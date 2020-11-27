Friday, November 27, 2020
Home Politics As Mamata Banerjee continues tirade against BJP, key leaders start abandoning her ahead of...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As Mamata Banerjee continues tirade against BJP, key leaders start abandoning her ahead of crucial 2021 assembly elections: Details

With the Trinamool Congress on the backfoot, the party has now resorted to using the 'outsider' card against the BJP. The party had earlier accused the so-called 'outsiders' of trying to occupy West Bengal.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: TMC leaders abandon Mamata Banerjee ahead of polls
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: DNA)
120

Ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress has been caught up in a state of political turmoil. While party supremo Mamata Banerjee have been up-in-arms against the BJP, several TMC leaders are now deserting the party.

In the latest development, TMC MLA Mihir Goswami, from Coochbehar Dakshin, has resigned from the party on Thursday evening and speculations are now rife about him joining the BJP. Goswami had earlier met BJP MP Nitish Pramanik in October, after conceding that he had to ‘digest insults’ on several occasions. He remained a TMC loyalist until now, owing to his allegiance to Mamata Banerjee.

In a Facebook post, Mihir Goswami recounted that he wrote, “Those who felt my decision was justified, let me tell them I had been neglected in the past ten years within my party. There was no perceptible change even after I took up the matter with my supreme leader. After crossing all tolerance levels, I am of the view that the present TMC is not the same party I had joined two decades back.” Goswami had also informed about being exempted from all organisational duties on October 3, this year and was often neglected and insulted within the party.

Reportedly, Mamata Banerjee had sent senior leader Rabindranath Ghosh to convince Goswami, however, all attempts at reconciliation had failed. It is said that several other leaders are also in talks with both the BJP and the Congress and may switch parties ahead of the elections. As per reports, party leaders are miffed at the growing influence of Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee in the party.

Influential TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari hints at his exit

On Thursday, TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from his position as the Chairman of the Hooghly River Bridge Commission. Adhikari, who holds influence in over 35 constituencies and the former Minister for Transport, Irrigation and water resources, has been replaced by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. Ever since his resignation from the Transport Department, rumours are rife about his exit from the party.

Reportedly, Suvendu Adhikari has been skipping key cabinet meeting and holding rallies, not under the flag of Trinamool Congress or the posters of party supremo. Mamata Banerjee had sent election strategist Prashant Kishor to Adhikari’s residence but he had refused to meet him. A desperate attempt was also made to pacify Adhikari through senior party leader Sougata Roy but the talks have remained ‘inconclusive.’ While speaking on the development, a TMC source conceded, “The Adhikari family always decides as a family.”

Mamata Banerjee resorts to damage control

With a growing discontentment within the party, Mamata Banerjee is now trying to win over the estranged TMC leaders. “The TMC will rectify if some mistakes have been committed. There can be misunderstanding or someone may be angry with some individuals, but please don’t misunderstand the party for that. Some have grievances over who will act as the party observer of which district. I want to make it clear that I am the party’s observer for the entire state.”

She further stated, “When you are in a political party you need to take everybody along. I am occupied with administrative work. But from now on, I will look after both – the party and the government. If someone thinks that Didi is not aware of their activities, then they are wrong. I am aware of everything. I want to say it clearly that I am very well aware of the intentions of those who are keeping in touch with the opposition camp.”

Trinamool Congress uses ‘outsider’ card against the BJP

With the Trinamool Congress on the backfoot, the party has now resorted to using the ‘outsider’ card against the BJP. The party had earlier accused the so-called ‘outsiders’ of trying to occupy West Bengal. Reiterating the ‘outsider’ fallacy, Mamata Banerjee claimed on Thursday that BJP represented the outsiders and had no place in the State.

“There is no place for outsiders in Bengal. I welcome those who have made Bengal their home…. But those who come to the state only during elections and try to disturb the peace of the State are not at all welcome…Bengal is the land of Rabindranath and Nazrul Islam; it is not a land of communal riots like Gujarat,” Mamata Banerjee had remarked. She had also attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that she had never seen a Home Minister like him, supposedly busy with elections amidst escalating border tensions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termswest Bengal elections, when are Bengal elections, who is Suvendu Adhikari, can BJP win Bengal
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Yogendra Yadav is not a farmer leader: Here is why urban Indians should reject this hollow emotional blackmail

Abhishek Banerjee -
The India Today banner reads “Gold standard of journalism" as they discuss the 'farmer protest' in Punjab, led by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh ranks number one in providing jobs to migrant workers by generating 10 crore person-days under Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh government has spent 9,329.57 Crores on the project and generated 10,58,17,358 Person-days for migrant workers
Read more

