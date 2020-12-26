Saturday, December 26, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: TMC goons go berserk in Kolkata, attack rebel party leaders who defected...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: TMC goons go berserk in Kolkata, attack rebel party leaders who defected to the BJP

TMC leader Saugata Roy claimed, "It was a spontaneous protest of the people of the area. Sunil has won the ticket twice from the TMC. He has betrayed our party.

OpIndia Staff
TMC goons attack party leaders, who recently defected to the BJP
Scuffle break out between TMC and BJP (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Akshay Singh)
4

On Saturday, a clash broke out between BJP and TMC workers after the latter launched an unprovocative attack against the new entrants to the saffron party outside the BJP’s main election office in Hastings in Kolkata, West Bengal.

As per reports, the situation became tense when Sunil Mondol arrived at the BJP office. Prior to his arrival, the TMC workers had set up a stage near the saffron party’s office and began their protest. Although the police personnel tried to disperse the TMC mob, they were highly outnumbered. They ambushed the vehicle of the BJP leader, preventing him from stepping into the office.

A scuffle thus broke out between the two sides but the police failed to control the situation. Soon, additional police forces were deployed and the situation was pacified. It was only after that Sunil Mondol was able to step foot into the party office. Several BJP stalwarts such as MP Arjun Singh, Locket Chatterjee, Kailash Vijayavargiya and Dilip Ghosh eventually held meeting at their main election office in Hastings. They condemned the ‘planned conspiracy’ and alleged police complicity in the incident.

Political reactions on the incident

BJP MP Arjun Singh said, “Some TMC activists, who were participating in a programme there, blocked his car. They sat on the road to stop him from going to our office. They also banged the window panes, pelted his vehicle with stones.” Reacting strongly to the ambush of his car by TMC goons, Sunil Mondol said, “This only shows the true colour of the TMC. They don’t believe any democratic norm. Is this a way to treat a people’s representative.”

In his defence, TMC leader Saugata Roy claimed, “It was a spontaneous protest of the people of the area. Sunil has won the ticket twice from the TMC. He has betrayed our party. So the TMC supporters stopped his car and staged a spontaneous protest. Nothing was planned.”

BJP lodges complaint against the TMC

In a complaint to the Hastings police station, the BJP Vice- President (West Bengal) Pratap Banerjee stated, “This morning we were shocked to find that the ruling TMC party has set-up a stage right in front of our Hastings Party office. Today there are a few party meetings along with facilitation of many members. It is very clear that this provocative act of the TMC is with the sole purpose of disturbing the peace of the area and creating a law and order situation.”

Complaint by the BJP to the Hastings police station

The party emphasised, “We are very sure that this provocative act has been done with getting any prior approval of your police station as such permission in normal course could have been given. We call upon you to immediately take steps to have this stage removed, ensure that TMC do not hold any gathering of people and also deployment of appropriate deployment of force to maintain law and order.’

TMC leaders desert party to join the BJP

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal is in a state of political turmoil, with several heavyweight lawmakers deserting the party. A long list of TMC leaders, along with 4 others from the Left and Congress, joined the BJP, in the presence of BJP leader Amit Shah in Midnapore on December 19. Several MLAs and party leaders from TMC, Congress and left parties joined BJP along with Adhikari. The major leaders who joined BJP in West Bengal are:

  1. Burdwan Purba MP Sunil Mandal, TMC
  2. Former minister and Tamluk MLA Suvendu Adhikari, TMC
  3. Kanthi Uttar MLA Banasri Maity, TMC
  4. Kalna MLA Biswajeet Kundu, TMC
  5. East Bardhaman MLA Saikat Panja, TMC
  6. Barrackpore MLA Shilbhadra Datta, TMC
  7. Ghazole MLA Dipali Biswas, TMC
  8. Nagrakata MLA Shukra Munda, TMC
  9. Tamluk MLA Ashok Dinda, CPI
  10. Haldia MLA Tapashi Mandal, CPIM
  11. Purulia MLA Sudeep Mukherjee, Congress
  12. Former MP Dasharath Tirkey, TMC
  13. Ex minister Shyamapada Mukherjee, TMC
  14. Former MLA Satyen Roy, TMC

