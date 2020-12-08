Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Home News Reports Providing information and photographs of vital installations to ISI amounts to waging war against...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Providing information and photographs of vital installations to ISI amounts to waging war against the country: J-K HC

Justice Sanjay Dhar noted, "Providing vital information, to my mind, is nothing but waging war against the country and it also falls squarely within the definition of an offence punishable under of Enemy Agents Ordinance".

OpIndia Staff
J and K HC rejects espionage accused's bail plea. Says providing information to ISI is same as waging a war against the country
J and K High Court said that the UT is facing terrorism orchestrated by ISI (Images via Fotolia and Outlook India respectively)
3

While hearing a bail application, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court observed that the “Union Territory of J&K is facing an onslaught of terrorist activities from the neighbouring country, which is orchestrated by ISI of Pakistan”. According to Live Law, the High Court denied bail to the person named Pankaj Sharma who is accused of consorting with Pakistan’s Intelligence Agency ISI and sharing the pictures of vital installations and movements of troops with them.

In the order dated December 2, 2020, a Bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar noted, “Providing vital information, to my mind, is nothing but waging war against the country and it also falls squarely within the definition of an offence punishable under of Enemy Agents Ordinance”. As per the order, the petitioner was alleged to have passed on photographs of Samba City, Bari Brahmana, Ujh Bridge, Vijaypur Market, Bahi Nallah, Bari Brahmana Railway Station, Ghagwal Bridge, Pagwal Nallah. He also allegedly sent pictures of trains boarded with army personnel at Railway Station, Bari Brahmana before the Balakote strike.

Petitioner sent pictures of vital instalments and received money

It was reportedly disclosed by the petitioner during the investigation that he was introduced by his neighbour to one person claiming to be ‘Captain Jyoti Sharma’ on Facebook. Captain Jyoti Sharma told the petitioner that she was on a peace mission in Sudan. She introduced him to her senior ‘Major Amit Sharma’ on Facebook who offered a part-time job to petitioner of sending pictures of vital installations and developmental projects in India. He was offered money for this. The petitioner reportedly sent pictures of Tagore Bridge at National Highway, AIIMS construction site and information with regard to the distance of said places from Jammu Airport. An amount of Rs 6,000 was transferred in petitioner’s SBI account as the first instalment. The petitioner kept on sending pictures in exchange for money.

The petitioner’s counsel had said that merely taking photographs of some installations and sending it to some persons in Sudan did not amount to waging war against the government of India. He said that even if it was assumed that the petitioner was sending photographs to persons linked with the ISI, no offence was made out against him as all the images were available on the internet.

However, the court noted that though the petitioner was initially unaware that the persons he kept sending messages to belonged to the ISI, he did come to know it later, and still kept sending them the images and information. He was also deleting the images from his own devices fearing detection. The Court also noted that not just the petitioner, but his mother and a friend named Ashwini Kumar were also receiving money for the photographs in their bank accounts.

Bail plea rejected

The court noted in the order that the charge sheet filed in the case, the documents attached, bank statements and the statements of witnesses prima facie show that the accusations against the petitioner were true. The co-accused in the case who belong to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Maharashtra are still to be arrested. The court rejected the bail plea of the petitioner saying that considering petitioner’s connections with agents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the possibility of him fleeing could not be ruled out.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJammu and Kashmir news, Jammu and Kashmir HC, ISI agent Facebook
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Labour And Dravidianism: History of Buckingham and Carnatic Mills Strike, the first major industrial unrest in South India

Suren -
One of the major reasons for the success of the Dravidian movement is its co-option of the working class
Read more
News Reports

Dalit RTI activist ‘accidentally’ shot dead by minor girl, family alleges his associate Kasim killed him

OpIndia Staff -
The slain Dalit activist Pankaj Lamba’s wife has alleged that Kasim and other associates have conspired to kill her husband and made it look like a case of accidental firing
Read more

AajTak streams wrong map of India during Bharat Bandh segment on Reliance Jio OTT platform

Media OpIndia Staff -
For the Bharat Bandh segment streamed on Reliance Jio's Fibre TV, a distorted map of India was displayed on AajTak channel.

