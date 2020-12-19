Saturday, December 19, 2020
‘I will segregate you as second, third-class citizens when you come with grievances,’ Kerala CPI(M) leader threatens people who did not vote for him

The Communist leader was caught saying people should understand that they are walking on the road built by Communists and drinking the water given by the Communists.

CPI(M) Councillor Krishna Kumar/ Image Source: Venkatesh Krishnamoorthi
A Communist leader triggered a massive controversy in Kerala after he was caught threatening residents in his ward for voting against him and warned them of treating like third-class citizens.

Addressing a gathering after winning the local body polls, CPI(M) leader Krishna Kumar, who recently got elected in the Kerala local body polls from Haripad Municipality of Alappuzha District in Kerala, said that the people in his ward should be grateful to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Communist government when they drink water from the pipelines fitted by the govt.

In a video tweeted by Venkatesh Krishnamoorthi, that has gone viral already, CPI(M) councillor Krishna Kumar was seen addressing people in his ward. Warning the people in his ward, the Communist leader was caught saying people should understand that they are walking on the road built by Communists and drinking the water given by the Communists.

Mocking Hindu gods, the CPI(M) leader said that the people must chant the name of the leader instead of the god they worship.

“Being the candidate who won as the councillor representing CPI(M) for this ward let me put certain things very straight. Every household here when you step your foot on the road understand that it is built by a Communist Krishnakumar. When you drink piped water brought to you by Communist, drink with gratitude and when you gulp every drop of water, practise to say, ‘Hare Krishnakumar, Hare Krishnakumar’ instead of ‘Hare Ram, Hare Ram’,” said the Communist councillor.

Warns people for not votings, says he will treat him like a third-class citizen

Issuing a veiled threat to Hindus and others who did not vote for the Communists in the local body elections, Krishnakumar said he was aware of those people how did not vote for him in the elections and added that he will treat them like a third class citizens when they approach him to get their work done.

“In the next five years, I will be a councillor only for a few people, not everyone. When it comes to national development, I will remind you that I am the lord who brought the development to this place. From tomorrow, when people from this ward come to me for help, I will segregate them into second class and third class citizens based on their loyalty before addressing their grievances.

In the recently held polls, the CPM-led ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) registered a significant victory against the Congress-led United Democratic Front in local body polls in the state that was held ahead of crucial Assembly polls scheduled next year. Interestingly, BJP made inroads into Kerala’s politics by winning 1182 Gram Panchayats, 37 Block Panchayats, 2 Zilla Panchayats, 320 Municipality wards and 59 Corporation wards.

The BJP also had highest number of seats in 25 Gram Panchayats and two Municipalities – Palakkad, Pandalam and emerged as the main opposition in Thiruvananthapuram”

