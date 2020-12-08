Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Home News Reports Not just stubble burning, Punjab tops India in depleting ground reserves level: Read the...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Not just stubble burning, Punjab tops India in depleting ground reserves level: Read the research

Given its current rate of extraction of water, its already depleting groundwater reserves and a lack of overarching government policies to address the issue of shrinking water resources, experts believe that a dystopian future lies ahead as Punjab would soon turn into a desert.

OpIndia Staff
Not just stubble burning, but Punjab also tops the country with steepest groundwater decline
Representative Image9Source: Green Queen)
1

Every year, as winter descends on Northern India, the plummeting mercury brings with it a marked deterioration in the air quality. One of the principal reasons for this worsening of pollution levels is the practice of stubble burning observed by farmers mainly in Punjab and Haryana.

Since the last few years, the stubble burning has become an annual ritual for the farmers in Punjab and Haryana, who burn an estimated 35 million tons of crop waste from their paddy fields after harvesting as a low-cost straw-disposal practice to reduce the turnaround time between harvesting and sowing for the second (winter) crop.

Punjab the top state with the highest number of stubble burning incidents

While several northern states contribute towards the pollution caused by stubble burning, the contribution of Punjab is particularly stark. It recorded highest number of incidents of stubble burning this year among the northern states. The incidents of crop burning in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have drastically come down but Punjab has seen a marked increase in the number of stubble burning incidents that contributed to the exacerbating pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

Even though the Supreme Court had rapped the state governments on the growing number of stubble incidents, advising them to incentivise the farmers to give up burning the residual, the Congress government in the state has conspicuously failed in stopping the farmers from doing the same.

As per data released by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, the State witnessed 73,883 incidents of stubble burning between September 21 and November 14, which is the highest since 2016. In 2019, Punjab had reported 51,048 cases of stubble burning and 46,559 such incidents in 2018.

Depleting groundwater a menace of equal proportion as stubble burning

Not just stubble burning, Punjab is also racked by the menace of depleting water reserves. The groundwater resources of Punjab paints an alarming picture as agriculture experts in the state have expressed shock and worry over the diminishing water indices from the state. As a per report published in January 2020, the state will have a net groundwater availability of -14.58 billion cubic metre (BCM) within the next 25 years and even the domestic and industrial water supply will reduce by 1.22 BCM.

An eminent agriculture expert Sucha Singh Gill of IIM, Ahmedabad, said that while Punjab had a net ground water availability of only 21.58 BCM, it was consuming at much higher levels of 36 BCM. A latest government report on Punjab’s groundwater resources observes that the groundwater pumpage has increased from 149% (of naturally available recharge) in 2013 to 165% in 2018. It also holds the distinction of being the state with the maximum percentage of wells showing groundwater depletion among all states in India.

A report tabled in Rajya Sabha a couple of months ago by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation stated that 79 per cent of the assessment units showed the annual groundwater extraction in Punjab was more than the assessed annual extractable groundwater resource. In 2019, it was 76 per cent.

Injudicious use of water, power subsidies exacerbated the groundwater reserves of Punjab

Agriculture experts believe that the genesis of the crisis could be attributed to the power subsidies extended by the government to the farmers that allowed them to withdraw water 24/7 without bearing any individual consequences. They contend that 95 per cent of the Punjab’s total water consumption goes to agriculture and a major part of it is wasted.

According to Sushil Gupta, Regional Director of the Central Ground Water Board, injudicious surface water irrigation policies, indiscriminate groundwater extraction due to free electricity, along with irrational irrigation and agricultural practices have led to a situation where the fresh ground water reserves in the state have depleted at an alarming rate. He has also claimed that the south-western part of Punjab is facing severe water logging issues, which is the cause for excessive wastage of water.

Punjab stares at a dystopian future as groundwater reserves shrink at an alarming rate

Given its current rate of extraction of water, its already depleting groundwater reserves and a lack of overarching government policies to address the issue of shrinking water resources, experts believe that a dystopian future lies ahead as Punjab would soon turn into a desert.

Heeding to the grievous situation in Punjab, the government had suggested the farmers in the state to diversify their crop produce and reduce their dependence on water-guzzling crops. Through crop diversification and the Direct Seeding of Rice(DSR) technique introduced this year, Punjab has made reasonable progress in saving its water reserves. However, experts believe that such efforts are far from sufficient, and only sustained, comprehensive and concerted efforts over longer durations of time would help Punjab reach sustainability level groundwater.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Not just stubble burning, Punjab tops India in depleting ground reserves level: Read the research

OpIndia Staff -
The groundwater reserves in Punjab is declining at an alarming rate and experts believe that if the water shrinking continues at the current pace, Punjab will soon turn into a desert
Read more
Political History of India

Labour And Dravidianism: History of Buckingham and Carnatic Mills Strike, the first major industrial unrest in South India

Suren -
One of the major reasons for the success of the Dravidian movement is its co-option of the working class
Read more

Dalit RTI activist ‘accidentally’ shot dead by minor girl, family alleges his associate Kasim killed him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The slain Dalit activist Pankaj Lamba’s wife has alleged that Kasim and other associates have conspired to kill her husband and made it look like a case of accidental firing

AajTak streams wrong map of India during Bharat Bandh segment on Reliance Jio OTT platform

Media OpIndia Staff -
For the Bharat Bandh segment streamed on Reliance Jio's Fibre TV, a distorted map of India was displayed on AajTak channel.

