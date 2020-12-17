Thursday, December 17, 2020
Home News Reports Ayodhya: Sunni Waqf Board to lay the foundation of mosque in govt allotted land...
News Reports
Updated:

Ayodhya: Sunni Waqf Board to lay the foundation of mosque in govt allotted land on January 26

The Trust chose January 26, 2021, for laying the foundation stone of the Ayodhya mosque as on this day our constitution came into effect over seven decades ago, said Athar Hussain, secretary of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF).

OpIndia Staff
Sunni Waqf Board to lay the foundation stone for Ayodhya mosque on government-allocated land on January 26
Dhannipur, the village where UP govt has allocated 5 acres to the Sunni Waqf Board to build mosque, image via India Today
44

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), set up by the Sunni Waqf Board six months ago to build a mosque at the government donated land in Ayodhya district, has informed that the foundation of the mosque on the 5-acre site would be laid on India’s Republic Day. The blueprint of the mosque complex would be unveiled on Saturday, December 19.

“The Trust chose January 26, 2021, for laying the foundation stone of the Ayodhya mosque as on this day our constitution came into effect over seven decades ago. Our Constitution is based on pluralism, which is the leitmotif of our mosque project,” said Athar Hussain, secretary of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF).

According to reports, the plan for the project has been finalised by its chief architect, Professor SM Akhtar and the blueprint of the mosque complex, which will include a multi-speciality hospital, a community kitchen and a library, will be unveiled by the IICF on December 19.

“The mosque will have a capacity to hold 2,000 namazis at a time, and the structure will be round-shaped,” Akhtar was quoted by PTI as saying.

Sunni Waqf Board accepts alternate 5-acre land to build Mosque in Ayodhya

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site by awarding the title suit in the favour of Ramlalla Virajmaan. The Sunni Waqf Board has been laying claim to the site for decades, unwilling to let Hindus build a temple on a place where Lord Ram is believed to have been born. The court had also ordered the UP government to grant an alternate site of 5 acres to the Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque.

After months of prolonged drama whether to accept or reject the Supreme Court’s offer of a 5-acre land to build a mosque at an alternative site, the Sunni Waqf Board had finally decided to accept the allotment of 5 acres of land suggested by the top court in the Ram Janmabhoomi and had also decided to build a Mosque on it.

Earlier, the Board had shown reluctance in accepting the court offer after suggestions poured in from several quarters asking it to reject the offer made by the apex court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAyodhya mosque, mosque land, Ayodhya temple
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

‘Mirzapur’ is too 2020. How about ‘Thiruvananthapuram’ and ‘Siliguri’ for more reality based drama?

Abhishek Banerjee -
"Thiruvananthapuram" and "Siliguri" should be the name of next new shows on OTT platforms
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Scars of how Islamists and Left came together to burn the country a year ago: From the ides of December to end of February

Nupur J Sharma -
It was on the 11th of December 2019 that calls to Jihad started emanating, culminating into the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.
Read more

Facebook India says there is no cause to act against Bajrang Dal, rejects WSJ report saying it is factually wrong

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Facebook India chief says he is not under any political pressure and did not favour any individual party.

Kejriwal govt gives sanction to Delhi police to charge Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam under sedition for instigating anti-Hindu Delhi riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government has given sanction to prosecute Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, former Congress leader Ishrat Jahan and 15 others under sedition charges in connection with the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

UP Govt refutes media reports that fake spices were made out of donkey dung in Hathras

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Various media reports suggested that donkey dung was used mixed into the adulterated spices at a factory in Hathras, UP.

China’s Communist Party member worked in Indian consulate, 7 branches of CCP have India connections: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
At least one CCP member was hired by the Indian consulate in Shanghai using the services of a Chinese state-owned recruitment agency.

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hemant Soren raped me like an animal, sex maniac’: Woman alleges death threat, letter demanding police protection goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend 'JusticeforAyesha' to demand justice for a woman, who was allegedly raped and threatened by the incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seven years ago at a hotel in Mumbai.
Read more
Media

‘Investigative journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi’s midnight ‘goggling’ is more humiliating than her conversations with ‘sources’

OpIndia Staff -
Swadi Chaturvedi was googling about Modi’s marriage at midnight. Read how she ended up humiliating herself
Read more
News Reports

After communist link emerges in Wistron plant vandalism, Chinese propagandist uses it to threaten other companies moving from China to India

OpIndia Staff -
The propagandist of China's Communist Party, subtly threatening the other partners of Apple Inc such as Foxconn, asked whether these companies now regret about moving those facilities to India.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Khadi India to launch Organic Vedic Paint – All you need to know about the paint made of cow dung

OpIndia Staff -
Khadi India under Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Government of India, is soon launching Vedic Paint made out of cow dung
Read more
News Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
French President Emmanuel Macron took a test after getting mild symptoms. As per his office, he is still in charge and working remotely.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Sunni Waqf Board to lay the foundation of mosque in govt allotted land on January 26

OpIndia Staff -
Sunni Waqf Board will lay the foundation stone for the mosque at the 5 acre government allocated land in Ayodhya district on January 26.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: Riyasat Ali stabs a man after picking a fight over sharing onion salad

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have arrested a person identified as Riyasat Ali, who stabbed a person over onion salad near old Delhi Railway station
Read more
Crime

Bengaluru’s ‘high-flying’ thief: Munmun Hussain used to fly in the morning, steal handbags and return in the evening

OpIndia Staff -
The party and orchestra singer has confessed that she has been stealing since 2009. She was earlier arrested once in Bengaluru airport for stealing from a passenger's bag.
Read more
Opinions

‘Mirzapur’ is too 2020. How about ‘Thiruvananthapuram’ and ‘Siliguri’ for more reality based drama?

Abhishek Banerjee -
"Thiruvananthapuram" and "Siliguri" should be the name of next new shows on OTT platforms
Read more
News Reports

The Print misquotes IIT professor just to propagate India bungled up in its response to Covid-19 and ‘underreported’ cases

OpIndia Staff -
IIT professor Manindra Agrawal said that The Print has misquoted him on Covid numbers and changed the direction of his conversation
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Scars of how Islamists and Left came together to burn the country a year ago: From the ides of December to end of February

Nupur J Sharma -
It was on the 11th of December 2019 that calls to Jihad started emanating, culminating into the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook India says there is no cause to act against Bajrang Dal, rejects WSJ report saying it is factually wrong

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook India chief says he is not under any political pressure and did not favour any individual party.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’ and Islamists feel betrayed as AMU administration extends invitation to PM Modi for university’s centenary celebration

OpIndia Staff -
The media statement by AMU on PM Modi being invited as chief guest did not go down well with the assorted gang of 'liberals' and Islamists
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com