Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the next instalment of benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). PM Modi transferred Rs 18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmers via video conferencing on December 25, which is also the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to farmers from several states, as part of the virtual event after releasing the instalment of PM-KISAN to nine crore farmers. The prime minister also interacted with farmers from different states to understand how various government policies under the PM-KISAN scheme have benefited them.

PM Modi speaks to farmers who narrate how govt schemes have benefitted them

Hearing to a farmer from Odisha, who narrated how he has gained immensely from PM-KISAN scheme, Prime Minister Modi urged him to inform other farmers about the Kisan Credit Card and its various benefits which include the availability of loans at low-interest rates.

Another farmer from Odisha – Naveen, during the interaction with PM Modi, said that he received my Kisan Credit Card in 2019 and took an amount of Rs 27,000 on loan from the bank on a mere 4 per cent interest as compared to 20 per cent from intermediaries.

Manoj Patidar, farmer from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh also shared his success story during the interaction. He said, so far, he has received Rs 10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. “Under the new farm laws, we can now sell the farm produce to any private business/organisation. This year, I sold 85 quintal soybean to ITC,” Patidar said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Hari Singh Bishnoi, a farmer from Fatehabad in Haryana, added that he used to do rice farming earlier but he is also interested in gardening.

“I have planted lemons in 3 acres and guavas in 7 acres of land. We sell them in local mandis and get a good amount for it,” Bishnoi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that “some elements are spreading misinformation” that contract farming would mean farmers will lose their lands, as he spoke to farmers from Arunachal Pradesh. “Thanks for clarifying that your land would remain intact,” he told them the farmer from Arunachal.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is a central sector scheme under the government of India which provides income support to the farmers and their families. Under this scheme, all small and marginal farmers will be provided with income support of Rs.6,000 per year in three instalments which will be deposited directly to their bank accounts.

Prime Minister addresses the nation, clarifies on three farm laws

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Modi attacked the opposition parties for spreading myth and lies that the land of farmers will be snatched away if farmers enter into contract farming. PM Modi, interacting with farmers who cited benefits from new farm laws, said some parties were pushing political agenda by opposing new farm laws.

“Today, more than Rs 18,000 crores have been directly deposited in the accounts of farmers – no middlemen, no commissions,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi also lashed out at West Bengal government for not letting over 70 lakh state farmers benefit from Centre’s direct money transfer scheme. He said all states have come aboard PM-KISAN scheme and farmers from there are availing its benefits, except one state, West Bengal whose farmers are not benefiting from funds from the Centre.

He added that more than 23 lakh farmers of Bengal have applied online to take advantage of this scheme, however, the state government is not allowing their farmers to avail the benefits.

“Bengal is your dharti, then why have you not let farmers there benefit from the Centre’s schemes? And now you have marched to Punjab? Do you think the country’s people don’t see through this?” PM Modi questioned WB CM Mamata Banerjee.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties who are instigating farmers to protest against the Modi government over alleged changes in the APMC system, PM Modi said that these opposition parties want to incite the farmers in Punjab, but do not want to talk about Kerala, where there is no APMC.

“Those who are waving farmers’ flags and attempting to gain political mileage will have to answer. You have time to mislead Punjab farmers, but no time for those of West Bengal and Kerala,” PM Modi dared the opposition.

Prime Minister Modi also said that farm reforms became necessary because poor farmers, who are over 80%, were getting poorer during rules of earlier governments. He added that the government has made more crops eligible for minimum support price benefit and given a record amount of money to farmers.

Addressing the farmers, PM Modi said that every farmer today know where he will get the best price for his farm produce. “With these farm reforms, farmers can sell their produce to anyone anywhere. What is wrong if the farmers are being benefitted?” he asked.

PM Modi also noted that previous governments for several years left the farmers on their own by forgetting promises that were made. “Due to the agriculture policies of the previous government, the poor became poorer, was it not important to change this state of farmers?,” he asked

He added, “We are making life easier for farmers in villages. Those making big speeches today did nothing for farmers when they were in power”.

Rejecting the fearmongering carried out by the opposition parties claiming that their lands will be snatched, PM Modi categorically stated that in many parts of the country, agreement farming has been tried and it has been done in the dairy sector. He asked the farmers whether have they heard that a company has monopolised the dairy industry.

“Some people feigning concerns about farmers’ land; We all know about those whose names came up in media for land grabbing,” PM Modi said in a sly against the Congress party.

Concluding his speech, PM Modi offered an olive branch to the protesting farmers saying, “Due to our commitment towards farmers, we are ready for discussions on all their issues with an open mind”.