Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Jet-setting Rahul Gandhi maintains record of escaping responsibilities and going on vacation right after losing elections

As per reports, Rahul Gandhi is expected to take a camel ride and enjoy folk music performances.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi takes off on a vacation to Jaisalmer (representational image courtesy: nationalherald)
Hours after the Mahagathbandhan lost the high octane elections in Bihar state assembly, Rahul Gandhi, like clockwork, has again went on a holiday leaving others to face embarrassment on their own. However, this time, instead of taking off to some exotic foreign location, he has decided to go to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan instead.

As per reports, Rahul Gandhi with his friends will be reaching Jaisalmer on Wednesday where he will stay for two days. The administration has been instructed to make arrangements for VIP movement for 10 people. Rahul Gandhi is expected to stay in Suryagarh fort for one night and in a tent in the desert for another night. Apparently, local Congress leaders are asked not to gather around to welcome him.

Rahul Gandhi were to land at the Jaisalmer airport at 6 AM on Wednesday through a private chartered flight. From there, he would go to the luxury hotel via road. He is expected to return to Delhi on Friday. Suryagarh hotel is the same luxury hotel where Rajasthan Congress MLAs supporting Ashok Gehlot during his rift with Sachin Pilot were shifted earlier this year.

As per reports, Rahul Gandhi is expected to take a camel ride and enjoy folk music performances.

The results for the Bihar assembly elections were declared on Tuesday, 10th November where Congress won 19 out of the 70 seats it contested on. The Mahagathbandhan settled on a seat tally of 110, way behind the majority mark. The NDA led by BJP was safely above the majority mark at 125 seats.

Rahul Gandhi and post-election vacations

Rahul Gandhi is particularly fond of going on long unwinding vacations either in middle of elections or right after losing them. In October 2019, in middle of crucial state assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, Rahul Gandhi had taken off to Thailand as per reports. Soon after losing Haryana, he had reportedly gone on to Indonesia on another vacation. In 2018, too, when he was the party president, in midst of Karnataka elections, he left the party in the lurch and went abroad with his mother for her ‘annual health check up’. Similarly during last leg of Jharkhand elections, Rahul Gandhi packed off to South Korea.

At the first sight of slight discomfort, Rahul Gandhi usually just packs off and goes off to undisclosed foreign locations. Except, this time, he has decided to go to the exotic Jaisalmer, perhaps due to Chinese coronavirus-related restrictions.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

