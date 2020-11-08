Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Kapil Mishra on Sunday took to Twitter to say that he and BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga have been arrested from Rajghat. They had called for a peaceful protest at Rajghat against Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and the illegal arrest of editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami.

Me and @TajinderBagga arrested from Rajghat — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) November 8, 2020

On Saturday, while calling the masses to join him in the protest, Mishra posted, “Friends the atrocities against Arnab Goswami have reached its climax. Have to get down on the streets. Tomorrow 8 November at 9 am Rajghat. Set Arnab Goswami free.”

दोस्तों अर्णब गोस्वामी के खिलाफ अत्याचार की हद्द हो चुकी हैं



उतरना ही होगा सड़कों पर



कल 8 नवम्बर सुबह 9 बजे राजघाट



अर्णब गोस्वामी को आज़ाद करो



Tomorrow 8th November

9 am , Rajghat



For details whatsapp on

082995 46043 pic.twitter.com/l3gijLcVWp — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) November 7, 2020

Bagga posted the information about the protest and asked everyone to come with the National Flag.

कल सुबह 9 बजे ,



मैं @KapilMishra_IND जी @ippatel जी राजघाट आ रहे हैं



आप भी आइये, तिरंगा लेकर



“अर्णब गोस्वामी को आजाद करों” — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) November 7, 2020

At around 9 AM, Mishra informed on his Twitter account that the Delhi Police had imposed Section 144 around Rajghat.

At around 10:15 AM on Sunday, Kapil Mishra said that he and Tajinder Bagga were arrested by the police. They were taken to Rajendra Nagar Police station.

मुझे और @KapilMishra_IND जी को राजघाट से गिरफ्तार करके राजेन्द्र नगर थाने ले आया गया है । # — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) November 8, 2020

More details awaited.