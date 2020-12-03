A writ petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court against actress Kangana Ranaut for her tweets targeting the Maharashtra government. The petition has been filed with respect an October 17 tweet of Ranaut in which she had taken a veiled dig at the Maharashtra government after an FIR was filed against her.

A writ petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking to direct Twitter India @TwitterIndia to suspend the twitter account of #KanganaRanaut , like it suspended her sister Rangoli Chandel’s account, for “spreading continuous hatred and disharmony in the country” pic.twitter.com/8HR4zwBYfW — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 3, 2020

The petition reportedly sought direction from the Court for Twitter to suspend Ranaut’s Twitter account for posting the said tweet.

BREAKING: Plea filed against Kangana Ranaut in Bombay HC for getting her twitter account @KanganaTeam suspended for “spreading continuous hatred, disharmony in the country and attempting to divide the country with her extremist tweets.”@TwitterIndia @OfficeofUT #BombayHC pic.twitter.com/Z01JTcNtrL — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 3, 2020

The petition contended that Ranaut had tweeted “a malicious, defamatory tweet against the judiciary” by terming the judiciary as “Pappu Sena”. The petition further said the Ranaut’s tweets amounted to criminal contempt of court. Kangana Ranaut had shared a tweet from her Twitter account during Navratri in which she launched a veiled attack at the coalition government of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra regarding an FIR that was registered against her.

Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon ❤️#Navratri pic.twitter.com/qRW8HVNf0F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

The actress was served a legal notice by an advocate yesterday for mistaking an elderly woman who participated in farmer protests with the famous Shaheen Bagh dadi Bilkis Bano.