PM Modi revives the call for ‘One Nation, One Election’, proposes single voter list for national, state and local body elections

PM Modi said that elections take place in the country throughout the year which hinders the development works

OpIndia Staff
On the occasion of Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conference. In his speech, the Prime Minister revived his call for  ‘One Nation, One Election’, and also proposed that there should be a unified voter list for all levels of elections in the country.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of the idea of ‘One Nation One Election‘ in his address saying that the elections take place in the country throughout the year which hinders the development works. Describing One Nation One Election as not just a matter of debate but a need for the country, PM Modi said that it is a must to have a deep study and deliberation on the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’.

PM Modi also called for creating a single voter list for all the elections including Lok Sabha elections, State Assembly elections and Panchayat-level elections. He said that having different voter lists for different elections was a wastage of time and money.

The Prime Minister had earlier proposed unified central and state elections as part of the idea of One Nation One Election. He had called for a meeting with presidents of all parties to discuss One Nation One Election in June last year. The PM had also called for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in his independence day speech last year.

PM Modi remembered national leaders including Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for their inspiration and resolve which made the day possible. On the anniversary of the horrific terrorist attack that happened on this in 2008 in Mumbai, the PM paid tribute to all the people who lost their lives in the terrorist attack.

Prime Minister Modi also payed tribute to our security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the terrorist attack. ” I salute our police personnel who lost their lives in the attack. Today, India is combating terrorism with new strategy”, said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister pointed out how the boundaries between the the legislature, the executive and the judiciary were blurred during the period of emergency and how the system of checks and balances and separation of powers enshrined within the Constitution strengthened therefrom.

Prime Minister Modi praised the legislators from across states who contributed by donating parts of their salaries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister pouring praises over the robust electoral system in the country for the successful conduct of elections during the pandemic. “The world saw the strength of our electoral system during the pandemic. It is not easy to successfully conduct hold elections, declare results on time and form new government. The strength we get from our Constitution helps us undertake difficult tasks in such times”, he said.

Listing the benefits of Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada in Gujarat whose construction was completed under the BJP government, PM Modi said that Dam provides irrigation facility for 18 lakh hectare land in Gujarat and 2.5 lakh hectare land in Rajasthan. He said that around 9 thousand villages in Gujarat and many small towns in Gujarat and Rajasthan received water from the dam.

He said that the people responsible for keeping the project of the dam( the foundation stone of the dam was laid down by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in April, 1961) pending all these years and thus causing national loss show no signs of remorse.

The Prime Minister said that his government is making efforts to raise the confidence and self-respect of each citizen as was expected under the Constitution.

Stressing the importance of duties provided under the Constitution, PM Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi was very keen on duties and that he held the view that if we performed our duties, our rights would automatically be safeguarded.

Using the acronym KYC, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of knowing the Constitution. He said that just as KYC (Know Your Customer) was an important aspect of digital security, similarly, KYC (Know Your Constitution) strengthens our constitutional safeguards.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that the people of this country have given the Constitution to themselves and therefore it was important that the people of the country feel connected to it. For this purpose, he said, the language of the laws should be kept simple so that the ordinary citizen could also understand it. He said that this was problem in our system that the citizen for who the Constitution and the laws are made cannot understand the complex language of the Constitution and the laws.

He added that ambiguous words, long sentences and numerous clauses and sub-clauses create a complex web making it difficult to understand the law.

He said that the laws that have become redundant should be done away with and the procedure to eliminate such laws should be simplified. He called for creating a system in which just like amendments are made in old laws, the process of repealing could also be carried out smoothly.

