Monday, December 21, 2020
Home World US states to focus on race in vaccine distribution plans, African Americans and ethnic...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

US states to focus on race in vaccine distribution plans, African Americans and ethnic minorities to be prioritized: Report

The CDC has maintained that race and ethnicity are 'risk markers' for underlying conditions that affect overall health outcomes.

OpIndia Staff
Coronavirus vaccine distribution strategy
Image Credit: Reuters
4

At least half the states in the United States of America will consider race to be a critical criterion in their Covid vaccine distribution strategy. According to a report on Daily Mail, all states have been advised to consider ethnic minorities as a vulnerable group by the Centers for Disease Control guidance (CDC).

According to the report, as many as 25 states have decided to focus on racial and ethnic minorities as a factor in deciding which groups have access to the Coronavirus vaccines first. Native Americans are being prioritized in New Mexico, California will ensure African Americans and Hispanics have greater access to vaccines and as per the report, “12 states specifically mentioning efforts to partner with healthcare providers in areas with a large minority population to reach ‘diverse populations’.”

Maine has a ‘Racial/Ethnic Minority COVID-19 Vaccination Plan’ in place to prioritize groups that ‘have experienced rates of disease that far exceed their representation in the population as a whole’. African Americans and Hispanics are three times more likely to die in the USA than whites.

Oregon has decided that ‘Black, Indigenous, Latino/Latina/Latinx, Pacific Islander, and Tribal communities [will] have equitable access to vaccination’. Rachel Banks, the head of the public health department in the state, said that vaccination efforts would be ‘particularly focused on our communities of color who’ve seen unfair disproportionate impact from COVID-19’.

The CDC has maintained that race and ethnicity are ‘risk markers’ for underlying conditions that affect overall health outcomes. CDC director Robert Redfield said, ‘Often our Hispanic, Black and Tribal Nations families care for their elderly in multigenerational households and they are also at significant risk.’

Surveys, however, indicate that African Americans are the least willing to get vaccinated even though rates of hospitalizations from Covid-19 among them are significantly higher than for Whites. As per the report, experts believe that the attitude towards vaccines is driven by experimentation during the slavery and segregation era.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Farmer’ protests: Arhtiyas in Punjab to shut down all mandis in state in protest after IT Dept conducts searches, claim persecution

OpIndia Staff -
Arhtiyas in Punjab, or commission agents as they are called, are incensed after the IT department served notices to 14 of them.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee writes to govt to disburse money under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to her, a proposal denied before: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal remains the only state which has not implemented this scheme that provides an annual support amount of Rs 6,000 to farmers in three equal instalments.
Read more

Survey suggests 53% Indians supports new Farm Laws, call farmers protest ‘politically motivated’: Here is what the numbers say

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The survey concluded that maximum respondents found the new farm laws beneficial for the farmers in India

‘I love you Sujata, my fight is with TMC, not you’: Read Saumitra Khan’s tearful message to wife after she leaves him, BJP both

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Saumitra Khan asserted that he will now put his heart and soul to overthrow the TMC government from West Bengal.

‘Dada’ vs ‘Didi’ in 2021? Tracing Sourav Ganguly conundrum as Bengal heats up and BJP sets eyes on scoring 200 in state elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Nehru fanboy Ramchandra Guha in his recent memoir did not hold any punches while going after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.

Recently Popular

News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
News Reports

Karan Johar’s interesting statement to NCB: Lost my phone, here is the video from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader threatens Hindus to leave India, abuses Hindu women, says ‘All Hindus are my brothers’ after Hindus take up his ‘Dum hai?’ challenge

OpIndia Staff -
Using extremely foul language, NCP leader Arbaaz Khan threatened Hindus and insulted Hindu women.
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is now a restaurant owner. Here is what they will serve

OpIndia Staff -
In what can be seen as a happy ending to the happy-strange story of Internet fame, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' is now a restaurant owner.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.
Read more
News Reports

‘I love you Sujata, my fight is with TMC, not you’: Read Saumitra Khan’s tearful message to wife after she leaves him, BJP both

OpIndia Staff -
Saumitra Khan asserted that he will now put his heart and soul to overthrow the TMC government from West Bengal.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

US states to focus on race in vaccine distribution plans, African Americans and ethnic minorities to be prioritized: Report

OpIndia Staff -
At least half the states in USA will consider race to be a critical criterion in their Covid vaccine distribution strategy.
Read more
Politics

Mahagathbandhan back again? Mamata Banerjee to invite Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh, Sharad Pawar to join her rally in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
Like 2019, this time too, Mamata Banerjee in her last ditched effort to keep BJP at bay, invites anti-BJP forces to join her in Kolkata in January
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots: NIA arrests 17 PFI and SDPI party leaders for their involvement in large scale rioting in August

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA had earlier seized incriminating materials such as swords, knives and iron rods during their raid at several locations of the SDPI and PFI
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer’ protests: Arhtiyas in Punjab to shut down all mandis in state in protest after IT Dept conducts searches, claim persecution

OpIndia Staff -
Arhtiyas in Punjab, or commission agents as they are called, are incensed after the IT department served notices to 14 of them.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Are the photographs of beautiful camel hair art in viral tweet really from Pakistan as claimed?

OpIndia Staff -
The first photograph of the Camel hair Art was captured at the Bikaner Camel Festival in Rajasthan, India and not in Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Andhra Pradesh farmer gets an all-time high price for his produce in Asia’s biggest chilli market in Byadagi

OpIndia Staff -
A farmer from Andhra Pradesh has managed to bag Rs 36,999 per quintal for his Dabbi variety chilli produce in Byadagi
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee writes to govt to disburse money under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to her, a proposal denied before: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal remains the only state which has not implemented this scheme that provides an annual support amount of Rs 6,000 to farmers in three equal instalments.
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Arjun Rampal submits backdated prescription to NCB for banned tablets recovered from his house, doctor confesses: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Like many other Bollywood celebrities the name of actor Arjun Rampal had also cropped up in the Bollywood drug probe
Read more
News Reports

Survey suggests 53% Indians supports new Farm Laws, call farmers protest ‘politically motivated’: Here is what the numbers say

OpIndia Staff -
The survey concluded that maximum respondents found the new farm laws beneficial for the farmers in India
Read more
News Reports

‘I love you Sujata, my fight is with TMC, not you’: Read Saumitra Khan’s tearful message to wife after she leaves him, BJP both

OpIndia Staff -
Saumitra Khan asserted that he will now put his heart and soul to overthrow the TMC government from West Bengal.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com