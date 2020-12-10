Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home News Reports Mamata Banerjee lies to the Bengal Matua community, says they don’t need CAA since...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee lies to the Bengal Matua community, says they don’t need CAA since they are ‘already citizens’: Here are the facts

The Matua community is actually demanding the immediate implementation of CAA in the state, as they want a certificate saying they are Indian citizens

OpIndia Staff
3

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the Matua community that they do not require citizenship under CAA as they are already Indian citizens. But the CM was not telling the truth, as most of people from the community, who immigrated from Bangladesh after the partition, are officially not Indian citizens.

Addressing a rally in Gopalnagar in Matua-dominated Bongaon in North 24-Parganas district in an attempt to appease the people from Matua community, the CM alleged that BJP was trying to divide people by promising citizenship under CAA. “There are many refugees here. We have wholeheartedly accepted you. Know this, all you are citizens. You don’t need any certificate. Now, if they ask for grandfather and grandmother’s certificates, will you be able to provide?” the CM said. Saying that Matua people are already Indian citizens, Banerjee said, “I’m saying all Matua people are Indian citizens. There’s no need for a certificate for it.”

Mamata Banerjee reiterated her opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, and said that she will not allow them to be implemented in Bengal. The CM announced that the state govt will establish a university named after Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur, the founders of Matua community. The community dominates around 90 assembly constituencies and 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

The assertion by Mamata Banerjee that Matua people are already Indian citizens and they don’t need citizenship under the CAA is not correct.

Matua community

Matua people are Namasudra or lower caste Hindus who had migrated to West Bengal from Bangladesh. The community was founded by Harichand Thakur (1812-1878) and his son Guruchand Thakur (1846-1937), who lived at Faridpur in Bangladesh. Although their families came to Bengal in 1946, most of their community members entered India ‘illegally’ after 1971. Over time, most of them had managed to get their names included in voter lists, and bought land to settle down permanently in India. They also have other documents like PAN cards and driver’s licences.

But the 2003 edition of NRC tagged them as ‘refugees’ and illegal immigrants. Although they continue to vote, they are denied Caste Certificates and Passports. Therefore, although they are Namasudras, classified as Scheduled Caste (SC), they can’t get any benefit reserved for SCs due to lack of caste certificates.

The voter card does not guarantee citizenship, and the Matua people are often harassed by police over citizenship issues. They are often arrested as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators under the Foreigners Act. The community says that they live in constant fear due to lack of citizenship fear.

Although Mamata Banerjee may be right in saying that “We have wholeheartedly accepted you”, as in principle the Matua community has been allowed to live in India, she is absolutely wrong in claiming that they don’t need documents to prove their citizenship.

Matua community welcomed CAA

In fact, the Matua community is actually demanding the immediate implementation of CAA in the state, as they want a certificate saying they are Indian citizens. After the Modi government had passed the CAA in parliament, the community had welcomed the move, and had thanked the central government for the same. When the bill was passed in December last year, the Matua community had celebrated with their traditional musical instruments.

When the Mamata Banerjee had opposed the CAA, the community had strongly criticised the same. They had alleged that the CM had betrayed them by opposing a law that would grant them permanent citizenship of India. The community members had alleged that TMC was playing vote bank politics, and was ignoring the demands of the Hindu group to appease the minority community.

Matua community criticising BJP for delay in implementing CAA

Actually, BJP already facing the heat from the Matua community for the delay in implementing CAA. They are demanding immediate notification of rules of the Act. Last month, BJP MP and joint president of All India Matua Mahasangh Shantanu Thakur said that the community would be forced to take a fresh call if the promise of citizenship is not fulfilled immediately. The BJP MP said that he was facing questions from the community over implementation of CAA, but he was unable to answer. The Matua leaders have said that a large number of community members are frustrated over the delay in implementing the CAA.

Last month, the All-India Matua Mahasangha had also written to PM Modi urging to announce a timeframe for implementing the provisions of the CAA. The Mahasangha, which had supported BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, is planning to launch a state-wide campaign in Bengal for immediate implementation of CAA.

Shantanu Thakur and other BJP leaders from the community fear that if CAA is not implemented soon, TMC will be successful in convincing people that CAA was just an election gimmick by BJP, and the party is not serious about it.

