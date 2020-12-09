On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, the Congress party, which is often seen as the embodiment of corruption in the country, took to Twitter to preach the rest of country about the ill effects of corruption.

The Congress party that is accused of dozens of scams in the several decades of their reign on India, put out a message saying that corruption is immoral and a betrayal of the people’s trust. Calling corruption was a social evil, the Congress party also added that we all must stand together and fight against it.

Following Congress party’s moral lectures on social media on corruption, netizens reminded the Congress of their own track record.

Reacting to the tweet put out by the Congress party, another user named Mallikarjuna said that the German Nazi army should get Nobel Peace Prize in the same way that the Congress should get Noble Anti-Corruption Prize.

In mother of all ironies, today is also former Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s birthday, under whose leadership, the UPA government led by Congress from 2004 to 2014 presided over some of the biggest corruption scams in the history of independent India.

Various social media users took to Twitter to highlight the amusing irony of the day. BJP leader and former governor Tathagata Roy has also joined in.

Similarly, another user also pointed out the paradox of the International Anti-Corruption Day and Sonia Gandhi’s birthday being celebrated on the same day.

Rosy, another prominent social media user, also said how the world was already celebrating her birth day of Sonia Gandhi on the Anti-Corruption day.

It is pertinent to note that the Congress party during its rule in the last seventy years has allowed monumental scams that have resulted in the loss of several lakhs of crores to the public exchequer. The party, on its own as well as with its allies, has been accused of a host of scams including the Jeep scam, 2G scam, Bofors, AgustaWestland helicopter scam, Scorpene submarine scam, Maharashtra irrigation, Commonwealth Games scam, Adarsh Housing Society scam, Coal scams and many more.

Earlier on Tuesday, the interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi had decided to make ‘great sacrifices’ in order to demonstrate her self-proclaimed unparalleled devotion towards the farmers of the country. The interim party president has announced that she will not be celebrating her birthday on the 9th of December in light of the ongoing protests against the newly passed farm bills and the Coronavirus pandemic. The Congress president is currently holidaying in Goa.