No one can forget the role of veteran leader L.K. Advani in the Ram Mandir movement. His iconic speeches from the famous Rath Yatra has been making rounds on the 28th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. In 1990, during the Rath Yatra, Advani replied to those including then-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, who asked him to cancel his march towards Ayodhya and go back.

Advani said, “Log kehte hain ki aap adalat ka faisla kyun nahi maante? Adalat kya is baat ka faisla karegi ke yahan par Ram ka janm hua tha ke nahi hua tha? (People say, why don’t you respect the court’s verdict? Can the court decide whether Ram was born here or not?)

Urging the leaders to not stop the advancement of Rath, Advani said, “Aap se to itni hi asha hai ke beech mein mat pado. Raaste mein mat aao. Kyunki yeh jo Rath hai, Lokrath hai. Janata ka Rath hai. (We only wish that you do not try to interfere. Don’t come in our way. Because this Rath is the will of people and that of people).”

He said that the Rath has left Somnath on 30th October, 1990 to perform the Karseva at the Ram Janmabhoomi. “Mandir Wahin Banayenge. Usko kaun rokega. Kaun si sarkar rokne wali hai?” (We will build the temple on that spot. Who can stop this? Which government can stop this?),” Advani had said.

Bhavya Ram Mandir will be ready in two years

On December 9, 1992, the disputed structure at Ayodhya was demolished by the Karsevaks in an unplanned event. The land dispute case finally came to an end on November 9, 2019, when the Supreme Court of India gave the judgment in favour of Ramlalla Virajman and allowed the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir. The construction of the temple was started in August 2020, and it is expected to complete in two years.

From ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Bann Raha Hai’, we have come a long way.