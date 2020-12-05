The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against a Khalistan narco-terrorist, Dharminder Singh, for his alleged involvement in a cross-border narco-terror network and furthering terrorist activities of the outlawed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

In a statement released by anti-terror agency on Friday, the NIA said that a supplementary chargesheet has been filed in the KLF Narco-Terror case against a 32-year-old Khalistani terrorist Dharminder Singh, a resident of Moga, Punjab. The accused used to receive smuggled Heroin from Pakistan-based Jajbir Singh Samra and further distribute it to local traffickers.

The accused Singh used to then deposit the proceeds generated from the drug trade to Jajbir Singh in order to further strengthen the activities of KLF.

The NIA filed the chargesheet in the NIA Special Court, Mohali, Punjab. A case was registered under IPC section 120B IPC, sections 25, 27, 27A and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 against narco-terrorist Dharminder Singh.

Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) is a terrorist group, sponsored by Pakistan to further their Khalistan movement to create instability within the country by demanding ‘Khalistan’ through armed struggle.

The NIA charge-sheet assumes significance at it comes at a time when Khalistani elements are trying to create instability in the country by hijacking the so-called farmer protests along the Delhi-Haryana border. The farmer protests are being hijacked by several Khalistani elements, especially the banned pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), posing a great risk for the security apparatus of the country

NIA unearths Khalistani- Narco Terror network in India

In May, the NIA had filed a charge-sheet against 10 people, including one Pakistan and one Dubai-based accused, for their alleged involvement in a cross-border narco-terror network to further terrorist activities of the outlawed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

The NIA had charged – Jajbir Singh Samra, Harpreet Singh, Varinder Singh Chahal, Nirmal Singh, Satpal Singh, Hiralal, Harjit Singh, Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a resident of New Delhi who is in Dubai, Harmeet Singh and Jasbir Singh for drug trafficking under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The case relates to the seizure of 500 gms of heroin and Rs 1,20,000 drug money on May 31, 2019 from three accused.

The roles of Harmeet, Pakistan-based self-styled chief banned terrorist organisation KLF and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drug smuggler and money launderer, were running the narco-terror network in India to further the terrorist activities of the KLF.

According to the NIA, the network included persons involved in smuggling/selling of heroin, militant elements and hawala operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai responsible for the entire chain from the selling of the narcotic substance to channelising the proceeds to Dubai/Pakistan at the behest of Harmeet and Hakimzada.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had banned KLF in 2018 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).