Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will build a museum dedicated to Hindu emperor Prithviraj Chauhan in Delhi at Qila Rai Pithora, Jagran has reported. The building already built in this fort will be expanded for the museum dedicated to Prithviraj Chauhan. ASI has already started collecting documents and antiquities related to Chauhan for the museum. As per the reports, the museum will be ready in the next year.

During his tenure in the Vajpayee government as Urban Development Minister, Jagmohan rejuvenated Qila Rai Pithora. Before its revamp, there were slums around the fort, and the administration neglected it. Jagmohan’s ministry worked with Delhi Development Authority and developed plans to conserve and develop the fort. At that time, only a small part of the region was preserved. After Jagmohan became Minister of Tourism and Culture, he preserved the entire mound on which the fort was located and ordered excavation.

The expansion work was halted due to pollution

The Archaeological Survey of India took charge of the preservation. A conservation centre was also built on the premises, and a grand statue of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan was installed. However, later the construction was halted due to pollution. Now the work of expansion will start at full pace. There is a plan to build a museum and green park around the conservation centre.

DDA handed over the development work of the park in 2002. In his book, Jagmohan wrote how Chauhan constructed a huge fort. He said that in reality, Lal Kot Qila Rai Pithora is the actual Delhi. Tomar and Chauhan built several temples within Lal Kot, which were later demolished by Muslim emperors. The stones were reused for the Kuwaitul Islam Mosque. It is believed that Qutubuddin and Iltutmish made Qila Rai Pithora their residence.

The first city of Delhi

Qila Rai Pithora is the first of seven cities of Delhi. It was constructed between 1180 – 1186. Chauhan, who built this fort, was the last Hindu Emperor to have a strong central authority in Delhi. There were twelve gates to Rai Pithora, and the remains of the fort can be seen on the Press Enclave Road even today.