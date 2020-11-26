A video of a 5-month-old puppy being abused by his owner went viral on social media on November 25. Sukriti, a resident of New Delhi, shared the video on her Twitter account. She wrote, “This is a video from sector 100 noida and the sound you are hearing is of a five month old Labrador puppy that has been beaten with a belt- his thighs are broken and severe injuries on intestinal and genital areas. We need ur help.”

Severely injured ‘Buddy’ rescued

Within hours of the video being posted, the puppy was rescued from his owner Rishabh Mehra, resident of Tower 26, Lotus Espacia, Sector 100 Noida. Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Information Consultant UP CMO, tagged Noida police and asked for strict action

Dear @noidapolice need strict action. Tx — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) November 25, 2020

A case was filed against him. As per reports, Mehra tried to bribe the cops to save himself from the case. The police have filed FIR against him.

उक्त संबंध में थाना सेक्टर-39 नोएडा पर मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया है, विवेचना/आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) November 25, 2020

However, in another tweet, Sukriti mentioned that the sections under which he was booked did not assure his arrest, and she demanded amendments in the FIR to secure his arrest.

Buddy update: FIR needs amendment with a section to be added for the arrest of Rishabh. Buddy is secure but will now need long term support- which we will give him. Like I said his arrest is priority today. @noidapolice @Manekagandhibjp @PetaIndia @sanjeevrsingh @TOINoida — Sukriti (@sukritic1) November 26, 2020

Brutally beaten up with a belt

It was visible in the video that Mehra was brutally beating the 5-month-old puppy with a belt. The puppy was screaming in pain. In another video, Mehra was seen throwing the puppy on a wall. When Buddy was rescued and taken to the hospital, it was found that he had sustained severe injuries. The dog had broken thighs and injuries on the intestinal and genital area.

Another video has emerged from Rishabh Mehra. Sector 100- lotus boulevard Noida. He threw buddy against the wall. It’s a miracle this dog has survived and if this man is not jailed we shall remain ashamed forever @Manekagandhibjp @Nidhi @aishvaryarai1 @RichaChadha pic.twitter.com/3a6BOoGTwl — Sukriti (@sukritic1) November 25, 2020

Netizens demanded action

This is from my society. The puppy is in safe hands and the perpetrator has been swiftly dealt with! — Daman Mayal🇮🇳 (@damanmayal) November 25, 2020

FIR should be launched against this cruel man. Why do they keep any animal as pet when they can’t provide love, care? Shame on such people, they should be in jail and should be beaten in same way they do cruelty to their pets😡Their photo should be on notice boards to shame them. https://t.co/r2E0wQNP6r — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) November 25, 2020

Those who live in the same society posted updates about the rescue.

This was at 9 am yesterday with Vibha,I was very much available all the time that it happed at lotus.The speachless was rescued.Cops Vibha is fostering and taking care of her allready.thanks cp Noida for saving of the animal @alok24 @Uppolice @noidapolice @ArmaanTankha pic.twitter.com/o6qnCBUupU — Pooja (@TankhaPooja) November 26, 2020

The dog is getting the necessary treatment, and a team of ‘People For Animals’ is taking care of it.