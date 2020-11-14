Saturday, November 14, 2020
Watch: French embassy extends greetings on Diwali in several regional languages

In a video shared by Lenain, the Consulate General in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Puducherry and Chennai had shared greetings for Diwali in Indian languages of the particular region.

Screengrab of the video (Photo Credits: Twitter/Emmanuel Lenain)
On the occasion of Diwali, the French embassy in India has put out a video sharing greetings on the auspicious Hindu festival. While several foreign embassies in India have followed suit, the case of the French embassy is extraordinary. Emmanuel Lenain, the official ambassador in India, tweeted, “We wish you all a very happy and prosperous Deepavali!”

In a video shared by Lenain, the Consulate General in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Puducherry and Chennai had shared greetings for Diwali in Indian languages of the particular region. For instance, French Consulate General in Mumbai, Sonia Barby, wished Diwali in Marathi while the Consulate General in Bengaluru greeted on the festival in Kannada. The Consulate General in Kolkata shared the same message in Bengali, followed by the Consulate General in Puducherry and Chennai in Tamil.

Australian High Commissioner shares Diwali wishes in Hindi

Barry O Farrell, the Australian High Commissioner to India, had shared a video wherein the greetings for Diwali was conveyed in Hindi. “Do you know that Australia is the most beautiful and diverse country on the planet? We are proud of this. There is 1 person of Indian origin for every 35 people in Australia. The ties between the communities is so strong that even Diwali is celebrated in Australia. I have celebrated Diwali on several occasions with my friends,” the video stated.

The video further added, “On this special occasion, I want to convey my greetings on behalf of the Australian High Commission. Despite the challenges involved in celebrations this time around, I hope that you continue the festival with ease and safety even this time. Have a happy Diwali!”