Apart from these, several panchayat-level lawmakers and ardent followers of TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikary are also joining BJP. They include Kaberi Chattopadhyay, Snehashish Bhowmik, Akashdeep Singh, Tanmoy Roy, Ranjan Vaidya, Dev Mohapatra and Sukumar Das. The saffron party will also be joined by Congress leaders such as Sudip Kumar Mukherjee and Sanmay Banerjee. Former vice-chancellor of Gour Banga university Gopal Mishra also joined BJP today. A large number of politicians from TMC and other parties also joined the party.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
World

Russia releases statement, could ban Twitter, Facebook and YouTube over arbitrary censorship: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Russia could move to ban social media giants Twitter, Facebook and YouTube if they are found censoring content by citizens or media
Read more

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim mob pelts stones at Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally in Ujjain, 10 people injured and several vehicles damaged

Crime OpIndia Staff -
A Rally to collect donations for the Ram Mandir was attacked with stones in a Muslim dominated area in Ujjain

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

World OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.

Bengal elections can finish career of Prashant Kishore, and he is desperate, can his media friends save him?

Politics Nupur J Sharma -
While BJP wants to win 200 seats in Bengal, TMC is confident of retaining its majority in the state, bolstered by inexplicable Prashant Kishor.

Rahul Gandhi’s fanboy Saket Gokhale thinks bank transfers under DBT cannot happen on a bank holiday. Here is an explainer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The fund transfers under DBT do not take place using RTGS/NEFT systems, and it happens via a direct electronic fund transfer

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
Media

‘The Economist has always been anti-India’: NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain again left red faced while peddling anti-Modi agenda, this time by HDFC Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
Sreenivasan Jain interviewed HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh in which he attempted to solicit a statement against the NDA Government.
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: TMC goons go berserk in Kolkata, attack rebel party leaders who defected to the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Former TMC leader Sunil Mondol, who joined BJP recently, was prevented by TMC workers from entering BJP office in Kolkata
Read more
Crime

Hyderabad: Man shot at by AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed in viral video succumbs to his injuries

OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed opened fire at 3 individuals from a rival group over a petty squabbling in a cricket match
Read more
News Reports

Delhi HC issues summons to Karan Johar’s Dharma Production over allegations of copyright infringement in movie Gunjan Saxena

OpIndia Staff -
ISRA alleged that Dharma Productions commercially utilised 3 performances of its members in 'Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl'.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand: Indian origin Radio host stabbed by assailants after he supported the new farm laws in India, in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand based Indian origin Radio host Harnek Singh stabbed by unknown assailants after he was accused of being anti-Sikh
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
Entertainment

It’s the dog, he said: After submitting backdated prescription, Arjun Rampal says he is not the ‘Arjun’ NCB is looking for

OpIndia Staff -
NCB found discrepancies in the statement of actor Arjun Rampal and might summon him again for questioning
Read more
News Reports

‘Those who teach me democracy not conducting elections’: PM Modi responds to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘no democracy in India’ comment.

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi noted that despite court order Congress is not conducting elections in Puducherry, while alleging there is no democracy in India
Read more
World

Russia releases statement, could ban Twitter, Facebook and YouTube over arbitrary censorship: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Russia could move to ban social media giants Twitter, Facebook and YouTube if they are found censoring content by citizens or media
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim mob pelts stones at Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally in Ujjain, 10 people injured and several vehicles damaged

OpIndia Staff -
A Rally to collect donations for the Ram Mandir was attacked with stones in a Muslim dominated area in Ujjain
Read more
News Reports

‘Is Maharashtra government running COVID-19 centres to benefit contractors’, asks Kirit Somaiya

OpIndia Staff -
Kirit Somaiya alleged that contractors running the COVID-19 centres in Maharashtra exploited nurses, ward boys and patients
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com