‘We have friends at the top’, ‘Wall Street can’t fix Trump’: CCP expert reveals shocking details, hints Joe Biden is compromised

World OpIndia Staff -
Di Dongsheng appears to have confirmed the worst fears of everyone wary of Wall Street, China and a Joe Biden presidency.

‘Maaro isko maaro’: Shocking details emerge of how Mumbai police tortured Republic TV AVP, was beaten with ‘chakki belt’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has alleged that Ghanshyam Singh, assistant vice president of Distribution, was brutally tortured by Mumbai Police

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

Diljit Dosanjh’s UK manager linked to 9 companies opened and dissolved since 2011. Are UK based Khalistan sympathisers hijacking farmers’ protest?

OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that the concept of Khalistan has more support in western countries than it seems to have in India itself.
Read more
Media

Sagarika Ghosh wants Hindus to be ok with forced conversion to Islam because she watched a Turkish show

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent journalist' Sagarika Ghose provided a novel way of dealing with the menace of Grooming Jihad on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst protests by Punjab farmers against the farm laws, farmers from various States request the centre not to repeal them

OpIndia Staff -
These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them
Read more
Social Media

Ichhadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav floats a new conspiracy on eve of Bharat Bandh, gets roasted

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav asserted that even essential commodities like milk will not be allowed to be transported during Bharat Bandh on December 8.
Read more
News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Not just stubble burning, Punjab tops India in depleting ground reserves level: Read the research

OpIndia Staff -
The groundwater reserves in Punjab is declining at an alarming rate and experts believe that if the water shrinking continues at the current pace, Punjab will soon turn into a desert
Read more
World

Mount Everest’s new official height is 8,848.86m, China and Nepal issue joint statement

OpIndia Staff -
Mount Everest's new height is 8,844.43. Nepal and China have issued a joint statement about the update in height.
Read more
Crime

Grooming Jihad: Saiji Abbas told widow that he was Arjun, raped her and performed nikaah, forced her to abort pregnancy twice

OpIndia Staff -
The victim, who worked as a domestic help, alleged that Saiji Abbas hid his indentity and raped her.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘protestors’ harassing commoners to Congress, AAP leaders being chased away with chants of ‘Modi’: Scenes from ‘farmers’ Bharat bandh’

OpIndia Staff -
"They ordered us to close shops and take care of farmers. If poor people like us don't earn, how will we survive?" woman during 'Bharat Bandh'
Read more
News Reports

Providing information and photographs of vital installations to ISI amounts to waging war against the country: J-K HC

OpIndia Staff -
The petitioner had allegedly been sending pictures of vital installations and troop movement to ISI imposters via Facebook and earning money for it.
Read more
Political History of India

Labour And Dravidianism: History of Buckingham and Carnatic Mills Strike, the first major industrial unrest in South India

Suren -
One of the major reasons for the success of the Dravidian movement is its co-option of the working class
Read more
News Reports

Dalit RTI activist ‘accidentally’ shot dead by minor girl, family alleges his associate Kasim killed him

OpIndia Staff -
The slain Dalit activist Pankaj Lamba’s wife has alleged that Kasim and other associates have conspired to kill her husband and made it look like a case of accidental firing
Read more
News Reports

After Delhi police debunk claims of Kejriwal’s house arrest, video emerges of him attending a wedding

OpIndia Staff -
Aam Aadmi Party had tweeted earlier today claiming that Arvind Kejriwal was put under house arrest by Delhi Police.
Read more
News Reports

Congress rallies for Bharat Bandh now, former CM Bhupinder Hooda had supported ‘free and competitive markets’ for farmers in 2010

OpIndia Staff -
A decade ago, Hooda had advocated for farmers to have a wider choice of markets to sell their produce and had criticised the monopoly of Mandis.
Read more
Media

AajTak streams wrong map of India during Bharat Bandh segment on Reliance Jio OTT platform

OpIndia Staff -
For the Bharat Bandh segment streamed on Reliance Jio's Fibre TV, a distorted map of India was displayed on AajTak channel.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,746FollowersFollow
20,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com