Friday, November 6, 2020
Case of cheating registered against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan on the complaint of ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ owner Kanta Prasad

A complaint was filed by Baba ka Dhaba owner against Gaurav Wasan under sections of cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of funds.

Owner of 'Baba ka Dhaba' Kanta Prasad (Image Source: zeenews) and Gaurav Wasan (Image Source: opoyi)
After a complaint was filed by the Kanta Prasad, owner of the famous eatery ‘Baba ka Dhaba’, earlier this month with Delhi police alleging misappropriation of money, a case of cheating has been registered against Food Blogger and Youtuber Gaurav Wasan of Swad Official. Journalist Sakshi Chand shared the information on Twitter.

Kanta Prasad had filed a complaint against Gaurav Wasan under sections of cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of funds and other relevant sections of IPC. Prasad said that he wanted a fair and impartial investigation into the management of the funds raised by Wasan. Prasad’s lawyer Prem Joshi said that Prasad did not want anyone to be sent to prison and that he only wanted his name to be cleared of the controversy.

“We want a fair investigation. Baba ji is not interested in sending anyone to prison. He just wants to come clean in public as he is being trolled for turning greedy. The public was supporting him, but then a few people started trolling him due to which he faced some problems. People started asking him whether he got money collected in his name”, said Joshi.

The controversy around Baba ka Dhaba

Gaurav Wasan had approached Kanta Prasad on October 6, 2020 to shoot a video which was shot the next day. Wasan published on his channel Swad Official on several social media platforms, including Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram. In the video, Gaurav Wasan tried to convince people to support the old couple running the eatery. In the video, Wasan said that Prasad did not have a mobile number and he asked for donations in his own account.

In his complaint Prasad alleged that Wasan “intentionally and deliberately” shared his and his family/friends’ bank details/mobile number with them and “collected a huge amount of donations through different mode of payments”, the complaint alleges.

On October 26, YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary published a video alleging that Wasan has misappropriated donations, and he was not paying the collected funds to Prasad. Thereafter, Wasan published a video denying all the allegations. He showed his bank statement saying that he had collected around Rs.2.3 Lakh during the donation drive that he had paid to Prasad. He claimed that he was being defamed and that he did not receive Rs 25 lakh in his bank account as was being alleged.

