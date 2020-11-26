Thursday, November 26, 2020
Viral video: Noida man brutally beats 5-month old pet dog with a belt, FIR registered

It was visible in the video that Mehra was brutally beating the 5-month-old puppy with a belt. The dog reportedly has a broken thigh bone and injuries in the intestinal and genital area.

A man named Rishabh Mehra was seen brutally beatingv his pet dog with a belt
Animal Abuse reported in Noida, owner arrested (Representational Image: The Times)
5

A video of a 5-month-old puppy being abused by his owner went viral on social media on November 25. Sukriti, a resident of New Delhi, shared the video on her Twitter account. She wrote, “This is a video from sector 100 noida and the sound you are hearing is of a five month old Labrador puppy that has been beaten with a belt- his thighs are broken and severe injuries on intestinal and genital areas. We need ur help.”

Severely injured ‘Buddy’ rescued

Within hours of the video being posted, the puppy was rescued from his owner Rishabh Mehra, resident of Tower 26, Lotus Espacia, Sector 100 Noida. Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Information Consultant UP CMO, tagged Noida police and asked for strict action

A case was filed against him. As per reports, Mehra tried to bribe the cops to save himself from the case. The police have filed FIR against him.

However, in another tweet, Sukriti mentioned that the sections under which he was booked did not assure his arrest, and she demanded amendments in the FIR to secure his arrest.

Brutally beaten up with a belt

It was visible in the video that Mehra was brutally beating the 5-month-old puppy with a belt. The puppy was screaming in pain. In another video, Mehra was seen throwing the puppy on a wall. When Buddy was rescued and taken to the hospital, it was found that he had sustained severe injuries. The dog had broken thighs and injuries on the intestinal and genital area.

Netizens demanded action

.

Those who live in the same society posted updates about the rescue.

The dog is getting the necessary treatment, and a team of ‘People For Animals’ is taking care of it.

