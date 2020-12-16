Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Home News Reports Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

Reportedly, Pradeep had also often criticised Islamists in Kerala and had exposed the fundamentalist forces working in the state in his various reports. It is believed that Pradeep was planning to reveal exclusive reports pertaining to the gold scam that has rocked Kerala currently.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala journalist crushed to death by truck, family and friends allege conspiracy
Journalist Pradeep/ Image Source: Times Now
207

Kerala-based journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of the Communist-led Kerala government and the Islamists in the state, died mysteriously on Monday evening after he was mowed down by a moving truck in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the reports, the 43-year-old Malayalam journalist SV Pradeep was killed on Monday in a hit and run incident when a speeding truck came from behind to crush his two-wheeler. The CCTV footage recovered by the police shows that the journalist was hit by an SML truck. The journalist can be seen on the road while the truck speeded away after crushing him to death.

Here is the video of the accident that led to the death of journalist SV Pradeep:

Following the accident, a special investigation squad led by the Assistant Commissioner has been formed to investigate the mysterious accident of the journalist.

Pradeep – a vocal critic of Communists and Islamists

A vocal critic of the LDF government and the growing Islamic fundamentalism in Kerala, Pradeep had received several death threats both online and offline. Recently, he had extensively carried out several investigative reports in the ongoing gold smuggling case that directly pointed fingers at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.

Reportedly, Pradeep had also often criticised Islamists in Kerala and had exposed the fundamentalist forces working in the state in his various reports. It is believed that Pradeep was planning to reveal exclusive reports pertaining to the gold scam that has rocked Kerala currently.

Pradeep, a veteran journalist in Kerala had a rich experience on the field and had worked with major media outlets like News 18, Jai Hind, Mediaone, Mangalam and Kairali. He was also associated with several online media houses.

Civil society members raise suspicion over the death of journalist

Following the mysterious accident, the members of civil society have raised suspicion regarding the nature of the journalist’s death. Some netizens have claimed that the journalist’s death was a well-planned murder and called for a CBI enquiry into the incident.

The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. They also expressed doubts that Pradeep may have been killed. A complaint has also been registered at the Nemora police station by the family members.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, BJP Kerala president K Surendran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala have demanded a detailed investigation to nab the real culprits.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police have arrested one person identified as Joy in connection with the case and seized a lorry in connection with the incident.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSV Pradeep death, Kerala journalist death, Kerala gold scam
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

On Vijay Diwas, watch rare footage of Pakistan Army surrendering to Indian Armed Forces after the humiliating defeat in 1971 war

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani forces in erstwhile East Pakistan, led by General AA Khan Niazi along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered unconditionally before the Indian forces. This historic incident paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.
Read more
News Reports

After communist link emerges in Wistron plant vandalism, Chinese propagandist uses it to threaten other companies moving from China to India

OpIndia Staff -
The propagandist of China's Communist Party, subtly threatening the other partners of Apple Inc such as Foxconn, asked whether these companies now regret about moving those facilities to India.
Read more

Dear liberals, “EU disinfo report” proves you hate India, not just Modi

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
At what point would you admit that liberals are trying to defame India, not just Modi?

‘Investigative journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi’s midnight ‘goggling’ is more humiliating than her conversations with ‘sources’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Swadi Chaturvedi was googling about Modi’s marriage at midnight. Read how she ended up humiliating herself

Delhi Police detains Umar Khalid’s mother and sister during protests to mark one year of Islamist violence at Jamia University

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid is an accused in the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots case where he is alleged to have conspired to unleash riots in the national capital.

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

With ‘farmers’ failing to get mass support, editor-in-chief of Punjabi mag spreads blatant lies, fear-mongers about Armed forces uprising

OpIndia Staff -
"Many will be killed and get injured in government's operation against farmers at Sindhu border" claimed fear-mongerer Gurcharan Singh Babbar
Read more
Law

‘Insulting Hindutva is not religious insult’: Abhinav Chandrachud, son of SC Justice Chandrachud, argues before Karnataka HC

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Chandrachud contended that using insulting language for Hindutva did not amount to insulting Hinduism.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Farmers’ protests: Over 1800 factories facing a hard time due to closed borders in Delhi, CII warns of adverse impact on economy

Anurag -
Businesses in Delhi are facing losses as goods movement is affected due to farmer protests.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Imran, Zaid and 9 others arrested for attacking and injuring policemen during night curfew

Aditi -
One constable has received head injury, and another has been injured in the shoulder in the mob attack.
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu: DMK leader arrested for involvement in a prostitution racket

OpIndia Staff -
The Madurai police busted a prostitution ring on the outskirts of Madurai and arrested eight people including DMK leader Poosamalai.
Read more
News Reports

On Vijay Diwas, watch rare footage of Pakistan Army surrendering to Indian Armed Forces after the humiliating defeat in 1971 war

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani forces in erstwhile East Pakistan, led by General AA Khan Niazi along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered unconditionally before the Indian forces. This historic incident paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.
Read more
News Reports

After communist link emerges in Wistron plant vandalism, Chinese propagandist uses it to threaten other companies moving from China to India

OpIndia Staff -
The propagandist of China's Communist Party, subtly threatening the other partners of Apple Inc such as Foxconn, asked whether these companies now regret about moving those facilities to India.
Read more
Opinions

Dear liberals, “EU disinfo report” proves you hate India, not just Modi

Abhishek Banerjee -
At what point would you admit that liberals are trying to defame India, not just Modi?
Read more
Media

‘Investigative journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi’s midnight ‘goggling’ is more humiliating than her conversations with ‘sources’

OpIndia Staff -
Swadi Chaturvedi was googling about Modi’s marriage at midnight. Read how she ended up humiliating herself
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: One tribal minor girl gang-raped and another pressured to convert, 14 ABVP workers arrested during protest demanding justice

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
500 ABVP workers surrounded the collectorate and raised slogans against the Congress-led Chhattisgarh govt and the police administration
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court to hear petition seeking removal of protesting farmers from Delhi border areas

OpIndia Staff -
A Supreme Court bench bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear the petition.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,669FollowersFollow
21,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com