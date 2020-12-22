Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Home Political History of India The 'Jalianwala Bagh' of 1998: When the Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh opened fire...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitical History of India
Updated:

The ‘Jalianwala Bagh’ of 1998: When the Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh opened fire and killed 24 farmers in Multai

On December 25, 1997, the farmers gathered outside Multai Tehsil. After 13 days, the police uprooted farmers' tents. It was alleged that the police came in at night and demolished the tents.

OpIndia Staff
Injured farmers
Injured farmers in 1998 massacre (Image: sanhati)
28

Amidst ongoing farmers’ protest and Congress showcasing their immense ‘love’ and ‘support’ for the farmers, it is essential to point out one incident that took place in 1998, Madhya Pradesh. The inability of the Digvijay Singh-led then-Congress government in Madhya Pradesh resulted in the death of around 24 farmers in Multai.

The farmers’ protest of Multai

In 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party released a video on Multai agitation and police firing on farmers. The video narrated the chronology of events that led to the Massacre of January 12, 1998, and the events in coming months.

In 1997, the farmers faced heavy losses due to crop damage. The farmers were on the verge of starvation. The loans were piling up. The farmers started protests against the MP government with several demands, including compensation for the damaged crops, loan waiver, electricity bill waiver, payment against crop insurance and several others.

On December 25, 1997, the farmers gathered outside Multai Tehsil. After 13 days, the police uprooted farmers’ tents. It was alleged that the police came in at night and demolished the tents. The protesters claimed that the police snatched money that they had brought for ration and forced them to leave the protest site. The protests continued peacefully even after police action against the farmers. On January 11, police allegedly picked some farmers who were close to Sunilam to interrogate them. They were asked about the whereabouts of Sunilam, but the police could not get any information.

The ‘Jalianwala Bagh’ of 1998

On January 12, 1998, Madhya Pradesh police fired on protesting farmers in Multai as the protests went violent. The farmers were seeking compensation for the damaged crops due to adverse weather. Thousands of farmers gathered on the call of then-newly-formed Kisan Sangharsh Samiti. The group had announced a program to lock and gherao the Multai tehsil office.

The group of farmers pelted stones and tried to attack officials. Some vehicles were set on fire. The violence resulted in police opening firing at the protesters. While the official count states 19 farmers lost their lives with over 150 injured, the unofficial count of the dead as per the activists is around 24. BJP was in opposition at that time. They equated the incident to the Jalianwala Bagh massacre.

The role of Sunilam in the protests

Sunilam (Sunil Mishra), who was a legislator at that time, was allegedly behind mobilizing the farmers on January 12, 1998. He was suspended from Samajwadi Party for some time, but later his suspension was revoked. According to a judicial commission, the officials were suspended in haste and blamed Sunilam for the deaths due to violent agitation. then SP (Betul) G P Singh, who is now IG (Lokayukta), said, “Property worth crores were damaged and a fire brigade employee was killed only because he was trying to put out a fire and wearing a uniform similar to a policeman’s.” He added that farmers tried to snatch away rifles from the policemen.

As per the judicial commission, the mob not only killed a fireman but caused injuries to several police personnel and government officials. Police fired shots at them only in self-defence. The report suggested that Sunilam was shouting slogans using a microphone and provoking protesters against the government officials.

The testimonies recorded by the commission gave a picture of how government and police officials had to hide under the tables and requested police officers to open fire to save them from the mob. It was alleged that Sunilam was shouting not to be scared if police shoot them as they only use rubber and plastic bullets.

Sunilam did not join the judicial commission’s proceedings and asked for a probe by a judge from Madhya Pradesh High Court or the Supreme Court. He said that he was implicated as Congress was scared of his popularity in the region. He said the ruling party was afraid that the agitation he started in 450 villages would soon spread across Madhya Pradesh.

Sunilam’s arrest

On the day of the violence, Sunilam was arrested by the police and later released in the last week of March. In a contested election as an Independent and in 2003 elections, he got the ticket from Samajwadi Party. In 2008 he lost the elections by a considerable margin. During Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement, Sunilam decided to join the movement.

Congress MLA Sukhdev Panse defeated Sunilam in 2008. He said that when someone is leading an agitation, he should make sure that the mob does not turn violent. He added that Sunilam could not deny the responsibility for the death of so many farmers. “If he was right, he should have been able to convince the courts,” he added.

