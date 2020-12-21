Monday, December 21, 2020
Home News Reports WB Governor seeks details of enquiry against IPS officer Gyanwant Singh, questions Mamata govt's...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

WB Governor seeks details of enquiry against IPS officer Gyanwant Singh, questions Mamata govt’s ‘favours’ to him

Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, IPS Gyanwant Singh was promoted to DIG Murshidabad Range in 2014 and as Additional Director General (Law and Order), another key post, in 2019.

OpIndia Staff
WB governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleges misbehaviour from CM Banerjee
WB chief minister Mamata Banerjee (left) WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (right)
49

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at odds with the Mamata Banerjee led state government on many issues, has once again questioned the CM over shielding of IPS officer Gyanwant Singh from an enquiry and promotions effected in his favour by the ruling dispensation.

Taking to Twitter, the WB Governor stated that he has asked the Additional Chief Secretary of Home to make available before him the entire file relating to the enquiry of Shri Gyanwant Singh IPS, ADG (Law & Order) by December 29, 2020.

He questioned as to why, despite the officer being charge-sheeted in view of the findings of the Calcutta High Court, did the Mamata Banerjee government favour him by promoting him to the post of ADG (law and order), a post considered as one of the most important ranks in the Bengal police.

Dhankhar wrote that he had earlier too sought details of enquiry against IPS Gyanwant Singh from the Mamata Banerjee government, but unfortunately that evoked no response from the ruling dispensation.

Jagdeep Dhankhar questions Mamata Banerjee over shielding IPS Gyanwant Singh

He also shared the observations made by the Calcutta High Court against the IPS officer, who he insinuated was being shielded by the WB chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Observing that Gyanwant Singh had “invaded right to life without authority of law while discharging his duty as a public servant’, and the Calcutta HC “declared that he acted ultra vires and his acts were unconstitutional”, the WB governor also criticised the state government’s lack of response on the matter so far.

Letter shared by WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Gyanwant Singh’s promotions under Mamata’s regime

Here it may be recalled that last year, West Bengal had observed an unusual and unprecedented spate of reshuffling of the commissioners of the Bidhannagar Police after BJP stormed Banerjee’s Bengal bastion in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Unsure of the loyalties of IPS and IAS officers after BJP made successful inroads, a fearful and jittery Mamata Banerjee, who directly handles the police department as she has retained the home portfolio since becoming the chief minister in 2011, had gone on a spree of shuffling and reshuffling police commissioners, superintendents of police and district magistrates.

As a part of this bizarre IPS posting-and-transfer circus, IPS Gyanwant Singh was appointed as the additional director general (law and order) in May, last year.

Pertinently, in April, the Election Commission removed IPS Gyanwant Singh from the post of Bidhannagar police commissioner, as he is considered close to Mamata Banerjee. The EC had replaced Gyanwant Singh with Natarajan Ramesh Babu, who was in the post until May 25. As soon as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was lifted on May 26, Singh was not only reinstated but was appointed Additional Director General (Law and Order) the very next day.

Gyanwant Singh a close aide of Mamata Banerjee

According to the Home Ministry, Singh is one of the five IPS officers who sat on a dharna with the Chief Minister during the Kolkata police-CBI showdown in February last year. The Union Home Ministry had then issued a notice asking the Bengal government to take action against DGP Virendra of the 1985 IPS batch, ADG Vineet Kumar Vital of the 1994 IPS batch, ADG (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma of the 1991 IPS batch, Bidhan Nagar Commissioner Gyanwant Singh of the 1993 IPS batch, additional commissioner Supratim Sarkar of the 1997 IPS batch. But instead of taking any action against them, Mamata Banerjee had not only reinstated these officers in the force but also promoted them.

When Mamata Banerjee batted against Gyanwant Singh

For the uninitiated, IPS Gyanwant Singh was shunted out of the force in 2007 by the then CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee for his alleged intervention in Rizwanur Rahaman’s mysterious death case in October 2007. Singh got posting later, but his promotion was blocked until he got a clean chit in the case. Interestingly, the officer, who is now believed to be a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, had then been vociferously opposed by the latter. Mamata Banerjee, who was the biggest rival of the CPI-M led government in WB in 2007, had led agitations and dharnas, pitching for the immediate arrest of Gyanwant Singh and three other officers who she alleged were involved in the Rizwanur Rahaman’s death case.

