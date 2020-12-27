Media reports suggest that Rahul Gandhi has left for Milan, Italy early this morning on a Qatar Airlines flight.

News coming in that Cong leader Rahul Gandhi has left for Milan via a Qatar Airlines flight this morning. — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) December 27, 2020

His vacation to Milan comes a day before Congress’ foundation day where there were the party had decided to take up the nationalism pitch.

Congress had also been exchanging barbs with the BJP over the farm laws. Punjab Congress leaders have been providing logistical support to the protesting Punjab farmers who have taken the national capital as hostage.

Recently, senior Congress leaders had questioned the frequent vacations by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra instead of leading the party.

In November, after the Bihar election debacle, these leaders again wrote to Sonia Gandhi demanding organisational elections for the party president’s post be held at the earliest. The letter also pointed towards a lack of faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suggesting in a censorious tone that at the peak of Bihar campaigning and even on result day, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were holidaying in Shimla instead of being with the party and leading the way.

In November this year, he had planned a 2-day luxurious vacation in Jaiselmer, which he ‘cancelled’ due to ‘personal reasons’.