A total of 66 allegedly fake cases were registered against Sunilam and other farmers. Most of them were withdrawn in later years. However, Sunilam was convicted in three cases, including the alleged lynching of a fire brigade personnel. It took 15 years for the sessions court in Multai to pass the judgement in the cases, and sentence Sunilam to life imprisonment for his role in the protests. Apart from these three cases, all other cases were either dropped, or the court found him not guilty. Appeals on these cases are pending in Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Farmers claim police fired without warning

Amidst the claims from leaders and administration, farmers who were protesting at the site narrate a somewhat different story. The farmers stated that the police did not warn them before opening fire on them. As per the eyewitnesses’ testimonies in BJP’s video, farmers were standing outside the tehsil when suddenly the police started firing. They fired several rounds from the nearby hospital as well. The massacre continued for over 2.5 hours, after which a curfew was imposed in the area.

Farmers, who were named in several cases, alleged that there were no cases filed against the officers who shot them. Fines as much as Rs.10,000 were imposed on all accused, and many of them are still struggling to get justice in the courts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
Political History of India

The ‘Jalianwala Bagh’ of 1998: When the Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh opened fire and killed 24 farmers in Multai

OpIndia Staff -
24 farmers died in 1998 in Multai, MP after police opened fire at protesting farmers demanding compensation from Digvijay Singh-led govt
Read more

Pakistan: Read how father of a minor Christian girl, who was abducted and converted to Islam, has to pay a fine for seeking justice

World OpIndia Staff -
On December 20, a Christian father who was trying to seek justice for his minor daughter had narrated the sordid tale of his endless miseries in Pakistan

As the US bans cotton from Xinjiang company, read how China has been exploiting Uyghur slave labour to supply Western markets

News Reports Anurag -
China has long been accused of persecution of Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang region. Multiple organisations have now accused the Communist country of using Uyghur slave labour.

“Go corona go” slogan given in February, and now cases are subsiding: Ramdas Athawale says that covid will ultimately go away

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Video of Ramdas Athawale chanting 'Go corona go' with people at the beginning of pandemic had gone viral on social media

Conversions, land grabbing, abuse and brainwashing of the next generation: Why India needs to counter ‘The Church’

Culture and History Priyank P -
Anti-conversion laws and rules for NGOs are not enough, the Indian government needs to employ stricter methods to counter The Church.

Recently Popular

News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is now a restaurant owner. Here is what they will serve

OpIndia Staff -
In what can be seen as a happy ending to the happy-strange story of Internet fame, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' is now a restaurant owner.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.
Read more
News Reports

‘I love you Sujata, my fight is with TMC, not you’: Read Saumitra Khan’s tearful message to wife after she leaves him, BJP both

OpIndia Staff -
Saumitra Khan asserted that he will now put his heart and soul to overthrow the TMC government from West Bengal.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

I worked without discrimination, it’s time for you to fulfil your responsibility: PM Modi’s subtle message at AMU event

Jinit Jain -
PM Modi addressed the centennial celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday, 22 December.
Read more
Politics

Preacher goes on tirade against Hinduism in presence of DMK chief MK Stalin, says ‘no religion called Hinduism’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The rampant Hinduphobia in certain political parties was evident during a recent speech in the presence of MK Stalin.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik evades ED summons in Rs 175 crore money laundering case, fresh summons issued to both his sons

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik is under the scanner of the ED for his alleged involvement in a Rs 175 crore money laundering case
Read more
Political History of India

The ‘Jalianwala Bagh’ of 1998: When the Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh opened fire and killed 24 farmers in Multai

OpIndia Staff -
24 farmers died in 1998 in Multai, MP after police opened fire at protesting farmers demanding compensation from Digvijay Singh-led govt
Read more
World

Pakistan: Read how father of a minor Christian girl, who was abducted and converted to Islam, has to pay a fine for seeking justice

OpIndia Staff -
On December 20, a Christian father who was trying to seek justice for his minor daughter had narrated the sordid tale of his endless miseries in Pakistan
Read more
World

While a mutated form appears in UK, COVID outbreak grips China again as cities declare ‘wartime’: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Locals say that they do not believe the official narrative and suspect that there have been more diagnosed cases than announced.
Read more
Crime

One Ismail arrested in Karnataka for attacking Asha with a machete: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
21-year-old woman named Asha was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi district of Karnataka
Read more
News Reports

As the US bans cotton from Xinjiang company, read how China has been exploiting Uyghur slave labour to supply Western markets

Anurag -
China has long been accused of persecution of Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang region. Multiple organisations have now accused the Communist country of using Uyghur slave labour.
Read more
Law

3 judges dismissed for a 2013 case where they were caught in compromising position in Nepal hotel: Details about the case

OpIndia Staff -
The case came to light in January 2014, when a Nepal newspaper 'Udgosh' reported that the three judges were caught with Nepali women in a hotel
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com