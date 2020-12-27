Delhi: Maulana kidnaps and rapes a minor girl with intention to ‘sell her’, arrested

A 16-year-old minor girl from Samaypur Badli in New Delhi was kidnapped by one Naushad earlier this month. She was rescued by Delhi Police after extensive surveillance of the accused. 45-year old Naushand is a maulana by profession and used to teach at a madarsa earlier.

Girl’s mother accused 45-year-old neighbour of kidnapping

As per statement released by Delhi Police, the girl’s mother, Zarina, in her complaint, said that her daughter was missing from home since 3 PM on December 19. She alleged that a person Naushad, who lives in the same locality, kidnapped her daughter. The Delhi police registered a case under Section 363 (Kidnapping) based on the complaint and started the investigation.

A dedicated team of SHO/SP Ashish Kumar, ASI Seema Dhaka, SI Upender, CT Jitender, Constable Lalita and Constable Ravi was formed for the investigation. The family of the girl was questioned by the police, followed by a raid on the house of Naushad, but he was nowhere to be found. His whereabouts were unknown to his family members. When ASI Dhaka questioned the wife of the accused, it was revealed that he left the house on December 19 at around 1 PM. Naushad’s phone was then put on surveillance, and police started checking the CCTV cameras in the area.

Naushad was nabbed in Seelampur, Delhi

Naushad’s phone location was traced in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, after which a raiding party was routed to his location. While the team was headed to Baddi, they learned that he was en-route Delhi. When he reached Delhi, he was trailed with the help of technical surveillance and arrested after a brief stint. He has immediately arrested a case was filed under Sections 363 (Kidnapping), 376 (Rape), 34 (Criminal act by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of POCSO Act.

During the interrogation, police found out that Naushad is a habitual criminal, and he was involved in over cases of kidnapping and human trafficking as informed by the Hardoi police. However, none of the cases were ever reported. Further investigation is underway.

Maulana Naushad’s modus operandi

As per the Delhi police, the accused is 45-years-old and Maulana by profession. While teaching in Madarsa, he used to keep an eye on minor girls of poor background. He would target these girls, befriend them and then take them in confidence. After kidnapping them, he would sexually exploit them and then sell them in Delhi or Himachal Pradesh. He was initially married in 2010 in Lucknow but divorced his wife after a year.

Between 2011 and 2017, he had lured and duped several girls. In 2018 he kidnapped another girl in the Hardoi area and married her. He then started living in Delhi. He was trying to sell the kidnapped girl in Himachal Pradesh but could not succeed as police had started tracing him. He tried to sell the girl in Seelampur, famous for its red-light area, but before he could succeed, SP badli Police raided his location and arrested him.

As per the statement, the accused was intending to dupe his current wife and marry the minor girl he had kidnapped.