Therefore, while the Matua community is demanding immediate implementation of CAA, it will be interesting to see how they will react to Mamata Banerjee saying now that they do not need citizenship certificates. The CM claiming that they are already India citizens and do not need citizenship certificates is certainly not correct, as according to the law they are not Indian citizens, and they are denied important documents like Passport and caste certificate due to this. Mamata Banerjee is misleading the community by saying they are Indian citizens, as the law treats them as refugees at present, not citizens. They will be granted citizenship after the CAA is implemented, but the CM is misleading the community in her opposition to the law.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Amid protests against ‘abolishment of MSP’, Modi govt buys Rs 67,248.22 crore worth Kharif produce at MSP

OpIndia Staff -
Govt continues to procure Kharif produce at MSP amid ongoing farmer protest which claim that the govt has abolished the MSP and mandi system.
Read more
News Reports

Priests from Sringeri perform Bhumi Pujan as PM Modi lays foundation stone of new parliament building: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhumi Pujan for Central Vista was performed as per Hindu traditions and several religious ceremonies were scheduled to be held on the occasion of the historic event.
Read more

Magsaysay Awardee NDTV India editor Ravish Kumar lies about Adani’s grain silos in Punjab amid ongoing farmer protests

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar seems to have picked up the the narrative from WhatsApp forwards and fake news being tweeted on Twitter.

AICC spokesperson wants Sonia Gandhi’s biography as Telangana school syllabus. The whole biography, right?

Opinions Sanghamitra -
Will the biography mention the maiden name of Her Highness Sonia Gandhi? Antonia Maino? Asking for a friend, because, the last time someone said it on TV, he got a few dozen FIRs against his name.

‘Naxal movement was always a farmers movement’: Farmer org reveals demand to release urban Naxals and Delhi riots accused

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Farmers protest, mostly by Punjab farmers, has morphed into another show of strength by those who wish the see the 'tukde tukde' of India.

Indus Valley Civilisation: From cattle to pig, here is what prehistoric people in Indian subcontinent ate, according to new research

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The study suggests that the high percentage of cattle bones found suggest that there was a cultural preference for beef across Indus Valley Civilisation which was supplemented by mutton/lamb.

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’, Congress leaders attack IAF for asking Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to maintain decorum while using its uniform

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF had objected to the inappropriate portrayal of the IAF uniform by Anil Kapoor in the upcoming Netflix movie.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Sardarji lists out list of products Gujarat gives to India and world, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where a Sardarji, Kuldip Singh Kaler, is listing out products Gujarat gives to the country and world, making the enterprising state very 'atmanirbhar'.
Read more
News Reports

NDTV spreads fake news about Made In India coronavirus vaccines, union Health Ministry busts claims

OpIndia Staff -
The govt has clarified that it has not rejected emergency use proposals for Coronavirus vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee lies to the Bengal Matua community, says they don’t need CAA since they are ‘already citizens’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
While Matua community is classified as illegal immigrants according to NRC rules, Mamata Banerjee said they are Indian citizens
Read more
News Reports

Amid protests against ‘abolishment of MSP’, Modi govt buys Rs 67,248.22 crore worth Kharif produce at MSP

OpIndia Staff -
Govt continues to procure Kharif produce at MSP amid ongoing farmer protest which claim that the govt has abolished the MSP and mandi system.
Read more
World

US Congressman claims whether he had sex with Chinese spy Fang Fang is ‘classified information’, blames Trump instead

OpIndia Staff -
Eric Swalwell is suspected to have been in an intimate relationship with a Chinese spy before the woman left the USA in 2015.
Read more
World

‘Trash streaming’: Disturbing Russian trend where people stream what their viewers pay them to, even torture and death

OpIndia Staff -
Sub-culture where Russia YouTubers are paid money by their viewers to pull sickening stunts is now taking steam - its called 'trash streaming'
Read more
News Reports

Priests from Sringeri perform Bhumi Pujan as PM Modi lays foundation stone of new parliament building: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhumi Pujan for Central Vista was performed as per Hindu traditions and several religious ceremonies were scheduled to be held on the occasion of the historic event.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Magsaysay Awardee NDTV India editor Ravish Kumar lies about Adani’s grain silos in Punjab amid ongoing farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar seems to have picked up the the narrative from WhatsApp forwards and fake news being tweeted on Twitter.
Read more
Opinions

AICC spokesperson wants Sonia Gandhi’s biography as Telangana school syllabus. The whole biography, right?

Sanghamitra -
Will the biography mention the maiden name of Her Highness Sonia Gandhi? Antonia Maino? Asking for a friend, because, the last time someone said it on TV, he got a few dozen FIRs against his name.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: YSRCP leader, D Revathi, refuses to pay toll tax, slaps worker after toppling the barricade

OpIndia Staff -
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader, D Revathi, was seen slapping a toll plaza worker in Andhra Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Naxal movement was always a farmers movement’: Farmer org reveals demand to release urban Naxals and Delhi riots accused

OpIndia Staff -
Farmers protest, mostly by Punjab farmers, has morphed into another show of strength by those who wish the see the 'tukde tukde' of India.
Read more
News Reports

Indus Valley Civilisation: From cattle to pig, here is what prehistoric people in Indian subcontinent ate, according to new research

OpIndia Staff -
The study suggests that the high percentage of cattle bones found suggest that there was a cultural preference for beef across Indus Valley Civilisation which was supplemented by mutton/lamb.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,100FollowersFollow
20,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com