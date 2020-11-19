Media reports of Indian Army carrying out ‘pinpoint strikes’ on terror launchpads located inside the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have emerged today. The reports claim that strikes were carried out in response to Pakistan’s efforts to push the maximum number of terrorists into this side of the Line of Control (LOC) before harsh winters. However, the Indian army has denied the reports, saying that it is fake.

The reports had claimed that intelligence-based strikes are being carried out on the terror launchpads to neutralise the terrorists and the collateral damage in these strikes has been negligible. Quoting military sources the reports claimed that this was in retaliation to the targeting of innocent villagers living along the LOC by Pakistan to show them that not following Pakistan’s diktats would prove lethal for them.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire along the LOC on November 13 in which five Indian security personnel including one BSF Sub-Inspector and five Army jawans lost their lives. In retaliation, the Indian Army attacked Pakistani locations with anti-tank guided missiles and artillery guns killing at eight Pakistani soldiers and leaving several injured.

No firing across the LOC: Indian Army

Contrary to the claims made by several media reports about the Indian Army striking terror launchpads inside the PoK, the Indian Army has issued a statement denying any firing along the LOC.

Reports of Indian Army's action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake: Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh

