Kerala: BJP, RSS offices attacked, vandalised allegedly by CPIM goons

Following their victory in the local body elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers have weaponised violence against the opposition BJP in the State.

As per reports, BJP offices were attacked by CPIM goons in the latter’s stronghold in Kanjangaadu in Kasargod district of Kerala. Similar attacks were carried out in Appatti and Puthiyakotta. Party workers from the CPIM attacked BJP offices in Arayi Karthika and Arayi Palakkal. During the act of vandalism, window panes and doors were broken, followed by the destruction of materials kept within office premises.

Two BJP party workers, who were at the office at that time, was also brutally assaulted by the CPIM goons. Reportedly, they also pelted stones at the residence of BJP leader Umanatha Rao’s daughter. The goons also threw crackers into the house of a BJP candidate from Nelikkat, Madhavan. As a consequence, his wife sustained critical injuries during the attack.

RSS offices attacked in Alleppey

Times Now reported that a Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh (RSS) office in Karthikapally in Alappuzha was allegedly attacked by CPIM workers on December 16 (Wednesday). The police have now lodged a case against 5 miscreants involved in the attack. CCTV footage, that has emerged following the attack, shows goons barging into the office premises.

As per the report, the accused came on two-wheelers and hurled bombs into the office. Visuals from the footage show a fire breaking out outside the office. Such incidents are becoming commonplace in Kerala, especially in the Northern areas of Malappuram. However, violent attacks are now being witnessed in central parts of Kerala such as Alappuzha.

#Breaking | RSS Office allegedly attacked in Kerala. Visuals caught on CCTV camera. RSS claims Left hand behind attack.



Details by Vivek K. pic.twitter.com/OHujPmL73C — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 18, 2020

CPIM’s onslaught against the BJP comes after the party made inroads in Kerala, with 13.28% votes, through Trivandrum corporation and Palakkad municipality. BJP has also won seats in Kannur and Kasargod, thereby creating a situation of panic for the incumbent Communist party.