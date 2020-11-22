DGP Dilbag Singh said on Sunday that a tunnel was detected near the international border between India and Pakistan at the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The tunnel is reported to be 30-40m long and was reportedly used by the terrorists who were eliminated during the Nagrota encounter.

Sandbags were reportedly discovered with Pakistani markings. It is believed that the tunnel was not for one-time use. Earlier, forces had launched an operation to unearth an underground tunnel that was suspected to have been the route through which the Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists infiltrated into India. The tunnel was discovered by the BSF and J&K Police.

Nagrota Encounter

The encounter had broken out at the Ban toll plaza in Jammu’s Nagrota where security forces had laid a road block after receiving information that suspected terrorists were hiding at the location. Following a gun-fight that went for several hours, 4 terrorists were killed, while one soldier was injured.

The encounter started after terrorists had open fire on security forces when the vehicles were being checked. After firing on the security forces, the terrorists had fled towards the nearby forest, where the encounter took place.

11 AK-47 Rifles, 3 Pistols, 29 Grenades and other devices were recovered from the slain terrorist. Along with this, medicines with Pakistani markings were also found, proving that the terrorists came from Pakistan. According to a tweet by IGP Jammu, the quantity of weapons and type of medicines indicates that it was a fresh infiltration and the terrorists were suicide attackers.

Based on the materials and document recovered from the terrorists, intelligence analysts have concluded that Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were planning a major terror attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack. Prime Minister Modi held a security review meeting with the top brass over the Nagrota encounter as well.