The Ram Mandir Trust wants IIT engineers to help modify the foundation model. Read why

The Temple Trust has requested the IITs including IIT Mumbai and IIT Delhi, to propose a better model for a strong foundation. As the site is a seismic zone and there is an underground stream of the Saryu river flowing beneath it, structural stability needs improving.

OpIndia Staff
Ram Mandir Trust seeks help from IITs for changes on foundation model
Suggested model for the Ram Mandir, image via Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra
4

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has asked the engineers from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to formulate a better model for Ram Mandir’s foundation after a stream of the Sarayu river was reportedly found flowing below it.

The committee, chaired by former principal secretary to the prime minister Nripendra Misra, overlooking the temple’s construction held a meeting in this regard on December 29. During the meeting, it was realized that the existing model for the foundation of the Mandir would not be feasible because of the stream of the Sarayu River flowing below the temple site. The trust has requested the IITs including IIT Mumbai and IIT Delhi, to propose a better model for a strong foundation.

The committee is discussing two options. The first is to use Vibro stone columns to support rafts on which stones can be placed. The second option is to improve the grip and quality of the soil by adding a specially engineered mix to it.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Alok Kumar said that the engineers from top institutes of India would work on the model to ensure structural stability of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The idea is to ensure that the pillars last a thousand years. Kumar said that the process of designing the foundation pillars for the temple was postponed after they found the stream of Sarayu river.

Cracks noticed during tests

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Kumar said, “When the testing of the pillars was carried out, it was found when pressure was applied, they sank by about four inches. Since, the area is already in a seismic zone, we have decided to come up with a structurally safe option.”

Kumar said that around 700 ton of weight was put on the testing pillars to tests how they react to pressure and weight. The experts also conducted tests to access the effects of earthquakes on the pillars, as the region is a seismic zone. They noticed cracks during the tests.

Kumar said that the members of from IIT Delhi, IIT Mumbai, IIT Roorkee, National Building Research Institute (NBRI), Tata Consultancy and Larsen & Toubro would be working together to ensure the structure holds for many years to come.

Landholding may increase to 108 acres

Kumar said that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra trust is also negotiating to increase the complex’s landholding. Currently, it is spread over 70 acres. After increasing it to proposed 108 acres, more structures such as a museum, a gathering place and a prayer hall can be added to the complex. He said, “We are trying to negotiate with those who own the land around the temple; if they agree to part with the land they will be compensated.”

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

