Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Home Politics How come MIM did not face the “outsider” jibe in Bihar?
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

How come MIM did not face the “outsider” jibe in Bihar?

What is different about the appeal of MIM that parties like Shiv Sena or JMM or TMC don’t have?

Abhishek Banerjee
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
2

A very curious thing happened in the recent Bihar elections. A party that is known mostly around Hyderabad managed to win five seats. All the way from Telangana. The JMM from neighboring Jharkhand contested elections as part of the RJD led Mahagathbandhan but still didn’t win any. Nobody knows if the Trinamool Congress, from neighboring Bengal, even contested anything.

On the face of it, you could say that this is good for national integration. It is good that voters of Seemanchal have embraced with open arms all the ideas on bijli, sadak, paani, education, employment and health that Mr. Owaisi has brought from Hyderabad. Why should it matter where he is from?

And yet, there is something unique about the success of MIM. If indeed Indian democracy has matured so much, why isn’t it rubbing off on any other party? The MIM, for instance, has seats in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena also contested elections in Bihar but lost deposits on all seats. How come the people of Bihar were not inspired by the ideas of “best CM”?

What is different about the appeal of MIM that parties like Shiv Sena or JMM or TMC don’t have?

In Indian elections, one of the most difficult tags to overcome is that of being an “outsider.” Elections are all about connecting with people. Our nation is so diverse that anyone with even a slightly different regional, linguistic, dietary or even caste background is bound to trip up somewhere.

You must have seen the accusing headlines. The BJP accused of Hindi imposition in southern states. BJP accused of imposing dietary restrictions in the North East. BJP accused of being outsiders in Bengal and so on.

Even the BJP. Even with the massive nationwide appeal of PM Modi, the BJP is regularly tripped up by the diversity of India. All parties, big or small.

Except MIM. They don’t seem to trip. Mr. Owaisi snaps his fingers and voters of Bihar begin relating with him seamlessly. They say he is going to Bengal next. Parties like the TMC seem terrified by this prospect. Why?

Think about it. Why would TMC worry that MIM might take their votes away?

Why is the most entrenched party in Bengal so scared of a party from Hyderabad? Are they similarly scared that the ruling TRS from Telangana might come and take their votes? What about DMK or ADMK? If MIM can suddenly start eating up TMC votes, why not Chautala’s INLD from Haryana?

Let us assume that Mr. Owaisi is only bringing good ideas on bijli-paani-sadak from Hyderabad. Surely then some party from say Haryana or Karnataka could come and entice voters of Bengal with another set of good ideas on development.

Let us also assume that Mr. Owaisi is a master communicator. This year, he very likely mastered the local customs of Bihar and appealed to them in a way they could understand. In six more months, I suppose he will be able to master the local customs of Bengal and appeal to them in a way they can understand. Outstanding achievement. Superhuman almost.

Or is there another explanation? Could these assumptions be flawed? Is it possible that MIM’s voters in Bihar and potential voters in Bengal are able to see a common thread that goes beyond regional variations?

What could be common between the old city area of Hyderabad, Aurangabad in Maharashtra, Seemanchal in Bihar and Malda-Murshidabad in West Bengal? What could be this common thread? Does anyone know?

Like I said, this is very good for national integration. Let us hope that everyone starts seeing common threads, not just the people in certain areas. Why should this maturity remain limited to a few segments of the population? Let it spread. Nothing more liberal than that, right?

This Bengal election, let all parties, including the “liberal” ones, agree not to accuse any Indian political leader of being an outsider in Bengal. Not on the basis of language or dietary habits or regional origin. We are all Indians. We are all insiders everywhere in India. And we should all see the common threads. Why should only Seemanchal see a common thread with the old city of Hyderabad? Let Kolkata also see the common thread with Varanasi. Deal?

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsaimim outsider in bihar, bihar elections, bihar election analysis
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

How come MIM did not face the “outsider” jibe in Bihar?

Abhishek Banerjee -
What is different about the appeal of MIM that parties like Shiv Sena or JMM or TMC don’t have?
Read more
News Reports

Marriages taking place forcefully for religious conversion by either fraud or cheating to be null and void: MP govt mulls on Religion Bill

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh becomes the third BJP ruled state to consider bringing in a legislation to tackle 'love Jihad'
Read more

Kanpur: 6-year-old girl who was found dead on Diwali night was raped, liver extracted for black magic

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The minor had gone missing on Diwali night and was later found dead in the forest near her house in Ghatampur area in Kanpur

AgustaWestland scam: Key witness had named Salman Khurshid, Kamal Nath’s son, and Ahmed Patel, says report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Saxena, the prime accused turned approver in the Rs 3600 crore VVIP chopper scam, claimed that kickbacks received from Agusta Westland were to be shared with political leaders who had influenced the decision.

Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Although he referred to Manmohan Singh as wise, thoughtful and honest, Barack Obama stated that his rise to power was facilitated by Sonia Gandhi, who saw no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi from him.

Bangladesh: Youth threatens to slaughter cricketer Shakib Al Hasan over allegations of blaspheming by inaugurating Kali Puja in Kolkata

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Man who threatened Bangladeshi crickter Shakib Al Hasan said that him inaugurating Kali Puja temple has hurt Muslim sentiments

Recently Popular

World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Politics

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra equates Hindus belonging to SC, ST and OBC community to rats in his interview featuring Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra uploaded the episode with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to his YouTube channel on the 13th of November.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: 21-year-old man arrested for raping and killing his mother

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka man raped and killed his mother for having affair with other men.
Read more
News Reports

China: Popular Tibetan influencer’s murder caught live on camera exposes the communist country’s flawed legal system

OpIndia Staff -
Popular Tibetan influencer Lhamo was burnt alive by her-ex-husband when she was live streaming from her kitchen.
Read more
Social Media

Woman who claims to work for AYUSH ministry says ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’, ministry denies she works for them

Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India.
Read more
Opinions

The legacy of Tipu Sultan: Here is why Mandyam Iyengars of Karnataka observe Diwali as a day of mourning

Guest Author -
It was on this day more than 2 centuries ago when Tipu Sultan massacred close to 800 Mandyam Iyengar men, women and children in cold blood in the town of Melkote.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

How come MIM did not face the “outsider” jibe in Bihar?

Abhishek Banerjee -
What is different about the appeal of MIM that parties like Shiv Sena or JMM or TMC don’t have?
Read more
News Reports

Sameet Thakkar, arrested for ‘baby penguin’ remark, finally released from jail, a day after receiving bail

OpIndia Staff -
The family of Sameet Thakkar was waiting since 8 AM outside Taloja jail for his release, he was released well past noon.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Man forces woman to convert to Islam after sexually abusing her in Gorakhpur district

OpIndia Staff -
Man forces woman for religious conversion on pretext of making an objectionable video viral, arrested by police
Read more
News Reports

Twitter corrects ‘mistake’ after spreading misinformation in its fact-check of Donald Trump

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter was peddling misinformation its fact-check of Trump's claims regarding the US presidential elections.
Read more
News Reports

Marriages taking place forcefully for religious conversion by either fraud or cheating to be null and void: MP govt mulls on Religion Bill

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh becomes the third BJP ruled state to consider bringing in a legislation to tackle 'love Jihad'
Read more
News Reports

New RIMS Director has to stay in guest house because scam convicted Lalu Yadav has been staying in his official bungalow

OpIndia Staff -
Lalu Yadav was shifted to the RIMS Director's official bungalow in August this year after some of his security personnel at RIMS' paying ward were found covid positive.
Read more
Crime

Kanpur: 6-year-old girl who was found dead on Diwali night was raped, liver extracted for black magic

OpIndia Staff -
The minor had gone missing on Diwali night and was later found dead in the forest near her house in Ghatampur area in Kanpur
Read more
News Reports

AgustaWestland scam: Key witness had named Salman Khurshid, Kamal Nath’s son, and Ahmed Patel, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Saxena, the prime accused turned approver in the Rs 3600 crore VVIP chopper scam, claimed that kickbacks received from Agusta Westland were to be shared with political leaders who had influenced the decision.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Petty fight over cricket game turns communal in Udaipur, 6 injured, 3 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
A day after the incident, the police have arrested Mohammed Adil, Moin alias Jen-ul-Haq and Mohammed Irfan in connection to the case.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: Police nab 2 suspected terrorists named Abdul Latif and Ashraf Khatana, arms and ammunition recovered

OpIndia Staff -
The police informed that they had laid a trap near Millennium Park in Sarai Kale Khan area based on a tip-off and nabbed the two around 10:15 pm on Monday night.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
483,778FollowersFollow
19,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com