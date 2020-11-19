Thursday, November 19, 2020
Home News Reports India Army denies media reports claiming that Indian forces attacked terror launchpads inside PoK
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

India Army denies media reports claiming that Indian forces attacked terror launchpads inside PoK

Several media reports have claimed that Indian security forces have attacked terror launchpads in the PoK however the Army has denied exchange of fire along LOC today.

OpIndia Staff
Indian forces attack terror launchpads
Representational Image
7

Media reports of Indian Army carrying out ‘pinpoint strikes’ on terror launchpads located inside the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have emerged today. The reports claim that strikes were carried out in response to Pakistan’s efforts to push the maximum number of terrorists into this side of the Line of Control (LOC) before harsh winters. However, the Indian army has denied the reports, saying that it is fake.

The reports had claimed that intelligence-based strikes are being carried out on the terror launchpads to neutralise the terrorists and the collateral damage in these strikes has been negligible. Quoting military sources the reports claimed that this was in retaliation to the targeting of innocent villagers living along the LOC by Pakistan to show them that not following Pakistan’s diktats would prove lethal for them.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire along the LOC on November 13 in which five Indian security personnel including one BSF Sub-Inspector and five Army jawans lost their lives. In retaliation, the Indian Army attacked Pakistani locations with anti-tank guided missiles and artillery guns killing at eight Pakistani soldiers and leaving several injured.

No firing across the LOC: Indian Army

Contrary to the claims made by several media reports about the Indian Army striking terror launchpads inside the PoK, the Indian Army has issued a statement denying any firing along the LOC.

Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh clarified that the reports of Indian Army’s action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kirit Somaiya seeks clarification from Uddhav Thackeray over land dealings with late Anvay Naik, alleges office of profit norm violation by Aaditya Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Documents show that Aaditya Thackeray was designated parter in two companies till 31 March 2020, violating office of profit norms
Read more
News Reports

Facebook user slapped with defamation suit, police notice for using the terms ‘Dhritarashtra’ and ‘Penguin’ for Maharashtra govt

OpIndia Staff -
Balakrishna Deekonda sent statutory notice accusing him of defaming, degrading reputation of Maharashtra CM and his govt on Facebook
Read more

‘Writer’ Ravinder Singh makes Hinduphobic ‘gaumutra’ jibe as he mocks coronavirus vaccine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Author Ravinder Singh on Thursday was caught using the language of the terrorists as he made the 'gaumutra' jibe while mocking coronavirus vaccines.

Asaduddin Owaisi proposes a pre-poll alliance to Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after Mamata’s veiled attack against him

Politics OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal goes to polls in the year 2021, where Mamata Banerjee and her party, TMC, will be challenged by BJP.

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.

‘Snakes tried to occupy anthill, they will retaliate’: While media calls him a ‘human rights activist’, Varavara Rao justified a massacre by Maoists

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Left has been up-in-arms about 'poet' Varavara Rao, who happens to be 81-years-old, not getting bail from the High Court.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s neighbour in Baramati commits suicide, accuses NCP leaders of harassment in note

OpIndia Staff -
The police have informed that 6 of the 9 accused have been arrested. 3 are absconding.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

India Army denies media reports claiming that Indian forces attacked terror launchpads inside PoK

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Army clarified that the reports of Indian Army's action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake.
Read more
News Reports

Bail plea of Republic TV’s Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh adjourned till November 24, to remain in judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra government sought the time of 5 more days to respond to bail plea of Republic TV's assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh
Read more
News Reports

Kirit Somaiya seeks clarification from Uddhav Thackeray over land dealings with late Anvay Naik, alleges office of profit norm violation by Aaditya Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Documents show that Aaditya Thackeray was designated parter in two companies till 31 March 2020, violating office of profit norms
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Woman given triple talaq by husband over phone for not giving birth to a son

OpIndia Staff -
The victim, a mother of two girls, has filed a complaint on the Chief Minister's portal.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar Education Minister Mewa Lal Chaudhary resigns after protests from the opposition over corruption charges against him

OpIndia Staff -
Mewa Lal Chaudhary is allegedly facing corruption charges in the recruitment of assistant professors and scientists
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi praises book by young authors, ends up crashing their website due to high traffic

OpIndia Staff -
Website link shared by PM Modi while promoting a book resulted in server crash due to surge in traffic.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook user slapped with defamation suit, police notice for using the terms ‘Dhritarashtra’ and ‘Penguin’ for Maharashtra govt

OpIndia Staff -
Balakrishna Deekonda sent statutory notice accusing him of defaming, degrading reputation of Maharashtra CM and his govt on Facebook
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP office in North 24 Parganas district burnt down, party blames TMC

OpIndia Staff -
Local BJP workers alleged that TMC is behind the incident and it is using cheap tricks ahead of the state assembly elections.
Read more
News Reports

‘Writer’ Ravinder Singh makes Hinduphobic ‘gaumutra’ jibe as he mocks coronavirus vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Author Ravinder Singh on Thursday was caught using the language of the terrorists as he made the 'gaumutra' jibe while mocking coronavirus vaccines.
Read more
Government and Policy

Parliamentary panel headed by Meenakshi Lekhi grills Twitter, asks why vile tweets by Kunal Kamra not removed, seeks response in 7 days

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra, known for his abusive behaviour on social media platforms, faces contempt cases over his vile tweets attacking the Supreme Court
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
485,556FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com