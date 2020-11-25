In a supplementary charge sheet filed in the Northeast Delhi riots case, the Delhi Police have alleged that former JNU student Umar Khalid carried the pretence of ‘atheism’ to accomplish his nefarious agenda of amalgamating violent brand of political Islam with mainstream political parties to take on the Indian State.

The police mentioned that Khalid “resentfully accepted the idea of India in 2016” and devised a plan to split India in 2020 on the concept of Ummah, thereby annihilating all its secular, national and cultural identities.

Khalid played an instrumental role in mobilising Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims for anti-CAA protests

Khalid has also been accused of mobilising Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims for carrying out anti-CAA protests in the national capital. As per Delhi Police, Khalid leveraged his political acumen and his “consciousness of the fact that Indian Muslims will vehemently reject the perverted definition of Islam”. Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims, who lived in ghettoised setting and were bereft of socio-economic advantages, were easier to locate and enlist to fulfil his goal, the Delhi Police said.

The charge sheet further mentioned that Khalid was the “focal point of the twin lines of Pan-Islamica and Ultra-Left anarchism which had incubated, nurtured and propagated the common conspiracy, all squarely aimed at violent subjugation of the Government”.

The Delhi Police asserted that Khalid was guided by two “mutually reinforcing line of thought”. The first one was the “legacy passed on to him by his father” and the other one was the “ultra-leftist arena where he was desperately trying to surpass the likes of Yogendra Yadav”.

Khalid wanted to exploit the religious fanaticism of Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam, another man arrested in the Delhi riots case, was the fulcrum in Khalid’s scheme of things. JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s ‘religious fanaticism’, coupled with his academic legacy and pointed oratory skills provided a “perfect combination” to his mentor Umar Khalid to realise his vile pursuit of creating anarchy and chaos in Delhi, the charge sheet says.

The charge sheet further mentioned that for “deeply communal” Khalid, Imam was the “unapologetic floating froth of religious extremism who was to be used for executing the precipitation of the conspiracy in the riots”.

On removal of Sharjeel Imam from the Shaheen Bagh protest site, the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police said that it was under the pretext of a “classical Maoist strategy” of deriving individualism and giving an appearance that the protest was rooted in a mass movement.

Umar Khalid is the ‘veteran of sedition’, Imam a ‘detonator’

The supplementary charge sheet describes Sharjeel Imam as ‘detonator’, while Umar Khalid has been characterised as the ‘veteran of sedition’. Another individual, Faizan Khan, is also mentioned in the supplementary charge-sheet, with the allegations of facilitating the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group of so-called students and activists who had launched a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act passed last year, by providing them activated SIM cards for communication.

The supplementary charge sheet by Delhi Police was filed before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Sunday. Charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, murder, promoting enmity on grounds of religion, language, caste, etc., and other sections of the IPC have been slapped against the three accused. The court took cognisance of the charge sheet on Tuesday.