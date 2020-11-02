Republic TV has now invited Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh, for a live, unedited interview with the Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

@CPMumbaiPolice We believe that even those who disregard due process must be given a chance to explain/publicly atone/clarify. Here is Arnab Goswami's invitation to you for a one-on-one unedited LIVE interview. We look forward to your reply. pic.twitter.com/2NdhsW4Zx2 — Republic (@republic) November 1, 2020

In a tweet to Mumbai CP, Republic said that even those who disregard due process must be given a chance to explain or publicly atone or clarify their stand. Hence, Arnab Goswami has invited Singh on a one-on-one unedited live interview.

Arnab writes to Param Bir Singh

The letter written by Arnab Goswami states how Republic is India’s no. 1 news brand with a global audience. Arnab further writes that with regards to the TRP scam, there are several developments which contradict the “hollow and unsubstantiated claims” made by Mumbai CP in his 8th October press conference followed by media interviews. Accusing Param Bir Singh of defying due law process and attempting to engineer a plot that seeks to muzzle voice of free media under the guise of investigation, Arnab said that the claims are guided by malice and investigation reeks of vendetta.

Arnab further accused Param Bir Singh of misleading people on the true accused in the case and prejudging a premature case in premeditated manner. Arnab further wrote about allegations of coercion of witnesses and said that Param Bir Singh’s complete disregard for law needs to be exposed in public domain.

Arnab further accused Param Bir Singh of attacking the fourth pillar of democracy by filing FIRs against Republic staff for airing reports that Mumbai Police staff was displeased with Param Bir Singh’s mode of operation. Stating that the British era draconian law was used against Republic TV staff, Arnab accused Param Bir Singh of planting fake news despite the facts stating otherwise.

Arnab further stated that Param Bir Singh has personally shouldered some of the mistruths about Republic and hence he is providing an open and transparent opportunity to bring the evidence he may have in public forum. “It is time that you come clean before the nation,” Arnab said.

Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh is yet to respond.