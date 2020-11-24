Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Delhi: Burkha-clad woman Nusrat fires gunshots to threaten a shop owner, arrested later

In a video shared by Times of India journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, the woman could be heard shouting the choicest of expletives, before firing the shots. While hurling abuses, she claimed to be the sister of gangster Nasir.

Delhi: Burkha-clad woman Nusrat fires gunshots a shop after a brawl, arrested by cops
Screengrab of the video (Photo Credits: Raj Shekhar Jha)
The Delhi police have arrested a woman named Nusrat for firing multiple shots at a shop after a quarrel with its owner, reported Times of India. The incident took place on November 18 at Chauhan Bangar area in North-East Delhi.

As per reports, the Jaffrabad police was alerted about the woman last week after she had fired shots at a closed grocery store in Lane No.4. The police officials had informed that the shop belonged to a man named Fahim and that the accused had fired four shots at it. In a video shared by Times of India journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, the woman could be heard shouting the choicest of expletives, before firing the shots. While hurling abuses, she claimed to be the sister of gangster Nasir. The woman was then taken away by her accomplice on a bike. The video has since then gone viral on social media.

The quarrel was over a mortgaged mobile phone

The accused has been identified as one Nusrat. After her arrest, she conceded that the gun was bought from a man named Maksood. The police informed that she had a quarrel ensued between with Fahim and Nusrat for not returning the mortgaged cell phone of another man named Shahrukh. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ved Prakash Surya, said, “She said they had an altercation as Fahim was not returning the mortgaged mobile phone of Shahrukh, a man known to her.”

Searched termsDelhi woman, Delhi crime, Delhi video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

