Saturday, December 19, 2020
Home News Reports India Today group’s The Lallantop spreads fake information about APMC markets in Gujarat and...
News Reports
Updated:

India Today group’s The Lallantop spreads fake information about APMC markets in Gujarat and new farm laws

A person interviewed by The Lallantop falsely claimed that there are no APMC markets in Gujarat, while another said Jio will control the farm sector due to the farm laws

OpIndia Staff
Farmers protest
Farmer from Punjab who spent 10 years in Kutch Gujarat spread misinformation about APMC (Representational Image: News18)
6

Amidst ongoing farmers’ protests, several videos containing misleading information are making rounds on social media. A video by India Today group’s The Lallantop is going viral that has an interview with a farmer who is participating in the protest at New Delhi. The 17-minute long original video on YouTube has an interview with two farmers. The farmer alleges that there are no APMC markets in the Kutch district, and the farmers have to sell their produce at a lower price.

Are there no APMC markets in Katch?

Claim: Singh, who shifted to Gujarat in 2010, claimed that he did not know that there are no APMC markets in Gujarat. He said he first tried to grow and sell wheat and cotton but could not find buyers. He had to take samples to the local dealers and said that the dealers gave a much lower price compared to other states. He then said that he tried growing pomegranates, but the market price was so low he had to feed it to the animals.

Fact: A 2-minute snippet of the video was shared on Twitter by the cartoonist Manjul. Netizens have refuted the claim that there are no mandis in Bhuj. A simple search on Google showed the address and contact details of the Bhuj APMC Mandi.

On further search, according to the list [PDF] available at the Gujarat State Agricultural Market Board website, Kutch has eight APMC markets, with one located in the Bhuj region. Interestingly, Kutch is gaining popularity for export-quality fruits, mainly Dragonfruit and Pomegranate. As per the reports, Australia has allowed imports of pomegranate from India in September 2020. Over 150 farmers are cultivating high-quality Dragon Fruit in Kutch, which is now being served in India’s hotels.

Jio will control prices like it did with telecom

Claim: Another farmer Davinder Singh from Ferozpur Punjab, made a strange claim. He said everyone has seen how Jio has disrupted the telecom market. Now, Reliance will enter the Agriculture Sector and will disrupt it too. He claimed that the prices would rise exponentially because of the private players in the sector. He claimed that private companies would pay a higher price in the first few years, attracting farmers to sell crops in private markets.

Davinder Singh further speculates that the government will shut down the APMC markets on the pretext of the loss, after which the private players will start decreasing the price for the crop, and the farmers will suffer. He also alleged that the farmers would be at a loss under contract farming because they will not understand the legal language. The private players will add clauses that will give benefit to them instead of the farmers.

Fact: As per the Agriculture laws, there is a provision under which the government will control the price if it increases by 100% in perishable and 50% in non-perishable products. The prices will be compared to the cost of the commodity in the last twelve months or five years. The government is not going to stop procuring the produce under the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS). The government has procured all-time high Kharif produce from the farmers. MSP for the next produce for 2021 has already been set, and the government has spent 67,248.22 crores on the procurement of Kharif produce.

Similar claims were made from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib by Katha Vachak Banta Singh Ji, which OpIndia rebutted recently. Several opposition leaders and union leaders are also making similar claims. So much so the farmers have announced a boycott of Jio products, including SIMs and phones. Recently, Reliance has filed a complaint at TRAI alleging that its competitors Airtel and Vi are spreading rumours against the company that it is anti-farmer. Airtel had denied the claims.

It may be that while it may be easier to capture big market share in telecom, as it has only a few players, it can’t be compared with the farm sector. Even now, there are a large number of private players in the sector, apart from retailers like Reliance, there are food processing companies which buy farm products. Therefore, the fear that one day Reliance will control the Indian farm sector is baseless.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political Fact-Check

Fact Check: Arvind Kejriwal lies again, claims Delhi govt is carrying out highest number of COVID tests in the country

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday tried to mislead the public by claiming that Delhi govt is carrying out highest number of Covid tests.
Read more
News Reports

10 MLAs from TMC, Congress and left join BJP in presence of Amit Shah in West Bengal, here is the full list

OpIndia Staff -
Several MLAs and party leaders from TMC, Congress and left parties joined BJP along with Suvendu Adhikari in presence of Amit Shah
Read more

Amit Shah in West Bengal: Khudiram Bose’s kin gets emotional, says never accorded such respect by any govt, including TMC

Politics OpIndia Staff -
After arriving in West Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Swami Vivekananda and freedom fighter Khudiram Bose.

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

Media OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval for making false allegations based on hitjob by far-left website ‘Caravan’: Full details

Law OpIndia Staff -
The apology came after Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine.

Doordarshan will not broadcast ‘Sheikh Chilli’ anymore: Broadcaster takes action after snippet of Hinduphobic episode goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A cartoon show run on the public broadcaster Doordarshan named - "Sheikh Chilli and Friends" had stoked a controversy

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Karan Johar’s interesting statement to NCB: Lost my phone, here is the video from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
News Reports

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

India Today group’s The Lallantop spreads fake information about APMC markets in Gujarat and new farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
A person interviewed by India Today group's The Lallantop falsely claimed that there are no APMC markets in Gujarat
Read more
Politics

NSUI in-charge Ruchi Gupta quits party over delay in organisational changes, blames Rahul Gandhi’s aide KC Venugopal

OpIndia Staff -
Congress saw another high-profile exit after the joint secretary in-charge of the party's student wing - NSUI quit Congress
Read more
Crime

One Fahim Pakistani threatens Bareilly judge with murder, UP Police registers case: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The Bareilly Judge was asked to grant bail to a criminal named Chunnilal, who was jailed in a corruption case
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Court orders investigation in criminal defamation suit filed by Javed Akhtar against Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut had made certain startling allegations against Akhtar in an interview given on Republic TV.
Read more
News Reports

BJP will form govt with more than 200 seats: Amit Shah challenges Mamata Banerjee in her turf as TMC leaders join BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will be left along by the Assembly elections.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Fact Check: Arvind Kejriwal lies again, claims Delhi govt is carrying out highest number of COVID tests in the country

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday tried to mislead the public by claiming that Delhi govt is carrying out highest number of Covid tests.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Muslim woman marries Hindu man, says she didn’t tell her family about it as she feared they would kill her

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim woman Farha said that she did not tell about her marriage with Hindu man Naman to her family as she feared that her family would get her killed
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader threatens Hindus to leave India, abuses Hindu women, says ‘All Hindus are my brothers’ after Hindus take up his ‘Dum hai?’ challenge

OpIndia Staff -
Using extremely foul language, NCP leader Arbaaz Khan threatened Hindus and insulted Hindu women.
Read more
News Reports

10 MLAs from TMC, Congress and left join BJP in presence of Amit Shah in West Bengal, here is the full list

OpIndia Staff -
Several MLAs and party leaders from TMC, Congress and left parties joined BJP along with Suvendu Adhikari in presence of Amit Shah
Read more
Politics

‘Our fight is to restore West Bengal to its former glory’: Read full text of Suvendu Adhikari’s emotional letter to TMC colleagues, resigns from...

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari penned a moving letter addressing his colleagues in TMC amid speculations that he was set to join the BJP.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com