Former Pakistani cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz has made a shocking revelation that he had seen Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, consuming drugs during the 1980s. While talking in detail about his experience, he revealed that Khan used to consume drugs, including cannabis and cocaine. Nawaz added that he has seen him doing drugs on several occasions and his habits of consuming drugs are rather well known.

Revelations made during an interview

Nawaz made the revelation during a recent interview. The interviewer asked him about his views on allegations made by a viewer that Imran Khan consumes drugs, and a dope test should be conducted on him. Nawaz replied that he had seen him doing drugs. He narrated the experience when during a match between England and Pakistan in 1987, where Khan did not perform well, he had come to Nawaz’s house in Islamabad. He consumed charas after a meal and was reportedly seen snorting cocaine as well. Nawaz alleged that Salim Malik, Abdul Qadir, and Mohsin Khan were also present at his house.

‘He also snorted cocaine’ – said Nawaz

Nawaz stated that Khan used to do drugs in London and also had drugs when he visited him at his house in Islamabad. He also snorted something white, somethin they call cocaine. “In London, he would roll something and snort it,” Nawaz further added. He alleged that Khan would not be able to deny it in front of him. “I am not the lone eyewitness, there are many in London,” he added.

Allegation of drug abuse

This is not the first time Khan has been accused of doing drugs. In July 2018, his ex-wife Reham Khan alleged that she had seen him consuming drugs several times. Rehman and Khan were married for ten months. She claimed that not only is he a drug addict but also has several illegitimate children. She claimed to know at least five of them, the eldest allegedly to be 35+. She had also claimed that he is a homosexual and had relationships with Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf worker Murad Saeed..