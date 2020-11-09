Monday, November 9, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: 15 year old girl kidnapped, raped, kept enslaved for six months, accused...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: 15 year old girl kidnapped, raped, kept enslaved for six months, accused Shaqib arrested after Hindu group intervened

When the police questioned Shaqib, he admitted that he kept the girl enslaved in a brick kiln. The girl was soon rescued. Shaqib admitted that he not only forced her to do labour work but also raped her.

OpIndia Staff
Minor girl kidnapped, raped, kept enslaved for six months, accused Shaqib arrested
422

A 15-year-old minor girl was reportedly kidnapped and raped for six months from Sidhawali village in which falls under the Kankarkheda police limits in Baghpet, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Shaqib, was arrested by the police from Dehradun-Delhi highway when he was on his way to run away with the minor girl.

As per reports, the girl was kidnapped on 31st May 2020. The girl’s family registered a complaint against the accused Shaqib. When the girl was not traced for days, members of a Hindu group, Hindu Jagriti Manch, sat on a dharna.

As per the Hindu Jagran Manch’s Sachin Sirohi, despite protests by the people, the police did not try to trace the minor girl. Hence, earlier in October, under his leadership, the girl’s family members along with members of Hindu Jagruti Manch gathered at the Kankarkheda police station and demanded action against the accused. They insisted that either the DM or the DIG is called upon to look into the case of abduction of minor girl by the accused Shaqib. Inspector Tapeshwar Sagar assured them that police will soon rescue the kidnapped girl.

An SIT was formed to rescue the girl. As per reports, the girl was rescued on Sunday by police. The accused Shaqib wanted to run away to Delhi with the girl. He was nabbed by Police from Delhi-Dehradun highway. When the police questioned him, he admitted that he kept the girl enslaved in a brick kiln. The girl was soon rescued. Shaqib admitted that he not only forced her to do labour work but also raped her.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbaghpet, baghpet minor girl kidnapped, minor girl kidnapped
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 15 year old girl kidnapped, raped, kept enslaved for six months, accused Shaqib arrested after Hindu group intervened

OpIndia Staff -
A 15-year-old minor girl was reportedly kidnapped and raped for six months from Sidhawali village in which falls under the Kankarkheda police limits in Baghpet, Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
Law

With Arnab Goswami facing multiple FIRs and remaining in jail, here is how the cases against some other journalists were handled by courts

OpIndia Staff -
While Arnab Goswami unable to get relief, several other journalists were granted instant relief by different courts of the country
Read more

While Arnab Goswami has no account on any social media platform, Mumbai police claim he was ‘active on social media’ in jail

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Police claim they shifted Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail because he was allegedly active on social media using someone's phone

Calm down, Indians, Kamala Harris ‘shattering the glass ceiling’ in the USA is not a win for you

World K Bhattacharjee -
Senator from California, Kamala Harris, would soon become the Vice-President of the United States of America.

Netizens appeal to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to ensure Arnab Goswami’s safety amidst reports of assault by Mumbai Police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, Arnab Goswami was taken to Taloja jail from the quarantine centre in Alibaug where he is currently in judicial custody over 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Calling India’s Prime Minister ‘Hitler’ wins you accolades, calling a CM’s son ‘penguin’ gets you jailed. Welcome to India 2020

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
Too bad Narendra Modi is stifling the freedom of press and freedom of speech. Shame on 'Hitler'.

Recently Popular

World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
Law

Breaking: Bombay HC to pronounce order in Arnab Goswami’s interim bail application challenging arrest in 2018 suicide case on 9th November

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay High Court has declared that it will be pronouncing its order in the bail plea moved by Arnab Goswami on the 9th of November
Read more
News Reports

Taloja Jail, to which Mumbai Police hurriedly transferred Arnab Goswami, is a hub of terrorists and underworld criminals. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Taloja Jail, where Arnab Goswami is currently being kept under judicial custody, houses several Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists
Read more
Editor's picks

TMC MP Mahua Moitra caught ‘stealing’ content again, this time to congratulate Kamala Harris

OpIndia Staff -
The composite image used by Mahua Moitra was created by artist Bria Goeller, and was published by WTF America 2017
Read more
Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more
Politics

Calling India’s Prime Minister ‘Hitler’ wins you accolades, calling a CM’s son ‘penguin’ gets you jailed. Welcome to India 2020

Nirwa Mehta -
Too bad Narendra Modi is stifling the freedom of press and freedom of speech. Shame on 'Hitler'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Shah Rukh Khan aide, who has been urging Kashmiri youth to fight against India, calls for assault on other journos after Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Ashai stated that with Trump gone, 'good values' will be restored and journalists he doesn't like will soon be pleading for their lives.
Read more
News Reports

Swami Vivekananda statue, which was defaced by JNU goons by painting ‘F*ck BJP’ graffiti last year, to be inaugurated by PM Modi on the...

OpIndia Staff -
Swami Vivekananda statue has been installed on the JNU campus with help of the alumni.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi, are you choking? It could be because of Punjab. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Sharp rise in stubble burning cases in Punjab, woman died after scooter enters stubble fire.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 15 year old girl kidnapped, raped, kept enslaved for six months, accused Shaqib arrested after Hindu group intervened

OpIndia Staff -
A 15-year-old minor girl was reportedly kidnapped and raped for six months from Sidhawali village in which falls under the Kankarkheda police limits in Baghpet, Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

Is Arnab Goswami really a ‘right-wing’ and ‘controversial’ journalist as media portrays him to be?

OpIndia Staff -
Despite allegations of being right wing, Arnab Goswami has exposed corruptions and wrong doings by govts run by all parties
Read more
World

‘Joe Biden should tell the Democratic party to support scrutiny into the US election process’: Top US legal analyst

OpIndia Staff -
Jonathan Turley said that there is no evidence of voter fraud as of now but emphasized that Trump's chances are not over yet.
Read more
Law

With Arnab Goswami facing multiple FIRs and remaining in jail, here is how the cases against some other journalists were handled by courts

OpIndia Staff -
While Arnab Goswami unable to get relief, several other journalists were granted instant relief by different courts of the country
Read more
News Reports

Actor Puneet Issar questions why Maharashtra Police officials did not try to save lives of Palghar sadhus from mob lynching

OpIndia Staff -
Months after two Sadhus were lynched to death by a violent mob in Palghar in Maharashtra, actor Puneet Issar questioned police inaction.
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood: Narcotics Control Bureau raids residence of producer Firoz Nadiadwala, recovers drugs, questions his wife

OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that Firoz Nadiadwala will be summoned soon as his named had propped up during the course of the probe.
Read more
Media

Massive support pours in for Arnab Goswami from across the board as Mumbai Police continues its persecution of the Republic TV Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Support is pouring in from Arnab Goswami from across the board as Mumbai Police continues its state-sanctioned prosecution.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
477,818FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com