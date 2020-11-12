RJD workers protest against Bihar election results, indulge in arson in a district where Mahagathbandhan won 5 out of 7 seats

The recently concluded Bihar elections has proved to be a shocker for RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav. While the exit polls predicted a victory for the Mahagathbandhan, the alliance of RJD and Congress crashed and burnt during polls. While the NDA alliance of BJP and JDU managed to bag 125 seats, the Mahagathbandhan, that was being propped up by the media, managed to get 110 seats.

Post the elections, RJD and Congress proceeded to do what they do best. Blame the voters and doubt the results – all at the same time. However, in Bhojpur district, members of RJD are now resorting to rampant violence, claiming to protest against the Bihar result.

On Thursday, hundreds of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers took to the streets in Bhojpur district to protest against the Bihar election results. RJD workers reportedly blocked the Ara-Mohania National Highway in the Bhojpur district.

The workers who are now blocking the Ara-Mohania National Highway are claiming that the election results are ‘unfair’ and are hence, blocking the highway. According to reports, the RJD workers have also indulged in rampant arson during their ‘protest’.

Claiming that the election results were rigged, RJD leaders are indulging in violence and that of chakka jam near Malthar village of Udwantnagar police station area.

Interestingly, while the RJD workers indulge in mindless violence claiming that the results have been rigged, their performance in the Bhojpur district has been far better than the last time. Out of the 7 seats in Bhojpur district, the Mahagathbandhan has bagged 5 seats, however, RJD workers are strangely protesting against the results.

Bihar election results

In the recently concluded Bihar elections, NDA alliance won 125 seats and Mahagathbandhan of RJD, Congress etc. won 110 seats. Out of seven seats in Bhojpur, Mahagathbandhan has won five seats, out of which RJD won three seats, and CPI (ML) won two seats. The remaining two seats went to BJP.

On counting day, as soon as the trends started to lean towards NDA, opposition parties began claiming that the election results were rigged. However, better sense shockingly prevailed on some leaders from the opposition, like Kirti Chitambram, who urged his party leaders and workers to stop blaming EVM for the results.