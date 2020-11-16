Monday, November 16, 2020
Home Crime Bengaluru Riots case: Key aide of Congress leader Sampath Raj arrested for helping him...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bengaluru Riots case: Key aide of Congress leader Sampath Raj arrested for helping him abscond, sent to judicial custody

Riyazuddin was himself absconding and was arrested on the 7th of November on charges of helping and harbouring Sampath Raj.

OpIndia Staff
Sampath Raj
Former Mayor Sampath Raj. Credit: Twitter Photo/@ChaithanyaSwamy
6

A close aide of absconding Congress leader Sampath Raj, Riyazuddin, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody for allegedly helping the accused in hiding himself and absconding.

Riyazuddin was himself absconding and was arrested on the 7th of November on charges of helping and harbouring Sampath Raj. He had apparently taken Raj to a farmhouse near Nagarhole and hid him there for a few days.

The Central Crime Branch chief Sandeep Patil said that they were currently looking for Zakir Hussain, another accused, and Sampath Raj. Riyazuddin is a BBMP contractor.

The Bengaluru Riots

On 11th August 2020, at around 8:30 PM, a riot-like situation took place between the DJ Halli and KJ Halli police station limits in the east Bengaluru. As per the reports, more than 1000 people gathered outside the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen, who allegedly posted objectionable content against Prophet Muhammad on Facebook.

The situation came under control on 12th August around 1 AM. Three people were killed, and more than 60 police personnel were injured. More than 300 vehicles were damaged in the riots.

The involvement of Sampath Raj

Raj is believed to be one of the conspirators in instigating the Bengaluru riots in August this year. The charge-sheet filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the Bengaluru riots case stated that the Congress leader Sampath Raj had joined hands with radical Islamic organisation such as SDPI to target his own party’s Dalit MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

In the 850-page charge sheet, the CCB has named 52 people as accused. There are statements of more than 30 eyewitnesses. The investigating agency has named former Mayor Sampath Raj and Zakir Hussain of the Congress Party as accused number 51 and 52, respectively.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengaluru riots case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

SC issues notice to UP govt regarding arrest of PFI member and Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, says it is inclined to send matter to...

OpIndia Staff -
Siddique Kappan, arrested by UP police while he was in his way to cover the gruesome murder of a 19-year-old girl, is believed to be a member of Islamist organisation PFI and has been charged under stringent sections of UAPA
Read more
Politics

How to be a “political scientist” – Bihar edition

Abhishek Banerjee -
Meet D M Diwakar, an eminent political scientist of the A N Sinha Institute of Social Sciences in Patna.
Read more

Twitter ‘fact-checks’ US President Trump’s tweet on election victory, ends up spreading misinformation: Here is how

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump is yet to offer a concession speech and a concession speech is extremely unlikely anytime soon.

‘I’m going cut you like Samuel Paty’: Minor Muslim student threatens school teacher in France during discussion on freedom of expression

World Jhankar Mohta -
The attack on Samuel Paty was a grim reminder on how Islamists often use Prophet Mohammed cartoons as an excuse to carry out attacks across the globe

Uttar Pradesh: Haryana Congress leader accused of shooting 3 cows and killing one in farmhouse, case filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The farmhouse where Nirmal Singh is believed to have shot and killed cows has been notorious for being a hub of various illegal activities

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

World OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram

Recently Popular

World

Antifa thugs attack peaceful Trump supporters following ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington DC

OpIndia Staff -
Violence erupted in Washington DC following the 'Million MAGA March' organised by supporters of US President Donald Trump.
Read more
Social Media

Woman who claims to work for AYUSH ministry says ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’, ministry denies she works for them

Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India.
Read more
News Reports

How to p*ss Hindus off on Diwali in 18 seconds: Virat Kohli gives a masterclass

OpIndia Staff -
In the 18 second video, Virat Kohli managed to anger several Hindus by preaching how they should celebrate Diwali with firecrackers
Read more
Opinions

The legacy of Tipu Sultan: Here is why Mandyam Iyengars of Karnataka observe Diwali as a day of mourning

Guest Author -
It was on this day more than 2 centuries ago when Tipu Sultan massacred close to 800 Mandyam Iyengar men, women and children in cold blood in the town of Melkote.
Read more
News Reports

SHOCKING: PFI members met with Al-Qaeda linked Turkish group IHH, claims European research body, photos emerge

OpIndia Staff -
A Swedish research organisation, Nordic Monitor, has alleged an alliance between Turkic extremist group IHH and PFI.
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Bengaluru Riots case: Key aide of Congress leader Sampath Raj arrested for helping him abscond, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A close aide of absconding Congress leader Sampath Raj, Riyazuddin, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.
Read more
News Reports

SC issues notice to UP govt regarding arrest of PFI member and Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, says it is inclined to send matter to...

OpIndia Staff -
Siddique Kappan, arrested by UP police while he was in his way to cover the gruesome murder of a 19-year-old girl, is believed to be a member of Islamist organisation PFI and has been charged under stringent sections of UAPA
Read more
Politics

How to be a “political scientist” – Bihar edition

Abhishek Banerjee -
Meet D M Diwakar, an eminent political scientist of the A N Sinha Institute of Social Sciences in Patna.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter ‘fact-checks’ US President Trump’s tweet on election victory, ends up spreading misinformation: Here is how

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump is yet to offer a concession speech and a concession speech is extremely unlikely anytime soon.
Read more
World

‘I’m going cut you like Samuel Paty’: Minor Muslim student threatens school teacher in France during discussion on freedom of expression

Jhankar Mohta -
The attack on Samuel Paty was a grim reminder on how Islamists often use Prophet Mohammed cartoons as an excuse to carry out attacks across the globe
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Haryana Congress leader accused of shooting 3 cows and killing one in farmhouse, case filed

OpIndia Staff -
The farmhouse where Nirmal Singh is believed to have shot and killed cows has been notorious for being a hub of various illegal activities
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka and Rahul were having a picnic in Shimla during Bihar elections: Senior RJD leader fumes over Congress leadership

OpIndia Staff -
Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari lashes out at Congress leadership. Says they took 70 seats forcefully.
Read more
News Reports

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal admits people don’t consider Congress an effective alternative

OpIndia Staff -
Realisation finally seems to be dawning upon Congress leaders that the grand old party is losing its relevance.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Six year old girl kidnapped on Diwali night, murdered for resisting rape

OpIndia Staff -
In a gruesome act, a six year old girl who had gone missing on Diwali night was found dead in the forest near her house in Ghatampur area in Kanpur on Sunday morning.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
483,286FollowersFollow
19,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com