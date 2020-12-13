Sunday, December 13, 2020
Kolkata Police summons 3 IT Dept officials for questioning in connection with 2019 raids on stock brokers

The Kolkata Police has not summoned three Income Tax department officials in connection with a suspected case of tax evasion. The IT Department had conducted raids last years in connection with what is suspected to be tax evasion to the tune of Rs. 8200 crores.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: Kolkata Police summons 3 IT Department officials
Image Credit: Reuters
The battle between the West Bengal Government and Central Government appears to be intensifying.

As per reports, the IT Department has supposedly found evidence of tax evasion by corporates and politicians following its raid on stock brokers in 2019. The anti-fraud section of the Kolkata Police is investigating the matter and the notie was issued under CrPC Section 41(A) by the Hare Street police station in Kolkata. The IT officials have been summoned for questioning on Sunday.

The decision comes a day after the Central Government recalled three IPS officers from West Bengal on central deputation following the attack on BJP president J.P. Nadda by alleged Trinamool Congress workers. The BJP President’s convoy was attacked on Thursday and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya was injured in the process.

BJP chief JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal, as the two leaders were en route Diamond Harbour on Thursday. As the senior leaders were headed towards Diamond Harbour to meet party cadres, protesters gathered on the streets and attempted to block the road to stop Nadda’s convoy from passing. Protesters also pelted stones at the vehicle.

Videos have surfaced where protestors carrying Trinamool Congress flags are seen throwing stones and bricks at Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car, while the state police stand like mute spectators. Governor Dhankar said that he had summoned Chief Secretary and the West Bengal DGP to update him regarding the attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda but Dhankar said that as usual, the Mamata Banerjee’s official and the WB police remained non-responsive on the matter.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

