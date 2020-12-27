BJP MLA from Goshamahal, T. Raja Singh, has alleged that the Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh has fallen into the control of Muslims and all contracts and shops have been monopolized by them, Deccan Chronicle has reported. He has claimed that cows in the Goshala are being slaughtered for their meat.

Raja Singh has claimed that one Razaq is the contractor at the Srisailam Temple and his wife is employed as the supervisor there. According to him, Razaq is a close aide of Srisailam MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy (YSRCP) while Razaq’s brother is a TDP leader. Therefore, irrespective of who is in power, the Razaq brothers are controlling the Temple.

As per the report, Raja Singh said that there are several cases pending against Razaq, including one related to the transportation of mutton in flower baskets. The same flowers are used to perform puja at the Temple. He also alleged that cows were being killed with help from his supervisor wife, which is prohibited.

Silpa Chakrapani Reddy has denied the allegations and said he was ready for the debate with the BJP MLA after Sankranti. He called the allegations “baseless, malicious, mischievous,” meant only to provoke people. Reddy claims to be a staunch Hindu who has built temples with his own money.

A Temple official said that the Endowments Act states that people of other religion are not allowed to live in Temple towns. But Muslims living in Srisailam approached the Court and the matter is now pending before the Court. He also said that the goshala supervisor was transferred after allegations of cow slaughter surfaced. The goshala run by the Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple is reported to have around 1,542 cows including ox.