Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections held in 21 districts of Rajasthan. Though the counting is underway, BJP is maintaining a strong lead on the majority of the seats ahead of the ruling party Congress.

So far, 1,833 Panchayat Samiti members from BJP have won, while Congress has grabbed 1,713 seats. Independent candidates have won 420 seats. In Zila Parishad polls, BJP has won 265 hearts while Congress won 201 seats.

J P Nadda congratulated party workers

BJP Chief J P Nadda congratulated the party workers and said that the victory in Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections show that poor, labourers and farmers have trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his tweet, Nadda said that women, farmers, and other rural voters are showing faith in BJP.

राजस्थान में पंचायती राज और जिला परिषद चुनावों में प्रदेश के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की जनता, किसानों व महिलाओं ने भाजपा में जो विश्वास प्रकट किया है, इसके लिए मैं उनका आभार व्यक्त करता हूं। यह जीत गांव, गरीब, किसान और मजदूर के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी में विश्वास का प्रतीक है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 9, 2020

People have faith in PM Modi, says BJP leaders

By Tuesday afternoon, Congress was leading the seats, but by evening the results start to favour BJP in both Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. Satish Poonia, state BJP president, said that this was a historic performance. He added that the results show people have trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideas for farmers.

In the recent urban body elections in Rajasthan, Congress got a majority in four out of six municipal corporations, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kota. The party was expecting to continue its winning spree in rural elections, too, but it could not happen.

BSP and CPI(M) grabbed seats in Panchayat Samiti

CPI(M) managed to win 16 Panchayat Samiti seats, out of which notable one was Sikar. BSP managed to win three seats. CPI(M) also won two Zila Parishad seats from Hanumangarh.

Local body elections in 21 districts in Rajasthan

Out of 33 districts in Rajasthan, local body polls were held in 21 districts were Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur. 12,663 candidates were trying their luck against 4,371 Panchayat Samiti posts. 1,778 candidates against 636 Zila Parishad posts tried their luck in these elections.