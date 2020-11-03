Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested by the Police in Noida for murdering the brother of his girlfriend. The accused murdered Kamal Sharma with help from his two aides because the latter did not approve of the relationship and prevented his sister from talking to him. The victim was shot dead on the 28th October on his way back from work.

Nizamul Khan is believed to have been assisted by two accomplices, Amit Gupta and Sumit Sharma, in murdering Kamal Sharma. One of the accomplices is believed to be a smack addict. The aides have been arrested as well. Nizamul Khan has over 9 lakh followers on his YouTube channel where he shared videos of himself performing stunts on his bike among other things.

“During the investigation, the police arrested a YouTuber Nizamul, a resident of Sector-53; Amit Gupta, a resident of Sector-20; and Sumit Sharma, a resident of Brahmapuri, Delhi, from Gijhod village, who were originally involved in the crime. Police have recovered a bike, a pistol, two cartridges and a mobile from the possession of accused. Accused Nizamul had a love affair with Kamal’s sister. Kamal used to stop his sister from talking to him. Due to this, Nizamul conspired to kill Kamal,” the police said in a statement.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida, said, “The three suspects were seen conducting recee of Kamal’s workplace on October 27 in Noida Sector 63. On October 28, at 6pm, the three suspects again reached Kamal’s office on a motorcycle. Sumit was dropped at the spot while two others – Khan and Amit – started following Kamal on a motorcycle as the victim left the office on his bike.” Subsequently, Nizamul Khan shot Kamal Sharma at point-blank range.

Nizamul Khan lived on rent in Gijhod while his family is in Sorakha in Noida. The Police have also said that they will investigate whether the deceased’s sister played any role in the murder. Sumit is believed to have helped Khan because he was paid money and Amit used to borrow money from Khan for drugs.