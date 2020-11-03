Bollywood actor Vijay Raj arrested on charges of molesting a woman crew member while shooting for movie ‘Sherni’

Popular Bollywood actor Vijay Raj was arrested by Maharashtra police from a hotel in Gondia yesterday for allegedly molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered by police against him in relation to the allegation.

Actor Vijay Raaz (file pic) was arrested from Gondia yesterday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered: Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/VfHoSXbJ7T — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

The actor had been shooting in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh along with his team for his upcoming movie ‘Sherni’ in which actress Vidya Balan is playing the lead role. During the shoot of the movie, the woman crew member had accused Raj of outraging a crew member’s modesty and had filed a complaint regarding the same in Ramnagar police station.

Raj is known for his performances in movies like Dhamaal, Run, Welcome, Monsoon Wedding and many more.