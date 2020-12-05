Saturday, December 5, 2020
Home News Reports NIA files chargesheet in Khalistan Liberation Front narco-terror case: Narco-terrorist Singh was using money...
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

NIA files chargesheet in Khalistan Liberation Front narco-terror case: Narco-terrorist Singh was using money from drug trade to strengthen KLF

The accused Singh used to then deposit the proceeds generated from the drug trade to Jajbir Singh in order to further strengthen the activities of KLF (Khalistan Liberation Force)

OpIndia Staff
Khalistan Liberation Force/ Representative Image/ Image Source: Delhi 99
19

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against a Khalistan narco-terrorist, Dharminder Singh, for his alleged involvement in a cross-border narco-terror network and furthering terrorist activities of the outlawed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

In a statement released by anti-terror agency on Friday, the NIA said that a supplementary chargesheet has been filed in the KLF Narco-Terror case against a 32-year-old Khalistani terrorist Dharminder Singh, a resident of Moga, Punjab. The accused used to receive smuggled Heroin from Pakistan-based Jajbir Singh Samra and further distribute it to local traffickers.

The accused Singh used to then deposit the proceeds generated from the drug trade to Jajbir Singh in order to further strengthen the activities of KLF.

The NIA filed the chargesheet in the NIA Special Court, Mohali, Punjab. A case was registered under IPC section 120B IPC, sections 25, 27, 27A and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 against narco-terrorist Dharminder Singh.

Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) is a terrorist group, sponsored by Pakistan to further their Khalistan movement to create instability within the country by demanding ‘Khalistan’ through armed struggle. 

The NIA charge-sheet assumes significance at it comes at a time when Khalistani elements are trying to create instability in the country by hijacking the so-called farmer protests along the Delhi-Haryana border. The farmer protests are being hijacked by several Khalistani elements, especially the banned  pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), posing a great risk for the security apparatus of the country

NIA unearths Khalistani- Narco Terror network in India

In May, the NIA had filed a charge-sheet against 10 people, including one Pakistan and one Dubai-based accused, for their alleged involvement in a cross-border narco-terror network to further terrorist activities of the outlawed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

The NIA had charged – Jajbir Singh Samra, Harpreet Singh, Varinder Singh Chahal, Nirmal Singh, Satpal Singh, Hiralal, Harjit Singh, Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a resident of New Delhi who is in Dubai, Harmeet Singh and Jasbir Singh for drug trafficking under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The case relates to the seizure of 500 gms of heroin and Rs 1,20,000 drug money on May 31, 2019 from three accused.

The roles of Harmeet, Pakistan-based self-styled chief banned terrorist organisation KLF and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drug smuggler and money launderer, were running the narco-terror network in India to further the terrorist activities of the KLF.

According to the NIA, the network included persons involved in smuggling/selling of heroin, militant elements and hawala operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai responsible for the entire chain from the selling of the narcotic substance to channelising the proceeds to Dubai/Pakistan at the behest of Harmeet and Hakimzada.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had banned KLF in 2018 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NIA files chargesheet in Khalistan Liberation Front narco-terror case: Narco-terrorist Singh was using money from drug trade to strengthen KLF

OpIndia Staff -
Accused used to receive smuggled Heroin from Pakistan-based Jajbir Singh Samra and use proceeds to strengthen Khalistan cause
Read more
Government and Policy

United Nations classifies marijuana as a ‘less dangerous drug’, decision, for which India voted too, to help further medicinal use

OpIndia Staff -
With the categorisation of marijuana as a less dangerous drug, it is believed that the medicinal and therapeutic potential of the drug can now be recognised.
Read more

Watch: Angry Rajdeep Sardesai threatens to sack his staff in charge of social media for failing to link up his Instagram live

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai had announced that he was doing a live chat on his Instagram page to discuss Hyderabad municipal election results

Mumbai Police files chargesheet against Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case after Supreme Court said no prima facie case made out

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai Police has filed a charge-sheet against Republic Editor Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case.

Khalistanis hijacking farmer protests are aimed at breaking Hindu-Sikh unity: Here is a brief history of tensions in Punjab

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
The 'Khalistan' bogey has indeed reared its ugly head during the protests against the recently passed farm laws.

After ‘saving Aarey’, Shiv Sena led BMC gives permission to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Initially the proposal was for removing 1172 Link trees for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour but the number was later reduced to 1,004

Recently Popular

News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From supporting Khalistanis to hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs: A brief intro of the new liberal favourite, Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has become the new blue-eyed boy of the left-liberal gang after he supported ongoing farmers protest
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh joins Farmer’s protests, justifies “Indira thok di” comment

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple videos of Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh's father, have gone viral on social media where he has been giving provocative speeches amid the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Angry Rajdeep Sardesai threatens to sack his staff in charge of social media for failing to link up his Instagram live

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai had announced that he was doing a live chat on his Instagram page to discuss Hyderabad municipal election results
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Kangana mistook an elderly lady in Punjab farmers' protest for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh 'protests', Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got into a war of words with her on Twitter.
Read more
Opinions

Exposing hypocrisy of Congress, CPIM, Bharatiya Kisan Union and even Justin Trudeau over the Farm Bills 2020, point by point

Abhishek Banerjee -
The industry scale hypocrisy surrounding the protests around Farm Laws is staggering
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

NIA files chargesheet in Khalistan Liberation Front narco-terror case: Narco-terrorist Singh was using money from drug trade to strengthen KLF

OpIndia Staff -
Accused used to receive smuggled Heroin from Pakistan-based Jajbir Singh Samra and use proceeds to strengthen Khalistan cause
Read more
World

Chinese professor at US University charged with using his position to benefit Huawei by stealing technology, pleads guilty

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese professor working as a Researcher at the Texas-Arlington University was accused by US prosecutors of using his position to steal American technology to benefit Chinese company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
Read more
Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

Indian team that won FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020 struggles through custom department procedure to get their medals

OpIndia Staff -
Srinath Narayanan, the Vice President of the team, said that it took a week's time for the medals to reach Chennai from Bangalore.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: National head of Hindu organisation Shri Ram Sena brutally assaulted by three unidentified bike-borne assailants

OpIndia Staff -
The chairman of Punjab Hindustan Shiv Sena said that the Hindu leaders are on the radar of various anti-national elements in Punjab
Read more
Government and Policy

United Nations classifies marijuana as a ‘less dangerous drug’, decision, for which India voted too, to help further medicinal use

OpIndia Staff -
With the categorisation of marijuana as a less dangerous drug, it is believed that the medicinal and therapeutic potential of the drug can now be recognised.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Angry Rajdeep Sardesai threatens to sack his staff in charge of social media for failing to link up his Instagram live

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai had announced that he was doing a live chat on his Instagram page to discuss Hyderabad municipal election results
Read more
News Reports

94-year-old widow moves Supreme Court seeking for declaration of Emergency as unconstitutional; demands Rs 25 crores as compensation

OpIndia Staff -
She alleges that the issues of the Emergency still resonates in her mind and she wants to peace by getting it declared as illegal
Read more
Media

Mumbai Police files chargesheet against Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case after Supreme Court said no prima facie case made out

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai Police has filed a charge-sheet against Republic Editor Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer unions intensify protest against farm bills, call for a Bharat Bandh on December 8, to block all roads to Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer unions have announced a host of measures like effigy burning of PM Modi, returning awards and accolades etc
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
492,962FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com