Thursday, December 3, 2020
Petition filed in HC wants Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account deleted, mentions that she called Uddhav Thackeray govt ‘Pappu Sena’

"Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictured clicked from today's celebrations as I am also facing, meanwhile, another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon", Ranaut had tweeted.

A writ petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court against actress Kangana Ranaut for her tweets targeting the Maharashtra government. The petition has been filed with respect an October 17 tweet of Ranaut in which she had taken a veiled dig at the Maharashtra government after an FIR was filed against her.

The petition reportedly sought direction from the Court for Twitter to suspend Ranaut’s Twitter account for posting the said tweet.

The petition contended that Ranaut had tweeted “a malicious, defamatory tweet against the judiciary” by terming the judiciary as “Pappu Sena”. The petition further said the Ranaut’s tweets amounted to criminal contempt of court. Kangana Ranaut had shared a tweet from her Twitter account during Navratri in which she launched a veiled attack at the coalition government of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra regarding an FIR that was registered against her.

“Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictured clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also facing, meanwhile, another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon”, Ranaut had tweeted.

The actress was served a legal notice by an advocate yesterday for mistaking an elderly woman who participated in farmer protests with the famous Shaheen Bagh dadi Bilkis Bano.

