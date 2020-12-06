Sunday, December 6, 2020
Home News Reports 'Mandir Wahin Banayenge': Watch the iconic speech by L.K. Advani vowing to rebuild temple...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’: Watch the iconic speech by L.K. Advani vowing to rebuild temple at Ayodhya

From 'Mandir Wahin Banayenge' to 'Mandir Wahin Bann Raha Hai', we have come a long way.

OpIndia Staff
LK Advani
LK Advani's iconic speech during Rath Yatra (Image: Screengrab from the video of the speech)
14

No one can forget the role of veteran leader L.K. Advani in the Ram Mandir movement. His iconic speeches from the famous Rath Yatra has been making rounds on the 28th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. In 1990, during the Rath Yatra, Advani replied to those including then-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, who asked him to cancel his march towards Ayodhya and go back.

Advani said, “Log kehte hain ki aap adalat ka faisla kyun nahi maante? Adalat kya is baat ka faisla karegi ke yahan par Ram ka janm hua tha ke nahi hua tha? (People say, why don’t you respect the court’s verdict? Can the court decide whether Ram was born here or not?)

Urging the leaders to not stop the advancement of Rath, Advani said, “Aap se to itni hi asha hai ke beech mein mat pado. Raaste mein mat aao. Kyunki yeh jo Rath hai, Lokrath hai. Janata ka Rath hai. (We only wish that you do not try to interfere. Don’t come in our way. Because this Rath is the will of people and that of people).”

He said that the Rath has left Somnath on 30th October, 1990 to perform the Karseva at the Ram Janmabhoomi. “Mandir Wahin Banayenge. Usko kaun rokega. Kaun si sarkar rokne wali hai?” (We will build the temple on that spot. Who can stop this? Which government can stop this?),” Advani had said.

Bhavya Ram Mandir will be ready in two years

On December 9, 1992, the disputed structure at Ayodhya was demolished by the Karsevaks in an unplanned event. The land dispute case finally came to an end on November 9, 2019, when the Supreme Court of India gave the judgment in favour of Ramlalla Virajman and allowed the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir. The construction of the temple was started in August 2020, and it is expected to complete in two years. 

From ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Bann Raha Hai’, we have come a long way.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsadvani mandir wahin banayenge video, advani mandir wahin banayenge
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’: Watch the iconic speech by L.K. Advani vowing to rebuild temple at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
LK Advani's iconic speech during 1990 Rath Yatra in which he says "Mandir Wahin Banayenge"
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Air India Express in dock after crew member allowed to fly despite testing positive

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the Air India Express crew member tested positive about an hour ahead of her scheduled flight from Delhi to Madurai.
Read more

Kumaraswamy attacks Congress, says lost goodwill and faith of the people by joining hands with it for power

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy is whining again over JDS' alliance with Congress.

From vowing to reconstruct ‘Babri Masjid’ to casting aspersions on Supreme Court for Ayodhya verdict, Islamists trend #BabriYaadRahega

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On the 28th anniversary of demolition of disputed structure in Ayodhya, often referred to as 'Babri Masjid', Islamists are sharing hateful messages on Twitter

Karnataka: Two, including online food delivery agent Munir Naz, arrested by Mangaluru Police for pro-terrorist graffiti

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mangaluru police commissioner Vikash Kumar said that the accused committed such a crime to gain publicity. He added that the two accused painted the graffiti at court road three weeks before they wrote on the walls at Bejai.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan objects to renaming of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology after RSS ideologue MS Golwalkar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology should be named after some eminent scientist

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh joins Farmer’s protests, justifies “Indira thok di” comment

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple videos of Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh's father, have gone viral on social media where he has been giving provocative speeches amid the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra government confirms that Anvay Naik murdered his own mother, Arnab Goswami moves HC against charge sheet: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has alleged that Maharashtra police filed the charge sheet by following the dictates of the state government
Read more
Opinions

TRS goes from 99 to 56 seats, BJP goes from 4 to 49: Here is why, and it is not what English media thinks

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Elections to the GHMC were actually due in February of 2021 but TRS decided to pre-pone the elections by three months to gain an upper hand
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’: Watch the iconic speech by L.K. Advani vowing to rebuild temple at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
LK Advani's iconic speech during 1990 Rath Yatra in which he says "Mandir Wahin Banayenge"
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Air India Express in dock after crew member allowed to fly despite testing positive

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the Air India Express crew member tested positive about an hour ahead of her scheduled flight from Delhi to Madurai.
Read more
Politics

Kumaraswamy attacks Congress, says lost goodwill and faith of the people by joining hands with it for power

OpIndia Staff -
Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy is whining again over JDS' alliance with Congress.
Read more
Social Media

From vowing to reconstruct ‘Babri Masjid’ to casting aspersions on Supreme Court for Ayodhya verdict, Islamists trend #BabriYaadRahega

OpIndia Staff -
On the 28th anniversary of demolition of disputed structure in Ayodhya, often referred to as 'Babri Masjid', Islamists are sharing hateful messages on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two, including online food delivery agent Munir Naz, arrested by Mangaluru Police for pro-terrorist graffiti

OpIndia Staff -
Mangaluru police commissioner Vikash Kumar said that the accused committed such a crime to gain publicity. He added that the two accused painted the graffiti at court road three weeks before they wrote on the walls at Bejai.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan objects to renaming of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology after RSS ideologue MS Golwalkar

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology should be named after some eminent scientist
Read more
News Reports

Indian migrants constitute the largest high-skilled diaspora in OECD countries: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The OECD report further emphasised that the Indian diaspora constituted the largest high-skilled diaspora in OECD countries.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra government confirms that Anvay Naik murdered his own mother, Arnab Goswami moves HC against charge sheet: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has alleged that Maharashtra police filed the charge sheet by following the dictates of the state government
Read more
Politics

Assam: FIR registered against ‘Ajmal Foundation’ run by AIUDF Chief for receiving funds from foreign Islamic organisations linked to terror funding

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday we reported how in a thread of Tweets LRO had accused Ajmal Foundation of receiving foreign funding to a tune of Rs 69.55 crore
Read more
News Reports

Doctors advise Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to talk less following angioplasty surgery

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Raut had undergone angioplasty surgery on Thursday wherein two stents were placed in his artery
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
493,602FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com