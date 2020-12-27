Sunday, December 27, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi: Maulana kidnaps and rapes a minor girl with intention to 'sell her', arrested
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Maulana kidnaps and rapes a minor girl with intention to ‘sell her’, arrested

During the initial investigation, it emerged that the accused is involved in more than 10 cases of kidnapping and human trafficking as informed by Hardoi Police but none of the case were got reported.

OpIndia Staff
Maulana kidnaps, rapes a minor girl with an intention of 'selling her' (representational image courtey: thewire.in)
4

A 16-year-old minor girl from Samaypur Badli in New Delhi was kidnapped by one Naushad earlier this month. She was rescued by Delhi Police after extensive surveillance of the accused. 45-year old Naushand is a maulana by profession and used to teach at a madarsa earlier.

Girl’s mother accused 45-year-old neighbour of kidnapping

As per statement released by Delhi Police, the girl’s mother, Zarina, in her complaint, said that her daughter was missing from home since 3 PM on December 19. She alleged that a person Naushad, who lives in the same locality, kidnapped her daughter. The Delhi police registered a case under Section 363 (Kidnapping) based on the complaint and started the investigation.

A dedicated team of SHO/SP Ashish Kumar, ASI Seema Dhaka, SI Upender, CT Jitender, Constable Lalita and Constable Ravi was formed for the investigation. The family of the girl was questioned by the police, followed by a raid on the house of Naushad, but he was nowhere to be found. His whereabouts were unknown to his family members. When ASI Dhaka questioned the wife of the accused, it was revealed that he left the house on December 19 at around 1 PM. Naushad’s phone was then put on surveillance, and police started checking the CCTV cameras in the area.

Naushad was nabbed in Seelampur, Delhi

Naushad’s phone location was traced in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, after which a raiding party was routed to his location. While the team was headed to Baddi, they learned that he was en-route Delhi. When he reached Delhi, he was trailed with the help of technical surveillance and arrested after a brief stint. He has immediately arrested a case was filed under Sections 363 (Kidnapping), 376 (Rape), 34 (Criminal act by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of POCSO Act.

During the interrogation, police found out that Naushad is a habitual criminal, and he was involved in over cases of kidnapping and human trafficking as informed by the Hardoi police. However, none of the cases were ever reported. Further investigation is underway.

Maulana Naushad’s modus operandi

As per the Delhi police, the accused is 45-years-old and Maulana by profession. While teaching in Madarsa, he used to keep an eye on minor girls of poor background. He would target these girls, befriend them and then take them in confidence. After kidnapping them, he would sexually exploit them and then sell them in Delhi or Himachal Pradesh. He was initially married in 2010 in Lucknow but divorced his wife after a year.

Between 2011 and 2017, he had lured and duped several girls. In 2018 he kidnapped another girl in the Hardoi area and married her. He then started living in Delhi. He was trying to sell the kidnapped girl in Himachal Pradesh but could not succeed as police had started tracing him. He tried to sell the girl in Seelampur, famous for its red-light area, but before he could succeed, SP badli Police raided his location and arrested him.

As per the statement, the accused was intending to dupe his current wife and marry the minor girl he had kidnapped.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmaulana naushad, samaypur badli kidnapping
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi: Maulana kidnaps and rapes a minor girl with intention to ‘sell her’, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Naushad arrested by Delhi police for kidnapping and attempting to sell minor girl
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Employer kills worker by pumping air into his rectum by inserting compressor for asking about wages

OpIndia Staff -
A shocking incident of brutality has come to light in Madhya Pradesh.
Read more

‘Fashion magazines don’t cover prostitutes’: Donald Trump haters shame First Lady Melania Trump, call her filthy names

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Donald Trump has been miffed over the fact that Melania has been ignored by fashion magazines while her predecessor Michelle Obama was regularly featured on the cover photo.

Under orders from China, Pakistan converting Gwadar into open prison by fencing Chinese projects

World OpIndia Staff -
The CPEC authority is building a wall measuring 10 feet in height, covering the length of 30 km, has now created a massive discontent and furore in the region.

Pro-Congress ‘activist’ Shabnam Hashmi caught spreading fake news again

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Shabnam Hashmi is followed on Twitter by various self-proclaimed fact-checkers and propagandists masquerading as journalists.

Yogendra Yadav tries to snivel his way into farmer-govt talks after being thrown out by Modi govt: Read how

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav was barred from negotiations with the government clarifying that it would not entertain politicians.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
World

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand: Indian origin Radio host stabbed by assailants after he supported the new farm laws in India, in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand based Indian origin Radio host Harnek Singh stabbed by unknown assailants after he was accused of being anti-Sikh
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Allegations of interference in Rs 619 crore ‘Safe City’ project surface against IPS officer D Roopa, officer clarifies: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
IPS D Roopa, who says that she is a whistleblower in the case, found several irregularities in the bidding process of Safe City Project
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi: Maulana kidnaps and rapes a minor girl with intention to ‘sell her’, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Naushad arrested by Delhi police for kidnapping and attempting to sell minor girl
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Employer kills worker by pumping air into his rectum by inserting compressor for asking about wages

OpIndia Staff -
A shocking incident of brutality has come to light in Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Fashion magazines don’t cover prostitutes’: Donald Trump haters shame First Lady Melania Trump, call her filthy names

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Donald Trump has been miffed over the fact that Melania has been ignored by fashion magazines while her predecessor Michelle Obama was regularly featured on the cover photo.
Read more
World

Under orders from China, Pakistan converting Gwadar into open prison by fencing Chinese projects

OpIndia Staff -
The CPEC authority is building a wall measuring 10 feet in height, covering the length of 30 km, has now created a massive discontent and furore in the region.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Pro-Congress ‘activist’ Shabnam Hashmi caught spreading fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Shabnam Hashmi is followed on Twitter by various self-proclaimed fact-checkers and propagandists masquerading as journalists.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain: Begumbagh house from where stones were pelted at Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally demolished by police

OpIndia Staff -
Just hours after a Muslim mob on a house pelted stones at a rally to collect donations for Ram Mandir, police demolished the house
Read more
Politics

Yogendra Yadav tries to snivel his way into farmer-govt talks after being thrown out by Modi govt: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav was barred from negotiations with the government clarifying that it would not entertain politicians.
Read more
World

Pakistan: Maulana Tariq Jameel continues to claim Covid-19 is Allah’s test after recovering from it, had earlier blamed women for the crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Popular Pakistani preacher Tariq Jameel of the Tablighi Jamaat has recovered after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand: Muslim woman takes up Hinduism and marries a Hindu man, court grants protection as couple fears threat from woman’s brother

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim woman had approached the Uttarakhand HC saying that her brother might physically harm them for marrying out of faith
Read more
News Reports

“I will stab you with a knife”, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader’s wife issues death threats to PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of the prominent Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that she will stab Narendra Modi for bringing farm laws
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com