Minor gang-raped, forced conversion to Islam, threats, caste abuse: Details of 11 cases in which UP SIT, formed to probe Love Jihad, found criminality

Crime Jhankar Mohta -
To curb growing menace of Love Jihad, Kanpur police under guidance of the Yogi govt in Uttar Pradesh formed an SIT

Congress party’s Lucknow office locked by employees over non-payment of salaries, office-bearers blocked from entering the office

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Protesting against the Congress party for unpaid salaries, the upset staffers and the employees locked up the gates of the Congress office

Aziz Burney’s ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’: Read how the Congress-favourite Urdu journalist gave Pakistan a clean chit and blamed Indian Army

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Through his articles, Burney had tried to give a clean chit to terror-state of Pakistan by claiming that it was not the ISI or LeT that was behind the attack, but the RSS with covert support from Mossad and the CIA.

Caravan Magazine asked us about our coverage on Wikipedia and its Left bias – Here is our detailed response

Media Nupur J Sharma -
OpIndia coverage of Wikipedia lies started after Delhi Riots and Caravan Magazine, with its strong Left bias, is clearly not happy about it

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
Media

Remembering the role Barkha Dutt played in endangering the lives of 100s of civilians during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

OpIndia Staff -
A look back at how live coverage by journalists like Barkha Dutt and other journalists endangered lives of thousands of people during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
News Reports

Aziz Burney’s ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’: Read how the Congress-favourite Urdu journalist gave Pakistan a clean chit and blamed Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Through his articles, Burney had tried to give a clean chit to terror-state of Pakistan by claiming that it was not the ISI or LeT that was behind the attack, but the RSS with covert support from Mossad and the CIA.
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

The Wire’s faux analysis: How it went from ‘Modi can’t get crowds in his rally’ to ‘Bihar admires Modi’ in 48 hours flat

OpIndia Staff -
As NDA emerged victorious in Bihar, the left-liberals, who had hoped for a victory of RJD-Congress-Communist alliance were perturbed.
Read more
Crime

Kanpur Grooming Jihad: Woman trapped by ‘Sahil’ using fake Hindu identity, forced to eat beef and have sex with Maulvi

OpIndia Staff -
Kanpur woman was trapped by one Sahil, pretending to be Sachin Sharma. She has allegedly tortured by Sahil and his family to change her religion.
Read more
Politics

As Mamata Banerjee continues tirade against BJP, key leaders start abandoning her ahead of crucial 2021 assembly elections: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, several leaders are in talks with both the BJP and the Congress and may abandon Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal polls
Read more
Opinions

Yogendra Yadav is not a farmer leader: Here is why urban Indians should reject this hollow emotional blackmail

Abhishek Banerjee -
The India Today banner reads “Gold standard of journalism" as they discuss the 'farmer protest' in Punjab, led by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
News Reports

Grooming Jihad: Family of Hindu girl accuses Mushtaq Malik and family of kidnapping, police says no ‘love jihad’ angle in the case

OpIndia Staff -
The girl's family has alleged that all Mushtak Malik and his family have kidnapped their daughter and her life may be in danger because they all have a criminal background.
Read more
Crime

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Delhi police follows UP’s lead, releases poster of 20 accused Islamists, announces reward for information

Dibakar Dutta -
Releasing the poster of wanted Islamists in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, the police have said that the identity of those who come forward with information would not be revealed.
Read more
News Reports

Karan Johar apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar for tweaking his title without permission, Bhandarkar calls Johar’s act morally and ethically wrong

OpIndia Staff -
Madhur Bhandarkar had accused Karan Johar of tweaking his registered title 'Bollywood wives' for an upcoming web series on Netflix
Read more
News Reports

District court in UP sentences one Sadab Alam to 20-years imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
The minor victim was recovered by the police from West Bengal. She had told before the court that she was raped by Sadab Alam.
Read more
News Reports

“Wikipedia has become a huge moral hazard”: Co-founder Larry Sanger accuses the website of turning into a ‘monocultural establishment organ of propaganda’

OpIndia Staff -
Larry Sanger accuses Wikipedia of no longer adhering to the principle of providing information from a neutral point of view
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh ranks number one in providing jobs to migrant workers by generating 10 crore person-days under Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh government has spent 9,329.57 Crores on the project and generated 10,58,17,358 Person-days for migrant workers
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
489,191FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com