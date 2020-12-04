A video has appeared on social media where controversial journalist Rajdeep Sardesai was heard threatening to sack one of his employees. The India Today anchor was apparently angry with his junior staff for failing to set up an Instagram live video he was addressing.

But unfortunately for the journalist, it seems that the video went live just when he was threatening his employees with sacking, and alert social media users saved the video before it was deleted from his Instagram page. He was heard saying, “between you and Surender, now you start organising you, else I will sack you and put someone else in charge of social media.”

@sardesairajdeep Whom you gonna sack and whom you gonna appoint ? Please Control Your anger towards your juniors https://t.co/c02lxmvRcy pic.twitter.com/M0DVTk41VZ — Sandeep (@Bhakt_with_eyes) December 4, 2020

Today evening Rajdeep Sardesai had announced on Twitter that he was doing a live chat on his Instagram page to discuss the Hyderabad municipal election results. It is expected that he was already in bad mood due to the results, as BJP had made a significant gain in the elections.

Join me for an Instagram live chat on my Insta page at 7.45 pm on the Hyderabad civic poll results and Maharashtra MLC elections. Will take all your questions and comments. See you in 5 minutes!🙏👍 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 4, 2020

It seems the live chat had to be abandoned either due to technical issues or due to incompetence of his staff handling social media, as no such video exists on the Instagram page of Rajdeep Sardesai.

This is not the first time that Sardesai’s aggressive behaviour has been exposed. He had earned the ‘boxer’ moniker after he was seen punching and heckling a Modi supporter in 2014 outside Madison Square Garden in New York. Rajdeep Sardesai was triggered by slogans chanted by supporters of Modi, who was addressing the Indian American community at the venue.

Although for days it was alleged that he was attacked by the man, the full video had emerged later which had shown that Rajdeep had attacked the man first, and after which the man had retaliated in response. Later, the journalist had expressed regret for his behaviour.