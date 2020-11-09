A 15-year-old minor girl was reportedly kidnapped and raped for six months from Sidhawali village in which falls under the Kankarkheda police limits in Baghpet, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Shaqib, was arrested by the police from Dehradun-Delhi highway when he was on his way to run away with the minor girl.

As per reports, the girl was kidnapped on 31st May 2020. The girl’s family registered a complaint against the accused Shaqib. When the girl was not traced for days, members of a Hindu group, Hindu Jagriti Manch, sat on a dharna.

As per the Hindu Jagran Manch’s Sachin Sirohi, despite protests by the people, the police did not try to trace the minor girl. Hence, earlier in October, under his leadership, the girl’s family members along with members of Hindu Jagruti Manch gathered at the Kankarkheda police station and demanded action against the accused. They insisted that either the DM or the DIG is called upon to look into the case of abduction of minor girl by the accused Shaqib. Inspector Tapeshwar Sagar assured them that police will soon rescue the kidnapped girl.

An SIT was formed to rescue the girl. As per reports, the girl was rescued on Sunday by police. The accused Shaqib wanted to run away to Delhi with the girl. He was nabbed by Police from Delhi-Dehradun highway. When the police questioned him, he admitted that he kept the girl enslaved in a brick kiln. The girl was soon rescued. Shaqib admitted that he not only forced her to do labour work but also raped her.