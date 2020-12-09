A British mother-of-three cleared of wrongdoing after having sex with an underage body, is all poised to cash in on her infamy by sharing her images and videos on the X-rated platform OnlyFans and “share her side of the story”.

Teah Vincent, 32, had admitted to initiating sex with a 14-year-old boy—whom she claimed she believed to be older than 16 – at her home in Gloucestershire in October 2018. Vincent insisted that she thought he was 16, the legal age of the consent in the United Kingdom.

Vincent says she’d open an account X-rated website OnlyFans

Arguing in the Gloucestershire Crown Court, Vincent contended that only after they had finished having sex, the boy “panicked” and confessed to being underage.

However, Vincent was cleared of the rape charges by the court after it was informed about how the boy had lied and hidden his actual age, including on his Facebook account, where he posted wrong age and posed as an adult.

After being exonerated by the court, Vincent took to Instagram, posting, “I’m thinking about doing an OnlyFans account. People already hate me, so not much to lose,” The Sun reported.

OnlyFans is a subscription service based in London in which content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to them. It is popular among sex workers but content from other genres such as physical fitness, music and other fields are also hosted on the website by its users.

Sharing a picture of her middle finger with the link to the raunchy website OnlyFans, Vincent said, “I want to get my side out and that will be through this website.” She added that she would start posting “lots” of content on her new X-rated account after she gains enough followers, who will have to pay subscription fees to access it.

The 32-year-old woman pleads her innocence on Instagram

The 32-year-old woman ranted online on her Instagram account and called the teen a “liar”, praying that the teen’s family “gets karma”.

In an Instagram post, Vincent wrote, “I wasn’t the one lying for a bloody start. For one I’m not denying what I did was my best choice but if the guy didn’t lie to me I wouldn’t be in this situation with silly gullible people around the world having their two pence peace put in.”

In response to the barrage of criticism directed at her in wake of the rape charges levelled against her, Vincent wrote, “If only you knew the HALF of it about what happened that night and the information on the liar that accused me you wouldn’t be so judgmental.”