Just a week after forming the Executive Committee in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam in alliance with UPPL, Bharatiya Janata Party has won another massive victory in another autonomous council in the state. The party won 33 out of 36 seats in the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) elections, counting for which took place today.

The voting for the council had taken place on 17th December amid tight security and following Covid-19 protocols. The Tiwa Autonomous Council covers parts of Morigaon (19 seats), Nagaon (10 seats), Hojai (1 seat) and Kamrup (Metro) (6 seats) districts in Assam.

The elections were conducted in 35 seats out of the total 36 seats, because the Jagiroad seat was already won by BJP uncontested. While BJP won 33 seats, its ally AGP won 2 seats. Opposition Congress won only 1 seat out of 35 seats it had contested.

Assam cabinet minister and NEDA convenor tweeted that people of Assam have reasserted faith in PM Narendra Modi as BJP won a massive victory in the elections for Tiwa Autonomous Council. However, he said that BJP won 34 seats, as final results were still not out at that time.

What a momentous day! People of Assam reasserts faith in PM Sri @narendramodi as @BJP4India registers a massive victory in Tiwa Autonomous Council, winning 34 out of 36 seats. Heartfelt gratitude to people and our committed @BJP4Assam karyakartas.



Congratulations 🙏 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 19, 2020

It is interesting to note that before the elections, BJP had claimed that it would win 25-30 seats. Therefore, the party ended up with more seats than it had expected.

BJP president JP Nanda thanked the people of Assam for the massive mandate. He tweeted, “Thank you Assam for this massive mandate to BJP in Tiwa Autonomous Council elections. Assam is progressing towards a brighter future & the people continue to keep their faith in the vision of PM Narendra Modi ji. Congratulations to Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma and team Assam BJP.”

Thank you Assam for this massive mandate to BJP in Tiwa Autonomous Council elections. Assam is progressing towards a brighter future & the people continue to keep their faith in the vision of PM @narendramodi ji. Congratulation to @sarbanandsonwal @himantabiswa & Team @BJP4Assam. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 19, 2020

Unlike the Bodoland Territorial Council, the Tiwa Autonomous Council is not formed under Sixth schedule of the constitution. Apart from BTC, Dima Hasao Autonomous District Council and Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council are under the sixth schedule. Apart from these three, there are six autonomous councils in the state formed under state law. All of them relates to specific tribes living in the state.

Other than the Tiwa council, the other councils under state law are Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Mising Autonomous Council, Deori Autonomous Council, Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council and Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council. The Assam Assembly has recently approved creation of three more councils, they are, Moran Autonomous Council, Matak Autonomous Council, and the Kamatapur Autonomous Council.