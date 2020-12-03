‘Friend’s dogs up for adoption as his bride doesn’t like dogs’ viral tweet on Twitter has bizarre twists

On 30th November, a tweet went viral in which a man had claimed that two dogs, a 6 year old black Labrador and a 3 year old golden Labrador were up for adoption.

Viral tweet calling for adoption of two Labrador dogs

In the tweet, Twitter user @somberiii claimed that his friend is getting married and is putting his dogs up for adoption as his bride does not like dogs. While some netizens showed willingness to adopt the dogs, many expressed anger at the man’s friend and his new bride.

No, instead u should be kind with bride n get her a better husband. The way he is abandoning his babies for her today, some yrs down the line he will abandon her for someone else. — Shweta (@shwetapriya_) December 1, 2020

Retweeted for the poor dogs. Pathetic couple. Would they also want to donate their parents on twitter if the bride doesn't get along in future with the in laws? Just curious. — ABHINAV SINGH (@asoulwindow) December 2, 2020

What if the Bride is not comfortable with her in-laws after marriage then? Fix up the root cause otherwise Dogs are more Human than human itself 🤟 — सत्यजीत रथ/Satyajit Rath 🕉🚩🇮🇳 (@Satyajit_Indian) December 1, 2020

Many suggested that the man should’ve called off the wedding instead.

If somehow you could deliver this message to them ,please do that bro , reconsider your choices, don't marry such a "partner" who makes you give up such innocent souls.

The dogs are family members, not some show piece that you throw them out when you don't need them anymore — Shivam Mittal🕉️#TeamKashiMathura (@sanghialien) December 1, 2020

Quite who on earth would give up their beautiful dogs to get married!! — Melanie Millner (@Mel_Millner) December 2, 2020

Two days later, he tweeted that the dogs have been adopted.

Both the dogs thankfully have been adopted by a caring person. Thank you all for retweeting and helping it reach people! https://t.co/hR2B9xZ5Eh — Rishi (@somberiii) December 2, 2020

Earlier too similar post have gone viral on social media where man had claimed that his wife does not like the dog triggering hateful messages towards the woman.

AITA for choosing my dog over my wife? https://t.co/GBy1sb7neA pic.twitter.com/RvKVncK82o — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) March 23, 2020

However, there is a twist in the tale.

Siddharth Vipin, Tamil Nadu based music composer took to Twitter to say that he is the real owner of these two dogs and they were never really up for adoption.

Siddharth Vipin’s tweet

Siddharth Vipin tweeted that he’s the owner of the dogs and the dogs were never up for adoption. Vipin had in August 2017 posted pictures of his two dogs.

Siddharth Vipin’s Instagram post

In fact, Siddharth Vipin stated that he just wanted a place which could foster his dogs for about a month as the place where he usually takes them is booked.

I just saw it! Omg!!! I have no idea who spread this news!! I just wanted my babies to be fostered for a month!! Cause the place I regularly give them to is booked .. and the next I know, I’m getting 2000 calls a day asking for my babies! It’s frustrating!! — Siddharth Vipin (@sidvipin) December 3, 2020

He said that he has been getting thousands of calls every day asking for adoption of his dogs.

In a further twist to the tale, a social media user and animal lover Megha Jose tweeted that she had indeed spoken to Siddharth Vipin and his team for adoption of the dogs.

Hi Siddharth. That’s not what you told us. First your relative called us and asked us to find a home for the dogs. Then our team called you up and you verified the same thing. We put it up in our circles because we wanted the dogs to find a good home. — Megha Jose (@meghahosay) December 3, 2020

She said that first his relative had called them up to look for home for the two dogs. Following that, her team got in touch with him to verify the request.

Whatever the reason, @somberiii was NOT doing this for retweets or whatever :/ He was just trying to find a good home for the dogs. I’m just confused as to why you called us and asked us to find a home for your dogs if you didn’t want that. — Megha Jose (@meghahosay) December 3, 2020

She said that knowing the reason why he was looking to get his dogs ‘adopted’ was sensitive, his identity was not revealed. She asked whether it was a sort of misunderstanding on part of everyone.

At the time of publishing this report, Siddharth Vipin has not yet replied. We shall update the report once he responds and clears the air.