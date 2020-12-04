Friday, December 4, 2020
Updated:

Early trends show BJP leading in 88 seats in Hyderabad GHMC elections: Here is how AIMIM and TRS are doing

The results will determine the fate of as many as 1122 candidates in 150 constituencies. The mayor's post is reserved for a woman this year.

OpIndia Staff
GHMC elections results: BJP gains early lead
BJP leading in GHMC elections/ Representational image, source: India TV
111

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, leading in 88 of the total 150 seats.

The results for the GHMC elections are set to be declared on Friday. The GHMC polls were conducted on December 1 amid much fanfare and loud campaigns by all parties.

According to the latest trends, BJP is leading in as many as 88 seats, the ruling TRS is leading in 34 seats. While Owaisi-led AIMIM has gained leads in 17 seats mostly in Muslim dominated seats, the Congress party has managed to lead in just one seat.

The results will determine the fate of as many as 1122 candidates in 150 constituencies. The mayor’s post is reserved for a woman this year. As the elections were held on ballot papers and not EVMs, the final results will take time as postal ballots are being countered first.

BJP leaders are confident of victory

As early trends pour in, BJP leaders, who had campaigned extensively in the elections, are positive that they will secure a victory. MP Aravind Dharmapuri has stated that in recent months, the BJP had gained a lot of support from the people in Telangana as was evident in the Dubbaka by-polls.

The GHMC election was a battle for dominance and political prestige for the TRS, BJP and AIMIM. The BJP, which recently won the by-poll at Dubbaka assembly constituency, is trying to consolidate its position in the southern state.

In 2016 elections, the TRS had contested in alliance with AIMIM and had swept the GHMC elections. TRS had won 99 of the 150 seats, while AIMIM had won 44 seats, Congress 2 and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 1. The BJP-TDP alliance had won 4 seats in 2016 GHMC elections.

Searched termsHyderabad GHMC, GHMC elections result, AIMIM BJP TRS
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