‘We have friends at the top’, ‘Wall Street can’t fix Trump’: CCP expert reveals shocking details, hints Joe Biden is compromised

World OpIndia Staff -
Di Dongsheng appears to have confirmed the worst fears of everyone wary of Wall Street, China and a Joe Biden presidency.

‘Maaro isko maaro’: Shocking details emerge of how Mumbai police tortured Republic TV AVP, was beaten with ‘chakki belt’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has alleged that Ghanshyam Singh, assistant vice president of Distribution, was brutally tortured by Mumbai Police

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista demands CBI inquiry, video-recorded autopsy of slain BJP worker, says family coerced to sign post-mortem documents

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Darjeeling MP has alleged that West Bengal government had conducted an illegal and unlawful post-mortem of Ulen Roy in order to sweep under the rug the cold-blooded murder

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

Diljit Dosanjh’s UK manager linked to 9 companies opened and dissolved since 2011. Are UK based Khalistan sympathisers hijacking farmers’ protest?

OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that the concept of Khalistan has more support in western countries than it seems to have in India itself.
Read more
Media

Sagarika Ghosh wants Hindus to be ok with forced conversion to Islam because she watched a Turkish show

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent journalist' Sagarika Ghose provided a novel way of dealing with the menace of Grooming Jihad on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst protests by Punjab farmers against the farm laws, farmers from various States request the centre not to repeal them

OpIndia Staff -
These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them
Read more
Social Media

Ichhadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav floats a new conspiracy on eve of Bharat Bandh, gets roasted

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav asserted that even essential commodities like milk will not be allowed to be transported during Bharat Bandh on December 8.
Read more
News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Providing information and photographs of vital installations to ISI amounts to waging war against the country: J-K HC

OpIndia Staff -
The petitioner had allegedly been sending pictures of vital installations and troop movement to ISI imposters via Facebook and earning money for it.
Read more
Political History of India

Labour And Dravidianism: History of Buckingham and Carnatic Mills Strike, the first major industrial unrest in South India

Suren -
One of the major reasons for the success of the Dravidian movement is its co-option of the working class
Read more
News Reports

Dalit RTI activist ‘accidentally’ shot dead by minor girl, family alleges his associate Kasim killed him

OpIndia Staff -
The slain Dalit activist Pankaj Lamba’s wife has alleged that Kasim and other associates have conspired to kill her husband and made it look like a case of accidental firing
Read more
News Reports

After Delhi police debunk claims of Kejriwal’s house arrest, video emerges of him attending a wedding

OpIndia Staff -
Aam Aadmi Party had tweeted earlier today claiming that Arvind Kejriwal was put under house arrest by Delhi Police.
Read more
News Reports

Congress rallies for Bharat Bandh now, former CM Bhupinder Hooda had supported ‘free and competitive markets’ for farmers in 2010

OpIndia Staff -
A decade ago, Hooda had advocated for farmers to have a wider choice of markets to sell their produce and had criticised the monopoly of Mandis.
Read more
Media

AajTak streams wrong map of India during Bharat Bandh segment on Reliance Jio OTT platform

OpIndia Staff -
For the Bharat Bandh segment streamed on Reliance Jio's Fibre TV, a distorted map of India was displayed on AajTak channel.
Read more
World

‘We have friends at the top’, ‘Wall Street can’t fix Trump’: CCP expert reveals shocking details, hints Joe Biden is compromised

OpIndia Staff -
Di Dongsheng appears to have confirmed the worst fears of everyone wary of Wall Street, China and a Joe Biden presidency.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice threatens to ‘shut down’ Indian consulates on December 10 in support of farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has stated that the Khalistanis have been emboldened by Canadian PM's Justin Trudeau's support and British Labour MPs.
Read more
Social Media

PM Modi’s tweet, lighting a lamp after his call to the nation in April, becomes most retweeted tweet in politics category in 2020

OpIndia Staff -
From PM Modi to actor Vijay: On Tuesday, Twitter announced the Golden tweets of 2020, across politics, business and sports
Read more
Media

‘Maaro isko maaro’: Shocking details emerge of how Mumbai police tortured Republic TV AVP, was beaten with ‘chakki belt’

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has alleged that Ghanshyam Singh, assistant vice president of Distribution, was brutally tortured by Mumbai Police
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,746FollowersFollow
20,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com