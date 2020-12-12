Saturday, December 12, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan: Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore vandalised by a man because Singh...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore vandalised by a man because Singh had converted a mosque into a horse stable

Zaheer Ishaq said that Ranjeet Singh had killed several Muslims and harmed the sentiments of Muslim community. That is why he damaged the statue.

Aditi
Ranjit singh
Vandalised statue of Ranjit Singh in Lahore, the broken off arm
10

A nine-feet tall statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore in Pakistan was vandalised yesterday. Located outside the Haveli of Rani Jindan Kaur, wife of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, at Lahore Fort, the statue was vandalised by a person identified as Zaheer Ishaq on December 11. Ishaq was caught by a security guard on the spot after he broke the left arm of the statue. The culprit who is said to be a staunch follower of late Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was reportedly opposed to the placing of the brave Sikh king at Lahore fort because he had converted the Badshahi mosque into a horse stable.

Severed arm of the statue (Source: dnaindia)

Zaheer Ishaq said that Ranjeet Singh had killed several Muslims and harmed the sentiments of Muslim community. That is why he damaged the statue.

The Ranjit Singh statue was attacked earlier too

This is the second time that the statue was attacked. Earlier, the statue was attacked soon after it was unveiled in June 2019. Two men belonging to Tehreek-Labbaik founded by Maulana Khadim Rizvi, had reportedly desecrated the statue in August last year after Indian government abrogated Article 370 applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

Statue was installed to commemorate Maharaja’s legacy

The bronze statue was unveiled last year on the occasion of 180th death anniversary of the Maharaja who had died in 1839. The statue sculpted by the local artists under the guidance of Fakir Khana Museum, was installed by UK-based group Sarkar Khals Foundation (SKF). It was installed to commemorate the legacy of the Maharaja who ruled over the Sikh empire in the Punjab region in the early half of the 19th century.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Aditi

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: A clash of narratives, ideological, political and personality battles and the mockery of sentiments

K Bhattacharjee -
The death of Sushant Singh Rajput opened a can of worms that led to bizarre circumstances nobody could have foreseen.
Read more
Editor's picks

Has the govt handed over the ownership of Ahmedabad airport to Adani as alleged by Congress workers and supporters? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A concerted campaign is run on social media platforms by Congress supporters to allege that Ahmedabad Airport is being sold to Adani Group
Read more

Newslaundry creates controversy where there is none because India Today showed farmers benefitting from farm laws: Read Details

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Propagandists at Newslaundry published a sensationalist report on Thursday to accuse the government of 'planting stories'

Woman files case against Palghar Shiv Sena MP, says he has been demanding sexual favours since 2004: Here are the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A woman who worked at a gas agency owned by the Shiv Sena MP, had accused the Palghar leader of making sexual advances at her

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.

Kerala: Complaint lodged against a Hijab clad woman for entering a temple in Malappuram district wearing shoes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Malappuram in Kerala has one of the highest concentration of Muslim population and considered a hotbed for Islamist fundamentalism

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
News Reports

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie after he humiliates Hindus during farmer protest: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, videos had gone viral where Yograj Singh was seen making vile, hateful remarks against Hindu women.
Read more
Media

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.
Read more
News Reports

After massage parlour and ‘gym langar’, video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder how they can join the ‘protest’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'farmers' holding protest against the Modi govt over passing three farm bills seem to be enjoying their free time
Read more
News Reports

Don’t share ideology: Yuvraj Singh tries to distance himself from father’s anti-Hindu rant but supports ‘Award Wapsi’ nonetheless

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said that he was 'saddened and upset' by his father Yograj Singh's hate speech
Read more
Media

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan: Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore vandalised by a man because Singh had converted a mosque into a horse stable

Aditi -
Some miscreants had attacked the statue of Ranjit Singh in Lahore in August last year after Indian government repealed Article 370.
Read more
Political History of India

A superstar, a murder and four Chief Ministers: Movies and the Dravidian Movement

Suren -
A feature of Dravidian movement and politics since the 50s is the extraordinary influence that movies and film stars wield.
Read more
News Reports

Al-Qaeda terrorist and Osama bin Laden’s former spokesman released from jail in the USA ahead of term due to his obesity

OpIndia Staff -
Al-Qaeda terrorist Adel Abdel Bary was released from jail as it was feared that he has high risk of getting coronavirus due to his obesity
Read more
News Reports

Yogi Adityanath effect: UP MLA Vijay Mishra gets his own illegally constructed shopping complex demolished

Jhankar Mohta -
Fearing that entire complex might be razed by the Yogi govt, family of Vijay Mishra got the top two illegally constructed floors demolished
Read more
News Reports

India rejects Chinese claims as ‘factually incorrect’ after China blamed India for cancelling joint launch of commemorative stamp

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese embassy had cancelled the joint launch of the stamp claiming that India did not give feedback on time.
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: A clash of narratives, ideological, political and personality battles and the mockery of sentiments

K Bhattacharjee -
The death of Sushant Singh Rajput opened a can of worms that led to bizarre circumstances nobody could have foreseen.
Read more
News Reports

Iran executes a journalist on the charges of inciting and aiding the 2017 protests against the Iranian government

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Rohullah Zam was accused of helping govt protests against Iran govt by sharing timings of protests on his website and telegram channel
Read more
Editor's picks

Has the govt handed over the ownership of Ahmedabad airport to Adani as alleged by Congress workers and supporters? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A concerted campaign is run on social media platforms by Congress supporters to allege that Ahmedabad Airport is being sold to Adani Group
Read more
Government and Policy

India largest buyer of COVID-19 vaccine with 1.6 billion doses for 60% of India’s population: How experts believe it might be enough

OpIndia Staff -
All the COVID-19 vaccine which India has pre-booked are being manufactured by Indian companies
Read more
News Reports

Kerala Church feud: HC pulls up govt for failing to comply with its last order, directs CRPF to take over church if order not...

OpIndia Staff -
Last year, Kerala HC asked govt to implement a SC order and grant ownership of Kothamangalam Church to the Orthodox faction
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,800FollowersFollow
21,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com