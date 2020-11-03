Arnab Goswami hits out at Param Bir Singh for calling him 'Hawala' operator

The war-of-words between the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh continues, amidst the witch-hunt launched by the Mumbai police against the news network on the behest of the Maharashtra government.

Arnab Goswami has now hit back at the Mumbai Police Commissioner for calling him the biggest Hawala operator in Mumbai. In a statement released by Republic TV, Goswami noted, “Today, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant has called me the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai, and the Times of India has enthusiastically carried this news.”

Hitting back at the contradictory statements made by Param Bir Singh, the Republic TV Editor stated, “First, the Mumbai Police led by Param Bir Singh said I was paying Rs. 400/- to become the number 1 news channel. Then, the Mumbai Police said I was paid Rs. 32 lakhs to become the number 1 channel. This too, was proven wrong with statements and documents. Now, they are saying I am carrying out hawala operations, and my hawala operations have made us the number 1 news network. This is the greatest absurdity.”

#ParamBirLatestPlant | Param Bir Singh’s greatest falsehood (so far)- ‘Arnab Goswami is Mumbai’s biggest Hawala Operator’. pic.twitter.com/kxv4iG8X2e — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2020

Arnab Goswami dares Param Bir Singh to arrest him

Arnab Goswami highlighted how the Mumbai Police failed to prove charges against him, despite desperately trying to dig dirt on the news channel. “According to the Mumbai Police, I carried out hawala operations in 2017 for my Hindi channel Republic Bharat. Firstly, Republic Bharat did not exist in 2017. It was launched in 2019. Secondly, this charge proves that despite having all my accounts and ledgers, the Mumbai Police has been unable to prove a single rupee paid by Republic Media Network for TRP manipulation,” he emphasised.

While daring the Mumbai police to arrest him in case of wrongdoing, Arnab Goswami challenged, “If I am indeed one of Mumbai’s biggest hawala operators, and if I am, as Param Bir Singh claims, a hawala kingpin, he should place me under arrest immediately.”

Arnab Goswami reiterates his Hope in Indian Judiciary

In his statement, the Republic TV Editor further added, “The courts of the country are watching this absurdity and the planting of falsehoods despite their observations cautioning the Mumbai Police from such unprofessionalism. The multiple u-turns of the Mumbai Police show that it is floundering as the fake case has collapsed.”

“The Mumbai Police has tried to blackmail and coerce random people into naming Republic. The CBI now has a copy of the tape of their witness coercion. This witch-hunt will end soon because more and more people have seen through Param Bir Singh’s tactics. I am absolutely certain that we will get justice from the courts,” he concluded.

Arnab Goswami invites Param Bir Singh for live, unedited interview

Yesterday, Republic TV had invited Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh, for a live, unedited interview with the Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. In a tweet to Mumbai CP, Republic said that even those who disregard due process must be given a chance to explain or publicly atone or clarify their stand. Hence, Arnab Goswami has invited Singh on a one-on-one unedited live interview.