However, under Mamata’s rule, IPS Gyanwant Singh was promoted to DIG Murshidabad Range in 2014 and as Additional Director General (Law and Order), another key post, in 2019.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRizwanur Rahman case, Mamata government Bengal, Bengal governor
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Kerala: Situation so bad that Communist CMs are blowing the whistle on ‘secularism’

Abhishek Banerjee -
Who do you think is the first Chief Minister in India to speak out against love jihad?
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is now a restaurant owner. Here is what they will serve

OpIndia Staff -
In what can be seen as a happy ending to the happy-strange story of Internet fame, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' is now a restaurant owner.
Read more

Even as TMC lashes out and brands him as ‘Mir Jafer’, Suvendu Adhikari set to meet speaker over his rejected resignation: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari is also set to visit the BJP party office at 4 PM, after meeting the speaker over his resignation.

Sharp increase in voters in West Bengal’s ‘mini-Pakistan’, opposition parties cry foul: Read Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
There has been a rise of 9% voters in Metiabruz, referred to as 'mini Pakistan' by Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim.

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces

Priyanka Gandhi’s newfound love for cow welfare appears to be as fake as the fake news she shared

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi said that she was distressed by the images of the corpses of cows circulating on social media.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s interesting statement to NCB: Lost my phone, here is the video from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader threatens Hindus to leave India, abuses Hindu women, says ‘All Hindus are my brothers’ after Hindus take up his ‘Dum hai?’ challenge

OpIndia Staff -
Using extremely foul language, NCP leader Arbaaz Khan threatened Hindus and insulted Hindu women.
Read more
News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.
Read more
Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
News Reports

“Modi could not live with his wife even for five days, How will he rule the country,” says Anti-Hindu propagandist Bishop Ezra Sargunam

OpIndia Staff -
Bishop Ezra Sargunam also said that PM Modi does not fear God as he does not have a conscience, and he is a fake man
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Opinions

Kerala: Situation so bad that Communist CMs are blowing the whistle on ‘secularism’

Abhishek Banerjee -
Who do you think is the first Chief Minister in India to speak out against love jihad?
Read more
News Reports

India temporarily suspends flights from the United Kingdom amidst concerns over spread of a more-infectious strain of the coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
The United Kingdom had earlier announced that it had detected a more-infectious, mutated version of the Wuhan coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Wishing Merry Christmas is ‘Shirk’, you are creating your place in hell: Viral video shows preacher Zakir Naik telling Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Naik said that when a Muslim wishes Merry Christmas he is agreeing that Jesus is the son of god and that is blasphemy against Allah.
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is now a restaurant owner. Here is what they will serve

OpIndia Staff -
In what can be seen as a happy ending to the happy-strange story of Internet fame, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' is now a restaurant owner.
Read more
News Reports

WB Governor seeks details of enquiry against IPS officer Gyanwant Singh, questions Mamata govt’s ‘favours’ to him

OpIndia Staff -
Jagdeep Dhankhar has insinuated that IPS Gyanwant Singh was being shielded and favoured by the WB CM Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
News Reports

Even as TMC lashes out and brands him as ‘Mir Jafer’, Suvendu Adhikari set to meet speaker over his rejected resignation: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari is also set to visit the BJP party office at 4 PM, after meeting the speaker over his resignation.
Read more
News Reports

Winter solstice and ‘The Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn: All you need to know about the rare celestial event

OpIndia Staff -
For the first time in 400 years, THE planets Jupiter and Saturn will align their position to form a conjunction tonight, December 21, the day of winter solstice
Read more
Politics

Sharp increase in voters in West Bengal’s ‘mini-Pakistan’, opposition parties cry foul: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
There has been a rise of 9% voters in Metiabruz, referred to as 'mini Pakistan' by Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim.
Read more
News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
Politics

Priyanka Gandhi’s newfound love for cow welfare appears to be as fake as the fake news she shared

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi said that she was distressed by the images of the corpses of cows circulating on social media.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com